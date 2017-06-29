A New Page

× Expand Photo by Doug Fuchs

Artist and designer Della Sigrest combines passion with talent in her new business, Bound To Be Great Co., crafting custom journals and sketchbooks. Sigrest took up bookbinding as a hobby on a whim. She found the process “meditative,” and a business was born.

“Holding the artifact of a finished project is always satisfying, but the added functionality of hand-bound sketchbooks is particularly exciting to me,” she says. Sketchbooks cost about $30.

Sigrest, who says she uses durable, quality materials, began selling her products in March on Etsy.