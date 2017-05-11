Pillows and Pouches

× Expand Photo courtesy Beego Handmade

Adriaan Gomez began her business, Beego Handmade, just over a year ago, offering hand-sewn pillows, framed art and her own handmade cards. Each piece is unique and can also be made to order. “The bulk of what I do lately has been custom orders,” Gomez says.

To prevent customers from being overwhelmed with too many fabric choices, she curates a manageable selection based on their preferences. “It makes me happy to be able to sort through that chaos for them,” she says.

Her latest offering, a zipper pouch, is a colorful and functional bag available in a variety of sizes. Gomez’s items can be found at local stores including Orange, Nest and Magnolia Lane, and online at BeegoHandmade on Etsy. This summer, look for her wet bag, designed to hold a moist bathing suit.