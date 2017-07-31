Beautifully Repurposed

Ginny Rush, a 2015 graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Craft and Material Studies program, founded Liberatus Jewelry early last year. Specializing in artistically crafted sterling-silver and brass pieces, Rush crafts items ranging from rings to tie clips.

This month, she is unveiling “Parts of Pieces,” jewelry created from remnants of other creations. For instance, she crafted a pair of solid oval earrings from remnants of what was once an open oval pair.

“I wanted to see how many pieces I can get from one original design to show that you don’t have to throw out and waste [materials],” says Rush.

The pieces cost $50 and under, and can be ordered online at liberatusjewelry.com or found at the Shops at 5807 or Quirk Gallery.