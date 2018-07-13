Snapped In

× Expand Erin McRoberts with Gilly (left) and Pilot (Photo by Jay Paul)

Awl Snap’s handmade leather handbags have steadily garnered a presence in Richmond since owner Erin McRoberts started the business online from her home in 2009. Now, McRoberts is opening a storefront, at 2015 W. Broad St., that will include her workspace and a retail shop.

“It’s the perfect location, right across from where Whole Foods will be,” she says. “It’s a little nerve-wracking or a little scary to make such a big jump, but I’m excited and I think it will help with exposure.”

McRoberts is planning a grand opening for mid-July. She found the space in January, but the transition into the site was complicated by a fire that damaged her home to the extent that it was condemned. Instead of focusing solely on business, she was dealing with rebuilding the house.

Taking the optimistic view, she says that the hectic start to her year better prepared her for managing all contingencies with the new storefront.

The bright turquoise building on Broad Street invites customers into the space and McRoberts’ two dogs, Pilot, a Samoyed, and Gilly, a Labrador-pointer mix, are excited to greet customers. A wall separates McRoberts’ approximately 800 square feet of space from the rest of the building, which serves as a workspace for three other small businesses: a photographer, a videographer and a stained-glass artisan.

McRoberts uses ethically sourced leather for her products. The bags are crafted by hand, usually by herself, but she sometimes brings in help depending on the volume of orders. She says her best sellers include her Weekender backpack and fanny packs, which have been making a return. She also takes custom orders.

There’s a build-your-own product station in the works for the shop, where customers will be able to create their own bag. They will choose a base bag, say, a clutch or a cross-body bag, choose the type of leather, the hardware to include, and then customize with straps, colors, pockets, etc. McRoberts then gets to work, and the customer can come back and pick it up when it’s ready. She may add the option to her website at a later date.

Her leather goods range in price from $115 to $419, but she also carries items as low as $25. Prices for a custom order vary, and can reach upwards of $1,000.