Clockwise from left: Bronze parrot, $85, Eviction; Peacock chair, $125, 68 Home; Blue pillow, $38, Eviction; Silk Turkish rug, $220, Revival Consignment; Plant stand by Workshop Design Studio, $35, 68 Home; Vintage suitcases, $125 for set of five, Eviction; Gold trunk segment table, $851, Ruth & Ollie; Blue bubble glass, $29 for set of four, Revival Consignment; Oriental guardian lion figurine, $25, Eviction (Photo by Chris Smith; special thanks to Strange’s Florists)