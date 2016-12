× Expand Illustration by Mandy Fitzgerald

Richmond artist Mandy Fitzgerald (mandyfitzgerald.com) is selling her line of local landmark calendars for the fourth year. The 2017 calendars feature Fitzgerald’s prints of her illustrations of structures including Main Street Station, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and The Byrd Theatre. The cost is $29 each, including shipping and gift wrapping.

To ensure calendars are received by Christmas, orders must be placed online at bit.ly/RVAcalendar2017 by Dec. 16.