Going for the Glow

Summer is in full swing, and that means shorts, sundresses and bathing suits. We all feel better with a sun-kissed look, but how do we get it while avoiding the UV rays that produce tans but may also cause skin cancer?

A spray tan is a great option for anyone looking to add a little color, whether it’s for a special event or you just want to even out skin tones.

Patricia Kelly says she started using spray-tanning products 20 years ago due to vitiligo, a condition that leaves her skin uneven in tone. “[Spray tanning] gives my skin a tanned and blended color because my skin is white in spots,” the Chesterfield County resident says.

Kelly says she prefers sunless tanners applied by tanning technicians because they last longer. She uses them when she’s wearing something sleeveless, and she has a tan applied for special events, travel and beach trips, too.

“I come home from vacation less tan rather than more because my tan wears off,” she says.

Back in the 1990s, her technician would use an airbrush technique, but the technology has changed over the years. She’s had tans applied in automated booths, and now technicians are using spray guns. For Kelly, the best places use both a spray gun and an airbrush for more detail.

Jennifer Hutter, owner of a business formerly known as Sohler Glow Tanning and since June as Beauty Unleashed, has been in business since 2011 and is the tanning sponsor for the VCU Gold Rush Dance Team. In order to keep them in a tip-top tan, she works with each performer to determine what shade and intensity is best.

“A consultation with your tanning technician is key to help you determine how dark or how light you’d like to be,” she says.

The application process usually takes about four to six hours, so advance planning is key to having the optimal result for your event. Always ask for pre- and post-tan instructions from your technician prior to service to maximize the life of your tan. Costs vary, starting at about $35.

Hutter also suggests a trial run before a big event.

“It’s always a good idea to make sure you are comfortable with how your body responds to the DHA, the active ingredient responsible for the tanning reaction,” she says. “Your current skin tone, the purpose of your tan, your skin condition, age and willingness to maintain the depth of color are all factors considered during the consultation.”

Hutter advises weekly applications for maintenance of a consistently darker tan.

Gabriella Balducci, a VCU dance team member, suggests airbrush tanning to anyone wanting a glow without damage or harm to their skin. “Jennifer makes it look natural, leaving me feeling extremely confident,” she says.