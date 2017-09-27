Recommended Reading

Matthew Lynch is a Richmond-based educational consultant and the editor of theedadvocate.org and thetechedvocate.org. For his take on talking to your children about racism and social injustice, read his column in the October 2017 issue of Richmond magazine. Here are his corresponding book recommendations for getting the conversation started.

Younger Children (4-9)

There are several children’s books that cover themes such as anti-racism, anti-Semitism and topics such as the Nazi movement. You can read these books with your kids and then have a discussion:

"Come With Me," by Holly M. McGhee, illustrated by Pascal Lemaitre (ages 4 and older)

"The Whispering Town," by Jennifer Elvgren, illustrated by Fabio Santomauro (ages 5-8)

"The Youngest Marcher," by Cynthia Levinson, illustrated by Vanessa Brantley Newton (ages 5-9)

Older Children (10-18)

Several young-adult books cover themes such as anti-racism, anti-Semitism and other anti-discrimination topics. You can give them a week to read the book at their own pace, and then schedule a time to have a book club-style discussion with them. Here are some suggestions:

"Stella By Starlight," by Sharon Draper (ages 10-13)

"March Trilogy," by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin and Nate Powell (ages 10 and up)

"We Will Not Be Silent," by Russell Freedman (ages 10-14)