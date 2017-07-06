Join the Team

× Expand Photo courtesy Washington Redskins

Much like the controversial Washington Redskins name, the promise of revenue for Richmond via the team's training camp is very much still up in the air.

With three years left on the eight-year contract signed with the city back in 2012, the Washington Redskins are taking steps to amp up the itinerary at the upcoming training camp this summer, in hopes of bringing more fans and the revenue that comes with them.

Originally, the camp was a break-even agreement, assuring the $10 million loan Richmond’s City Council agreed to shell out would be paid back quickly, due to fan attendance and sponsorships. But to date, revenue projections have missed the mark.

It’s been four years of diminishing returns for Richmond as camp attendance dropped from 165,000 in 2013 to a mere 81,000 in 2015. According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the cost of hosting the Skins climbed to $360,000 for 2016 alone.

However, Larry Michael, senior vice president of the Redskins, is optimistic for this year’s camp, which kicks off July 27 at the 2401 W. Leigh Street space.

“We’re really focused on fan engagement and interaction this go-round,” Michael said at a press event Thursday morning. “We’re offering 23 open practices for the public, so we hope for a large turnout.”

He emphasized the importance of family-friendly themed events, including Fan Appreciation Day, Youth Football Day and Kids’ Day. Face painting, magicians, music from new media partner Radio One and $50,000 worth of giveaways will all take place.

“Football Fundamentals” is another activity that will feature Redskins staff and volunteers encouraging kids to stay active. Kids will have the chance to meet their football idols face to face during “Helmet Walks” each public practice. Players will pick spirited kids from the front row to wear their team helmets, pads and gloves and accompany them across the practice field.

Fans seeking a front-row spot will want to get there early. Gates open at 9:30 a.m. most days unless inclement weather occurs.

In addition to offering kids' events, the Redskins will open up space on the hill to the side of the field to create more accessibility and encourage crowd participation. Food trucks and beverage tents will again be on-site, and fans are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and blanket to overlook the action.

“Fans are really the backbone of the team and have been for 85 years,” Michael said. “Richmond is our home away from home. We’re happy to be back here and hope to see everyone in their jerseys.”

Starting July 27 and running through August 13, the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center will be open to the public on select dates from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find the full Redskins Training Camp schedule here.