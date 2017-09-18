Just for Fun

× Expand From left, Tamara Jenkins of Richmond's Department of Parks, Recreation & Community Facilities; Jeff McIntyre of Active RVA; and Ashley Hall of the Capital Region Collaborative (Photo by Alyson Oliver)

We knew we were a fun place, but now it's official: All nine of Richmond's jurisdictions were recognized with Playful City designations in June this year by the national nonprofit KaBOOM!, making the metro area the country's first ever Playful Region.

As part of the Playful Region Initiative to keep kids, families and communities active, playing and healthy, businesses and organizations around the city are inviting the public to take part in Play Day RVA on Thursday, Sept. 21, by attending one of the many events happening in the area or by creating their own play spaces and sharing them on social media. The effort, according to organizers the Capital Region Collaborative, is about fostering spaces in our community geared toward allowing people, adults and children alike, the space to engage in activity.

More than 50 local organizations are hosting events and participating in Play Day RVA. Activities range from the small and private, such as offices holding walking meetings instead of sitting around a table, to the large and public, such as the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association's Second Annual Richmond Cornhole for Colleges Tournament. The tournament takes place at the Capital Ale House in Innsbrook and raises funds for the VRLTA Education Foundation Scholarship.

While some events, including Cornhole for Colleges, require a registration fee, the Children's Museum of Richmond will be offering half off admission for adults. Marketing Manager for the Children's Museum Erin Stailey says the theme of the day is, “Kids, bring your adults for a play date.”

At Bellevue Elementary School, the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, CarMax and Fit4Kids are coming together to lead play activities at recess. Volunteers will also work on improving the school's play spaces. Says Kelley McCall, community engagement manager with the Fed, “Our employee volunteers are excited to be part of the new Play Day RVA regional initiative. It’s a way we can help ensure that all kids get a childhood filled with meaningful play so they can thrive.”

Maymont will offer buy-one-get-one tickets to its Nature Center during Play Day RVA, and competitions will be held throughout the day on the Carriage House Lawn. Many other organizations are hosting events, including the James River Association, presenting a free interpretive paddle program, and Project Yoga Richmond, which will be offering pay-what-you-can classes.

Participants in Play Day RVA are encouraged to show the world how they're taking part by tagging posts and photos on social media with #PlayDayRVA. “This is an opportunity to show off our play spaces,” says Ashley Hall with the Capital Region Collaborative. “Celebrate and spread the word about our designation of being the first playful region.”

For a full list of organizations participating in Play Day RVA, visit the Capital Region Collaborative's website.