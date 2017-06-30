Family Fun on the Fourth

× Expand Photo by Denisfilm/Thinkstock

Events scheduled for Tuesday, July 4, unless otherwise noted

Explosions of Fun

Chesterfield County Fairgrounds will host free kids' activities including face painting, inflatables, a magician and a local deejay. The band KOS will appear, playing Motown favorites before fireworks illuminate the sky. The grounds open at 5 p.m. Bring your own blankets and lawn chairs, and organizers will be accepting donations of nonperishable food for the Chesterfield County Food Bank.

King’s Dominion’s fireworks start on select Saturdays beginning June 30 through September 3, but July 4 will offer the largest of the fireworks celebrations. Veterans will get into the park for free, and the entire family is encouraged to come and ride roller coasters while enjoying the show.

Dogwood Dell’s outdoor amphitheater seats 2,400 people and will showcase a variety of acts at Byrd Park this Independence Day. Bring a picnic dinner and enjoy performances by City Dance Theatre at 6:15, the Carillon Bell Concert at 7 and the Richmond Concert Band at 7:30 p.m., followed by the annual fireworks display.

Fort Lee offers an evening of entertainment for kids and adults starting at 5 p.m. Children can enjoy games and inflatables in the KidZone play area, then Fort Lee’s 392nd Army Band starts the show at 5:15 p.m. in Williams Stadium, followed by country singer Jackie Lee at 6:45 and country music duo Maddie & Tae at 8 p.m. The fireworks display launches at 9:30 p.m. The event is free to the public.

Beyond the Boom

The Virginia Historical Society hosts a full day of activities starting at 9 a.m., when the newest exhibition, “Washington: The Myths and the Man,” opens. Original paintings by Philadelphia artist Jean Leon Gerome Ferris and historical documents such as Washington’s personal diary will be on display. A naturalization ceremony for 100 citizens from 50 different countries will take place at 10:30 a.m. Music from The John Marshall High School Alumni Band will play, with lunch for sale from Carytown Burgers and Fries. These events are free and open to the public.

St. John’s Church will celebrate Independence Day beginning at 11:30 a.m. with a reading of the Declaration of Independence. Although this event is free, a donation of $5 per person is encouraged. Doors open at 10:45 a.m.; seating is limited.

Pamplin Historical Park and the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier will host a daylong event beginning at 9 a.m. Visitors can enjoy music from the era from noon to 1 p.m., see living history demonstrations and watch reenactors fire Civil War artillery. Events included with park admission.

Henrico County Recreation and Parks will host a free “Red, White and Lights” celebration at Crump Park featuring the Richmond Symphony and other music, a family fun zone, concessions, and a laser light show. Gates open at 4 p.m.