Kicking for a Cause

× Expand A FootGolfer in action (Photo by JuanMFernandez2000, Wikimedia Commons)

Since making its debut at Windy Hill Sports Complex in 2013, the sport of FootGolf has been capturing the attention of more than just soccer enthusiasts. According to owner Hilton Philipps, even companies like Capital One have tried the unique game.

“It's a great team-building exercise,” he says.

Like golf, the object of the game is to get the ball into the hole with the least amount of strokes/kicks possible. A tee box, bunkers and hazards are all used while playing on the Par 3 course, but Phillips says to leave your clubs at home; a soccer ball is all you need.

Come Aug. 5, Windy Hill will host a new group to try it.

The Richmond chapter of CLUBWAKA — a co-ed adult social sports league in 38 cities — will hold a FootGolf, fling golf and mini golf charity event benefiting the World Pediatric Project.

World Pediatric Project heals critically ill children from developing countries by sending American doctors overseas and transporting sick children from their homelands to U.S. hospitals. They also provide global healthcare, promoting the idea that all kids deserve medical attention no matter where they come from.

× Expand A group of FootGolf enthusiasts at Windy Hill Sports Complex (Photo courtesy Windy Hill Sports Complex)

James Butner, senior community coordinator for Richmond’s CLUBWAKA, hopes for a large turnout for the club’s first FootGolf event.

“We’ve raised about $5,000 since last Fall [for WPP] but want to raise more,” says Butner. “Yes, we’re a social club, but we want to help out in any way we can. It gives our league a real sense of purpose, especially since it’s for such a great cause.”

Butner says the event is a fun way to try a new sport, meet new people and help change lives.

The event, running from 1 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 5, costs $35 per player, which includes event fees and a charitable donation. An after-party with beer, food, raffle prizes and an awards celebration will take place downtown at On The Rox, 119 N. 18th St.

The festivities don't stop there; Butner encourages everyone to join the VA Commonwealth Kickball and VA Richmond Dodgeball Leagues for their mid-season party immediately following.

Windy Hill Sports Complex is located 1 mile west of Route 288 on Midlothian Turnpike. Soccer balls are available for rent. Find more information about CLUBWAKA’s charity event here.