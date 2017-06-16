Fatherly Pursuits

2017 Father's Day events around town and on the web:

Father's Day Keg 'n' Oyster Fest

June 18, noon to 6 p.m., Hardywood Park Craft Brewery

The festival will serve up Hardywood drafts with Rappahannock oysters along with other treats. Entry is free, with food and drink for sale.

Father's Day at Lewis Ginter

June 17-18, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

Enjoy live music and a cookout, free with garden admission, which also includes access to exhibits such as Butterflies LIVE! And Wild Art: A Journey Off-Canvas.

2017 Father's Day Virtual 5K

8 a.m June 18 through 10 a.m. June 30, online

A virtual race where at least 15% of every registration will be donated to Team Hoyt, an organization dedicated to supporting America's disabled and physically challenged young people. Choose your own course, time yourself and record your stats.

