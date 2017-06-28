Ride Along

× Expand Photo by Justin Vaughan

When friends Alison McGrail and Cheyenne Burnham wanted to make the bicycle trip from Richmond to Jamestown on the Virginia Capital Trail in 2015, they found themselves in need of a quick and easy transportation solution for the return trip to Richmond. Inspiration struck Burnham and McGrail in that moment, and the Cap Trail Bike Shuttle (captrailbikeshuttle.com) was born.

The service allows riders to be picked up or dropped off at three shuttle stops: Lehigh parking lot in Richmond, the Charles City courthouse, or the visitor’s center at the Jamestown Settlement.

“We wanted to give people a better opportunity to explore more of the 52 miles of the Virginia Capital Trail,” says Burnham, who says the service may eventually add a second van.