X Marks the Spot

× Expand Photo courtesy Joshua Herzog

Surgeons at HCA’s Johnston-Willis Hospital have a new tool when performing complex spinal work.

It’s a robotic surgical device called the Mazor X, which provides preoperation planning and guidance during the procedure. It’s less invasive than traditional procedures, so a smaller incision is needed, and there’s less exposure of the spine, says Joshua Herzog, a surgeon with OrthoVirginia and Johnston-Willis, who performed the first procedure with the device at Johnston-Willis earlier in August. You can watch it in action below:

The hospital already had a Renaissance device, an earlier generation of a Mazor device. The Mazor X is faster in terms of “thinking” and in getting instrumentation and more stable, according to Herzog. “It’s taking what I’m doing with the robotic spinal surgery to the next level,” he says.

For the patient, there are several benefits. With smaller incisions, there may be less blood loss and less stripping of muscles. It’s quicker and more accurate as well. Patients may recover more quickly, and experience less post-procedure pain, says Herzog.

It’s not autonomous: Each step is authorized along the way. So far, Herzog, says, his patients have shown no technophobia regarding the devices. He’s using the device three or four times a week.

“Patients love the idea of having the robot in the room,” he says.

A downside to the technology is the learning curve and extensive training it’s taken to master the device. Also, It can’t think as fast as a human surgeon, and it’s a bit cumbersome to hook up on a bed, all areas Herzog foresees being improved.

“I think this is the future in spinal surgery,” he says.

HEALTHY DEVELOPMENTS

A roundup of the week’s health and medicine news