Treat Them

About 61 percent of Virginians say heroin addicts should be provided treatment in lieu of arrest and jail time, according to results of a Virginia Commonwealth University poll released Jan. 17. About 72 percent of respondents favor similar treatment of prescription drug abusers.

The results are from The 2017 Public Policy Poll, Public Safety, Substance Use and Mental Health, from VCU’s Center for Public Policy at the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs.

Responsibility in combating heroin abuse should begin with the addict, according to 30 percent of poll participants. Nineteen percent placed responsibility with state or local government, 17 percent said it should be up to law enforcement, and 15 percent cited family and friends.

But when it comes to prescription drug abuse, about 44 percent of those polled say it should be the prescribing doctors’ responsibility to combat the problem. A quarter place responsibility on the drug abusers.

Support for treatment reflected respondents' political leanings, with 38 percent of democrats and an equal percentage of independents favoring treatment options for heroin addicts, a stance supported by 18 percent of self-identified republicans.

Dr. Samuel Hughes Melton, chief deputy commissioner of health for the Virginia Department of Health, said in a Jan. 19 phone interview that the public support of treatment for addicts is understandable: Anybody who has had close contact with an addict understands that addiction is not a choice, it's a disease. And because people are connected and it affects relationships, a lot of people have firsthand or secondhand experiences in dealing with addictions.

Melton draws a comparison of current perceptions regarding addiction with how society dealt with depression 30 years ago, a time when there was a stigma attached to those seeking treatment and dealing with the disease. With addiction, an inaccurate understanding of the disease leads to public positions and opinions that are unhelpful in optimal treatment.

The VCU survey was conducted Dec. 1-20, with 1,000 participants. The margin of error is 4.1 percent.

Is There a Top Doc in the House?

Voting is underway for the 2017 edition of Richmond magazine's annual Top Docs survey. Invitations have been sent via snail mail and email to more than 5,000 medical professionals. Their task: to share which physicians in various specialties they would recommend to a family member or close friend.

We've added a new category this year, nurse practitioners, and opened voting to nurse practitioners as well. We're also awarding special honors this year in the following categories: lab technician, teen volunteer, patient advocate/care manager, medical office/front desk worker, midwife/nurse midwife and surgical assistant. We're asking survey respondents to share their thoughts on the type of medical care reform they'd like to see from the federal government.

If you're a physician, nurse practitioner, optometrist, psychologist or chiropractor in metro Richmond and didn't as yet get an invitation to complete the survey, contact Lifestyle Editor Tharon Giddens for information on how to participate. The voting continues through midnight on Feb. 13, and winners will be listed in the April issue. Check out last year's list of Top Docs.

