Top Docs 2018

Here are the top vote recipients in each category, as selected by the 1,184 professionals who participated in our online survey. We sent 3,730 letters to licensed professionals as identified through records from the Virginia Department of Health Professions and followed through with email reminders. That is a participation rate of about 31 percent. The top five winners are listed in each category. Some categories may have more than five doctors because of ties. Other categories may have fewer than five doctors if votes did not reach the cutoff set by the magazine’s staff.
Gray highlight denotes top vote-getter in category.
Addiction Medicine
Peter Breslin
5540 Falmouth St., Suite 103, 804-495-8661
Martin N. Buxton
Medical director of the Family Counseling Center for Recovery, 4906 Radford Ave., 804-354-1996, and the Buxton Institute, 2000 Bremo Road, Suite 100, 804-496-1662
Peter R. Coleman
National medical director, The Coleman Institute, 204 N. Hamilton St., Suite B, 804-201-9218
F. Gerard (Gerry) Moeller
VCU Health, 1200 E. Broad St., 804-828-2000
Mishka Terplan
VCU Health, 1200 E. Broad St., 804-828-2000
James Thompson
Virginia Center for Addiction Medicine, 2301 N. Parham Road, Suite 4, 804-332-5950
Allergy and Immunology
Michael Blumberg
Allergy Partners of Richmond, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 103, 804-288-0055
Robert S. Call
Richmond Allergy & Asthma Specialists, 9920 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, 804-285-7420
Lawrence Gelber
Richmond Allergy & Asthma Specialists, 9920 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, 804-285-7420
William T. Hark
Richmond Allergy & Asthma Specialists, 9920 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, 804-285-7420
Anne-Marie Irani
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road; VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Lawrence Schwartz
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9341
Brant Ward
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9341; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Wei Zhao
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Anesthesiology
John V. Booth
North American Partners in Anesthesia, chief of anesthesia, Retreat Doctors’ Hospital, 2621 Grove Ave., 804-289-4500
John Butterworth
VCU Health, 1200 E. Broad St., 804-828-9160
Michael Estes
American Anesthesiology of Virginia, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 100, 804-288-6258
Nagesha Kasinath
Commonwealth Anesthesia Associates, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 265, 804-594-2622
Barry Rose
Commonwealth Anesthesia Associates, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 265, 804-594-2622
James (Jay) Stone
Commonwealth Anesthesia Associates, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 265, 804-594-2622
Bariatric Surgery
Gretchen Aquilina
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Health Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road; 804-827-0045
Eliseo Bautista
Bon Secours General Surgery at St. Mary’s, 5855 Bremo Road, North Office Medical Building, Suite 506, 804-893-8676
Matthew L. Brengman
Sub-specialty: general surgery. Advanced Surgical Partners of Virginia, 7702 E. Parham Road, MOB III, Suite 304, 804-360-0600
Guilherme Campos
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Health Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 804-827-0045
Gregory Schroder
Sub-specialty: general surgery. Advanced Surgical Partners of Virginia, 7702 E. Parham Road, MOB III, Suite 304, 804-360-0600
Cardiac Electrophysiology
Kenneth A. Ellenbogen
VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7565
Jordana Kron
VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7565
Matthew Ngo
Bon Secours Cardiovascular Associates of Virginia, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-288-3123
Saumil R. Shah
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 100, 804-288-4827
Omar Shams
Bon Secours Cardiovascular Associates of Virginia, 13700 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 600, 804-764-6400
Richard Keck Shepard
VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7565
Cardiology
Antonio Abbate
VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327
Mitesh Amin
James River Cardiology, 445 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Suite 100, 804-520-1764
Phoebe Ashley
VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327
Minh Bui
Henrico Cardiology Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 106, 804-346-2070
Mark Johns
Cardiology of Virginia, 13572 Waterford Place, Midlothian, 804-560-8782
Ramesh N. Kundur
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 6120 Harbourside Centre Loop, 804-288-4827
Cardiology (Interventional)
Minh Bui
Henrico Cardiology Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 106, 346-2070
Martin D. Caplan
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 505, 804-288-4827
Luis Guzman
VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327
Mark Newton
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 6120 Harbourside Centre Loop, 804-288-4827
Kalpesh Patel
James River Cardiology, 445 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Suite 100, 804-520-1764
Chiropractic (Doctor of Chiropractic)
Averia Brown
Ariya Family Chiropractic, 10168 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, 804-270-5700
Robert D. Green
Active Chiropractic, 2900 Polo Parkway, Suite 101, Midlothian, 804-560-9355
Mike Spagnolo
Glen Allen Chiropractic & Acupuncture Center, 11535 Nuckols Road, Glen Allen, 804-747-5464
Robert Walentin
Health Link Family Chiropractic, 7360 Creighton Parkway, Mechanicsville, 804-451-3269
Dermatology
Algin Garrett
VCU Health Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; VCU Health Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; 804-828-9361
Victoria Gross
Richmond Dermatology and Laser Specialists, 9816 Mayland Drive, 804-282-8510
Julia Nunley
VCU Health Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; VCU Health Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; 804-828-9361
Georgia Seeley
Other specialty: internal medicine. Dermatology Associates of Virginia, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 310, 804-794-2307; 201 Concourse Blvd., Suite 110, Glen Allen, 804-549-4025
Laurie Shinn
Sub-specialty: pediatric dermatology. Commonwealth Dermatology, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 400, 804-282-0831
Emergency Medicine
Harinder Dhindsa
VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St.
Arthur “Ace” Ernst
Parham Doctors’ Hospital, James River Emergency Group, 7700 E. Parham Road, 804-747-5770
Scott Hickey
James River Emergency Group, Chippenham Hospital, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-323-8449
Robert Powell
Richmond Emergency Physicians, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital Emergency Department, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 210, 804-287-7066
Charles Shields
Henrico Doctor’s Hospital, James River Emergency Group-Forest, 1602 Skipwith Road., 804-289-4500
Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism
Allen S. Burris
Sub-specialty: male reproductive endocrinology. Virginia Diabetes and Endocrinology, 348 Browns Hill Court, Midlothian, 804-272-2702
Robert P. Castellucci
Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 8921 Three Chopt Road, Suite 102, 804-282-9899
Francesco Celi
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161
Douglas Johnson
Bon Secours Richmond Diabetes and Endocrinology, 8266 Atlee Road, Medical Office Building II, Suite 332, Mechanicsville, 804-764-7686
Leanza Liu
Modern Richmond Endocrinology, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 5600, 804-267-6920
Edmond (Trey) Wickham
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Family/General Practice
Atiya Atique
Physicians of Family Medicine, 13861 Hull Street Road, 804-739-0910
John Barnes
Virginia Physicians Inc. Midlothian Family Practice Westchester, 15769 WC Main St., Midlothian, 804-419-9760
Richard Gergoudis
Family Physicians, a division of Commonwealth Primary Care, 1800 Glenside Drive, Suite 110, 804-288-1800
Stuart Motley
Virginia Physicians Inc. Reynolds Primary Care, 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 804-346-1515
Patrick Woodward
Virginia Physicians Inc. Reynolds Primary Care, 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 804-346-1515
J. Kenneth Zelenak
Commonwealth Primary Care-Richmond Primary Care, 1800 Glenside Drive, Suite 101, 804-288-3001
Gastroenterology
Souheil Abou-Assi
Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc., 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 706, 804-285-8206
Stephen Bickston
VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; 804-828-4060
Doumit Bouhaidar
VCU Health, 1200 E. Marshall St.; VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-4060
William T. Brand Jr.
Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc., 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 410, 804-285-8206
Ramy Eid
Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc., 201 Wadsworth Drive, 804-285-8206; 13700 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 505, 804-285-8206
Howard O. Haverty Jr.
Richmond Gastroenterology Associates, 223 Wadsworth Drive, 804-560-9852
George Smallfield
VCU Health, 1200 E. Marshall St.; VCU Health Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 804-828-406
Genetics
Jennifer B. Humberson
Cleft and craniofacial team at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-287-7396
Ray Lewandowski
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Geriatric Medicine
Peter Boling
VCU Health Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave., 804-254-3500
Sarah Hobgood
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Health Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave.; 804-254-3500
Gynecology/Obstetrics (General)
Alice J. Hirata
Specialties: general and high-risk obstetrics. Bon Secours Richmond OB-GYN, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 103, 804-320-2483
Mark Hyde
Virginia Physicians for Women, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 200, 804-897-2100
Christine Isaacs
VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St.; 804-828-4409
Nicole Karjane
VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St.; 804-828-4409
Vienne Murray
West End Obstetrics and Gynecology, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 100, 804-282-9479
Gynecologic Oncology
Cecelia H. Boardman
Virginia Gynecologic Oncology, Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-200-7062
Jori Carter
Central Virginia Gynecologic Oncology, 8266 Atlee Road MOB II, Suite 322, Mechanicsville; Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 1100, North Chesterfield; 804-323-5040
Johnny Hyde
Bon Secours Commonwealth Gynecologic Oncology, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-7, 804-288-8900
Sarah Temkin
VCU Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-9080; VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-560-8950
Randal J. West
Central Virginia Gynecologic Oncology, Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 1100, North Chesterfield, 804-323-5040
Hematology and Oncology
Christian Barrett
VCU Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7999
Elke K. Friedman
Virginia Cancer Institute, 6605 W. Broad St., Suite A, 804-287-3000
Pablo Gonzalez
Virginia Cancer Institute, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 100, 804-330-7990
Mary Helen Hackney
VCU Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-628-1933; VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-560-8950
David F. Trent
Virginia Cancer Institute, 6605 W. Broad St., Suite A, 804-287-3000
Hospice Care
Erin Alesi
VCU Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-628-1295
Abdul Amir
Hospice of Virginia, Retreat Doctors Hospital, 2621 Grove Ave., 804-200-1810
Leanne Yanni
Other specialty: internal medicine. Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 804-288-COPE (2673)
Hospitalist
Xiao Hong Jin
Southside Regional Medical Center, 200 Medical Park Blvd., Petersburg, 804-765-5000
Vimal Mishra
VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-628-9613
Michael Perini
James River Hospitalist Group, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-6493
Philip Rizk
James River Hospitalist Group, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500
Yogesh Sharma
James River Hospitalist Group, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-6493
Dennis Wixted
VCU Health, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-628-9613
Hyperbaric Medicine
Joseph V. Boykin Jr.
Medical director, wound healing program, Department of Plastic Surgery, Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center, 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000
Infectious Diseases
Gonzalo Bearman
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161
James W. Brooks Jr.
Infectious Diseases Specialists P.C., 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 410, 804-285-1833
Julie Reznicek
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161
David M. Rowles
Infectious Diseases Specialists P.C., 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 410, 804-285-1833
Sarika Tripathi
Other specialties: HIV and travel medicine. Also provides consultation at Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center. Commonwealth Infectious Diseases, St. Francis Medical Center, 13700 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 505, Midlothian, 804-601-0609
Intensivist
Andrew Apostle
Specialty: pulmonary disease. Sub-specialty: internal medicine and critical-care medicine. Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1603 Santa Rosa Road, Suite 101, 804-320-4243
Lisa Brath
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 800-762-6161
Ken Haft
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1603 Santa Rosa Road, Suite 101, 804-320-4243
Jamie Hey
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 200, 804-320-4243
Sammy Pedram
VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161
Scott Radow
Specialty: pulmonary disease. Sub-specialty: internal medicine and critical-care medicine. Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1603 Santa Rosa Road, Suite 101, 804-320-4243
Internal Medicine
Betty Anne Johnson
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357
Sidney Jones
Bon Secours West End Internal Medicine, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 2500, 804-282-7857
Jeff Kushinka
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357
Bennett Lee
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357
Anand Lothe
Virginia Physicians Inc. Innsbrook Primary Care, 4900 Cox Road, Suite 150, Glen Allen, 804-346-1780
John Port
Internal Medicine Associates of Chesterfield, 611 Watkins Centre Parkway, Suite 250, Midlothian, 804-423-8470
Yi Sun
Hospitalist, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-285-0620
Susan Wolver
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357
Maternal-Fetal Medicine/High-Risk Pregnancy
James Taylor Christmas
Commonwealth Perinatal Services, Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 336, 804-289-4972
Susan Lanni
VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St.; VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-4409
Ronald Ramus
VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St.; VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-4409
Edward H. Springel
VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St.; VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-4409
Lisa R. Troyer
Virginia Women’s Center, Short Pump, 12129 Graham Meadows Drive, 804-288-4084
Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine
Russell Moores
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956
Karen Hendricks-Munoz
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956
Nephrology
Peter Condro Jr.
Sub-specialty: hypertension. Richmond Nephrology Associates, 671 Hioaks Road, Suite B, 804-272-5814
Todd Gehr
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-9682
Jason Kidd
VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road, 804-425-3627; VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-527-4540; VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161
H. Brian Peppiatt
Richmond Nephrology Associates, 671 Hioaks Road, Suite B, 804-272-5814
Domenic Sica
VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-527-4540; VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161; VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-2161
Martin T. Starkman
Sub-specialty: hypertension. Martin Starkman, M.D., LTD, 7603 Forest Ave., Suite 303, 804-282-8005
Shreyank Tripathi
Richmond Nephrology Associates, 611 Watkins Centre Parkway, Suite 200, Midlothian, 804-464-1028
Neurology
Jonathan Bekenstein
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9350; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-360-4NOW (4669)
Matthew Boyce
Neurological Associates, 7301 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 804-288-2742
Zhijian Chen
VCU Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-9350
Ibrahim Hegab
Bon Secours Neurology Clinic, 8262 Atlee Road, MOB III, Suite 201, Mechanicsville, 804-325-8720
Scott Vota
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9350; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-360-4NOW (4669)
Robert J. White
Sub-specialties: electromyography, nerve conduction studies, single fiber EMG, and diagnosis and treatment of disorders of the neuromuscular system. Neurological Associates, 165 Wadsworth Drive, Midlothian, 804-288-2742
Neurosurgery
Peter A. Alexander
Specialty: brain and spine surgery. Neurosurgical Associates, 1651 N. Parham Road, 804-288-8204
William Broaddus
VCU Health, Harold F. Young Neurosurgical Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9165
R. Scott Graham
VCU Health, Harold F. Young Neurosurgical Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9350; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-360-4NOW (4669)
Rajesh Mehta
Neurosurgical Associates, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, North Chesterfield, 804-330-4990
K. Singh Sahni
Specializes in brain tumors, pituitary tumors, acoustic tumors, face pain and Gamma Knife. Chief of neurosurgery and Gamma Knife at Johnston-Willis Hospital. Neurosurgical Associates, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, North Chesterfield, 804-330-4990
Richard H. Singleton
Specialty: neurological surgery. Neurosurgical Associates, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, North Chesterfield, 804-330-4990
Gary Tye
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Nurse Practitioner
Mollie Anderson
Bon Secours Pediatric Lung Care, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 303, 804-281-8303
Kylene Botts
James River Cardiology, 445 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Suite 100, 804-520-1764
Mary Beth Bowen
Chippenham Hospital, 7101 Jahnke Road
Jennifer Connelly
Clinical director, The Female Pelvic Medicine Institute of Virginia, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 1100, North Chesterfield; 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 701; 804-523-2533
Kristen Druhot
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-9350
Andrea C. Funai
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 100, 804-288-4827
Anna Hembrick
CVS MinuteClinic, 13800 Hull Street Road, Midlothian, 804-739-2198
Charlotte Roberts
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9350
Occupational Medicine
Joseph Andriano
HCA Virginia Occupational Health, 7153 Jahnke Road, 804-483-1708; 2621 Grove Ave., 804-354-5467
Oncologic Surgery
Amelia Grover
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7999; VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-527-4540; VCU Health at Temple Avenue, 2035 Waterside Road, Suite 100, Prince George, 804-957-6287
Brian Kaplan
VCU Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7999; VCU Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-327-3055; VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-527-4540
George Parker
Sub-specialties: breast, gastrointestinal and pancreatic cancers. Bon Secours General Surgery at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 506, 804-893-8676
D. Michael Rose
Sub-specialties: thyroid cancer, melanoma, breast cancer, pancreatic and esophageal cancer, sarcoma, and GI cancer. Surgical Associates of Richmond, 1051 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 200, 804-320-2705
Michael White
Bon Secours General Surgery at St. Mary’s, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 506, 804-893-8676
Ophthalmology and Opthalmologic Surgery
William Benson
VCU Health Ophthalmology at Stony Point Surgery Center, 8700 Stony Point Parkway; VCU Health, 401 11th St.; 804-828-9315
Vikram Brar
VCU Health, 401 11th St., 804-828-9315; VCU Health Ophthalmology at Stony Point Surgery Center, 8700 Stony Point Parkway; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; 804-228-CHOR (2467)
Donna Brown
Sub-specialties: pediatric ophthalmology, adult strabismus and cornea, and external disease. Virginia Eye Institute, 400 Westhampton Station, 804-287-4200
Joseph D. Iuorno
Fellowship-trained cornea specialist. Commonwealth Eye Care Associates, 10431 Patterson Ave., 804-217-6363
Andrew J. Michael
Fellowship-trained cornea specialist. Commonwealth Eye Care Associates, 10431 Patterson Ave., 804-217-6363
Optometry
(tie) Linda Pinsky
VCU Health Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point Surgery Center, 8700 Stony Point Parkway; 804-628-4368
(tie) Roxann Robinson
Drs. Robinson & Parker Optometrists, 6019 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-595-2020
Otolaryngology and Otolaryngologic Surgery
Daniel Coelho
VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point Surgery Center, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-628-4368; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-228-CHOR (2467)
Laurence DiNardo
VCU Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-9447; VCU Health Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St., 804-628-4368; VCU Health Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-323-0830
Kelley Dodson
VCU Health Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Parkway; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Julie Kerr
Commonwealth Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists, 5875 Bremo Road, South Medical Building, Suite 212, 804-525-4231
James T. May IV
Virginia Ear Nose and Throat, 3450 Mayland Court; 7485 Right Flank Road, Suite 210, Mechanicsville; 161 Wadsworth Drive, Midlothian; 4700 Puddledock Road, Suite 100, Prince George; 804-484-3700
Evan Reiter
VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St.; VCU Health Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 804-762-6161
David Salley
Sub-specialties: pediatric ENT, sinus disease including balloon sinuplasty, head and neck surgery. Virginia Ear Nose and Throat, 3450 Mayland Court; 161 Wadsworth Drive; 7485 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville; 4700 Puddledock Road, Prince George; 804-484-3700
Pain Management
John M. Barsanti
Other specialty: anesthesiology. Commonwealth Spine & Pain Specialists, 1501 Maple Ave., 804-288-7246
Peter “Duke” Crane
Neurosurgical Associates, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, Atrium Suite 1500, North Chesterfield, 804-267-6820
Marc Alan Huntoon
VCU Health NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-360-4NOW (4669)
Benjamin G. Seeman
Specialty: physical medicine and rehabilitation. Sub-specialty: interventional pain management. Interventional Spine and Pain Management, 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 310, 804-249-8888
Palliative Care
Erin Alesi
VCU Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-628-1295
Abdul Amir
Hospice of Virginia, Retreat Doctors Hospital, 2621 Grove Ave., 804-200-1810
David C. Buxton
Child and adult psychiatrist and palliative care physician; medical director, CJW Medical Center Palliative Care, HCA Chippenham Johnston-Willis Hospital, CEO, Center for Palliative Psychiatry, Insight Physicians, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-323-8282
Danielle Noreika
VCU Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-628-1295
Leanne Yanni
Other specialty: internal medicine. Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 804-288-COPE (2673)
Pathology
Danna Johnson
Commonwealth Laboratory Consultants, Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, 804-483-5146
Michael Kornstein
Sub-specialties: hematopathology and breast pathology. Commonwealth Laboratory Consultants, Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4889
Guanhua Lai
VCU Health, 1200 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161
Celeste Powers
VCU Health, 1200 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161
Duram Ramnani
Virginia Urology, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-330-9105
John W. Turner
Sub-specialty: dermatopathology. Commonwealth Laboratory Consultants, Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, 804-483-5146
Pediatric Adolescent Medicine
Richard Brookman
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; MCV Physicians at Mayland, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Stephanie Crewe
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; MCV Physicians at Mayland, 3470 Mayland Court; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Allergy/Immunology
Anne-Marie Irani
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Santhosh Kumar
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Wei Zhao
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Cardiology
Douglas Allen
UVA Pediatric Cardiology Richmond, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 500, 804-297-3055
Kerri Carter
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Mary L. Falterman
Pediatric Cardiology of Virginia, 7603 Forest Ave., Suite 401, 804-285-1611
Scott D. Gullquist
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
William Moskowitz
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatrics — Child Abuse
Robin Foster
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Emergency Medicine
Robin Foster
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Frank Petruzella
Richmond Emergency Physicians, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 210, 804-287-7066
Jonathan Silverman
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St. 804-828-9111
Chris Woleben
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St. 804-828-9111
Pediatric Endocrinology
Anshu Gupta
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 2305 N. Parham Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Anil R. Kumar
Bon Secours Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 306, 804-287-7322
Melinda Penn
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 2305 N. Parham Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Edmond (Trey) Wickham
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 2305 N. Parham Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Gastroenterology
Martin Graham
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Carl B. Rountree Jr.
Bon Secours Pediatric Gastroenterology Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 303, 804-281-8303
Flora Szabo
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Narendra Vadlamudi
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Juan Villalona
Pediatric Gastroenterology of Richmond, The Highland II Medical Office Building, 7229 Forest Ave., Suite 106, 804-888-7337
Ted A. Williams
Bon Secours Pediatric Gastroenterology Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 303, 804-281-8303
Pediatric Hematology/Oncology
Marieka Helou
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Gita V. Massey
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
India Y. Sisler
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Christina M. Wiedl
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Hospitalist
Clifton C. Lee
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951
David Marcello
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951
Michael Ryan
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951
Pediatric Infectious Disease
David J. Friedel
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
William C. Koch
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Suzanne R. Lavoie
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Beth C. Marshall
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Intensivist
Mark Marinello
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St.
Michael Miller
Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-281-8222
Duane Williams
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Douglas Willson
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St.
Pediatric Nephrology
Timothy Bunchman
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Megan Lo
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Nianzhou Nina Xiao
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Neurology
Amy Harper
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Lawrence D. Morton
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Sanjai Rao
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Syndi Seinfeld
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Donald Taylor
Other specialties: neurodevelopmental disabilities, clinical neurophysiology and developmental-behavioral pediatrics. Pediatric Neurology Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 310, 804-288-9898
Pediatric Otolaryngology
Kelley Dodson
VCU Health, 1300 E. Marshall St.; 401 N. 11th St.; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Jin Lim
Sub-specialties: pediatric ENT, sinus disease including balloon sinuplasty, head and neck surgery. Virginia Ear Nose and Throat Associates, 3450 Mayland Court; 161 Wadsworth Drive; 804-484-3700
Rajanya S. Petersson
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St. 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Palliative and Hospice Care
Bob A. Archuleta
Specialty: general pediatrics. Pediatric Associates, 1001 Hioaks Road, 804-320-7139; 13470 Tredegar Lake Parkway, Midlothian, 804-794-7788
Kelly Lastrapes
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Jean E. Teasley
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Pulmonology
Justin Brockbank
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
James Bryce Lothian
Bon Secours Pediatric Lung Care, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 303, 804-281-8303
Bruce K. Rubin
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Howard (Joel) Schmidt
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Judith Voynow
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Rheumatology
Sarah E. Hoffman
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Aarat Patel
Bon Secours Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center of Richmond, 9602 Patterson Ave., 804-217-9601
Pediatrics (General)
Peter Heyman
RVA Pediatrics, 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-3776; 7000 Patterson Ave., 804-282-9706; 14400 Sommerville Court, Midlothian, 804-379-5437
Sean McKenna
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Melissa Nelson
Pediatric Associates of Richmond, 7113 Three Chopt Road, Suite 101; 8485 Bell Creek Road, Suite B-3, Mechanicsville; 804-282-4205
Niran (Romesh) Wijesooriya
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Lanping Yu
Yu Pediatrics, 325 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Suite 600, Colonial Heights, 804-518-3288
Pediatrics — Neurodevelopmental/Behavioral
Jennifer Accardo
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 3600 W. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pasquale Accardo
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 3600 W. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Sports Medicine
Chad Aarons
Sub-specialty: pediatric orthopedics and sports medicine. Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 285-2300
(tie) Victoria G. Kuester
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
(tie) Bill Shaw
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Surgery (General)
Charles Bagwell
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Jeffrey H. Haynes
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Patricia Lange
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
David A. Lanning
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Claudio Oiticica
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Surgical Specialist
Victoria G. Kuester
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
Jennifer Rhodes
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
Gary Tye
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
Thomas Yeh
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Urology
John Edmondson
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Stony Point Surgery Center, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 250, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Tony Herndon
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Boyd Winslow
Retired, Children’s Urology of Virginia, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 250
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
Yaoming Gu
National Spine and Pain Centers, 5213 Hickory Park Drive, Suite B, Glen Allen, 804-270-7262
Hillary S. Hawkins
Medical director at Sheltering Arms Physical Rehabilitation Hospital, 8254 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, 804-764-1000
Albert M. Jones Jr.
Sheltering Arms Physical Rehabilitation Center Bon Air Center, 206 Twinridge Lane; Reynolds Center, 6627 W. Broad St.; 804-764-1000
Manmohan S. Khokhar
Johnston-Willis Physical Rehabilitation, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, 804-330-2220
Eugenio Monasterio
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-228-CHOR (2467)
Plastic/Cosmetic Surgery
Nadia Blanchet
9210 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B-1, 804-320-8545
Gordon Lewis
Specialties: cosmetic surgery of the face, body and breast; breast reconstruction; skin cancer. Lewis Plastic Surgery, 2331-A Robious Station Circle, Midlothian, 804-267-6009
Daniel Luppens
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Health Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Forest Avenue, 7301 Forest Ave., Suite 100, 804-288-5222; VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-3060
Jennifer Rhodes
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Isaac L. Wornom III
Cosmetic surgery of the face, breast and body, cleft lip, and palate; breast reconstruction; skin cancer treatment. Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway; 14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian; 804-585-3420
Neil Zemmel
Richmond Aesthetic Surgery, 11934 W. Broad St., 804-495-3475
Plastic/Reconstructive Surgery
Nadia Blanchet
9210 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B-1, 804-320-8545
Michael Feldman
VCU Health, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Forest Avenue, 7301 Forest Ave.; VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St.; 804-828-3060
Darrin Hubert
Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway; Suite 201; 14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian; 804-285-4115
Santosh Kale
VCU Health Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Forest Avenue, 7301 Forest Ave., Suite 100, 804-288-5222; VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-3060
Lewis Ladosci
Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway Suite 201; 14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian; 804-285-4115
Daniel Luppens
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Health Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Forest Avenue, 7301 Forest Ave., Suite 100, 804-288-5222; VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-3060
Andrea Pozez
VCU Health Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Forest Avenue, 7301 Forest Ave., Suite 100, 804-288-5222; VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-3060; VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-560-8950
Jennifer Rhodes
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Isaac L. Wornom III
Cosmetic surgery of the face, breast and body, cleft lip, and palate; breast reconstruction; skin cancer treatment. Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway; 14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian; 804-585-3420
Neil Zemmel
Richmond Aesthetic Surgery, 11934 W. Broad St., 804-495-3475
Podiatry (Doctor of Podiatric Medicine)
Simon Mest
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7051; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-560-8945; 1300 W. Broad St., 804-828-7069
James E. Shadbolt
2200 Pump Road, 804-754-7400
Mitchell R. Waskin
Specialty: podiatric surgery. The Foot & Ankle Center on the campus of Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1465 Johnston-Willis Drive, 804-320-3668
David T. Weiss
Sub-specialties: foot surgery, sports medicine, wound management, podopediatrics. West End Foot & Ankle, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 215, 804-346-1779
Psychiatry/Adult
Peter Breslin
5540 Falmouth St., Suite 103, 804-495-8661
Martin N. Buxton
Medical director of the Family Counseling Center for Recovery, 4906 Radford Ave., 804-354-1996, and the Buxton Institute, 2000 Bremo Road, Suite 100, 804-496-1662
James Levenson
VCU Health, 1200 E. Broad St., 804-828-2000
Sherman Master
Virginia Center for Addiction Medicine, 2301 N. Parham Road, Suite 4, 804-332-5950
Jefferson “Jeff” M. Sommers
Medical director of psychiatric services at Parham Doctors’ Hospital, medical director of acute adults at Tucker Pavilion. Medical director of the Family Counseling Center for Recovery, South Lake office. Insight Physicians P.C., 7700 E. Parham Road, 804-288-1881
Psychiatry/Child and Adolescent
Cheryl Al-Mateen
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 515 N. 10th St., 804-828-3129
Nenita Estrera
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 515 N. 10th St., 804-828-3129
Charles Hall
Tucker Psychiatric Clinic, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 202, 804-320-7881
Susan Jones
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 515 N. 10th St., 804-828-3129
Jessica Malloy
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 515 N. 10th St., 804-828-3129
Psychiatry/Geriatric
Ahmed Sherif Meguid
VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2000
Adam Rosenblatt
VCU Health, The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-360-4NOW (4669)
Psychology (Doctor of Psychology)
Bob Hart
VCU Health at Jackson Center, 501 N. Second St., 804-828-2000
Andrea Weisman
Commonwealth Counseling Associates, 9201 Arboretum Parkway, Suite 110, North Chesterfield, 804-320-0101
Public Health Medicine
Danny Avula
Director, Richmond City Health District, 400 E. Cary St., 804-205-3500
Pulmonology
Andrew Apostle
Specialty: pulmonary disease. Sub-specialty: internal medicine and critical-care medicine. Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1603 Santa Rosa Road, Suite 101, 804-320-4243
Alpha Fowler
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; 800-762-6161
Daniel Grinnan
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 800-762-6161
Andrea Miksa
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 200, 804-320-4243
Scott Radow
Specialty: pulmonary disease. Sub-specialties: internal medicine and critical-care medicine. Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1603 Santa Rosa Road, Suite 101, 804-320-4243
Pawanjit Sarna
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 200, 804-320-4243
R. Wesley Shepherd
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 800-762-6161
Radiation Oncology
Douglas Arthur
VCU Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7232; VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-327-3055; Hanover Medical Park, 8222 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville, 804-559-1835
Laurie Cuttino
VCU Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7232; VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-327-3055; Hanover Medical Park, 8222 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville, 804-559-1835
Emma Fields
VCU Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7232; VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-327-3055; Hanover Medical Park, 8222 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville, 804-559-1835
Lang Robertson Liebman
Radiation Oncology Associates, Bon Secours Cancer Institute at Reynolds Crossing, 6605 W. Broad St., Suite G-201, 804-266-7762
David Randolph Sr.
Sarah Cannon Institute at Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, 804-483-5000
Shiyu Song
VCU Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7232; VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-327-3055
Radiology — Diagnostic
John Grizzard
VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161
Lowrey H. Holthaus
Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806
A. John Kuta
Other specialty: neuroradiology. Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806
Gregory Vorona
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Jinxing Yu
VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161
Radiology — Interventional
Quinton Kelly
Specialty: interventional radiology. Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806
Gordon Morano
VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Baird Vascular Institute, 205 N. Hamilton St.; 804-628-3580
Philip Pieters
Vascular and interventional radiology, diagnostic radiology. Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806
Efstathios “Ike” Spinos
Vascular and interventional radiology; Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806
Brian Strife
VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-628-3580
Malcolm Sydnor Jr.
VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Baird Vascular Institute, 205 N. Hamilton St.; 804-628-3580
Gregg Weinberg
Commonwealth Radiology, 1508 Willow Lawn Drive, Suite 117, 804-288-8327
Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility
R. Scott Lucidi
VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Parkway, 804-327-8820
Anish Shah
Virginia Fertility Associates, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, 804-379-9000
Kenneth Steingold
Virginia Fertility Associates, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, 804-379-9000
Rheumatology
Peter Coutlakis
Sub-specialty: internal medicine. Arthritis Specialists Ltd., 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 1200, 804-323-1401
Forrest Jessee
Arthritis Specialists Ltd., 1401 Johnston Willis Drive Suite 1200, 804-323-1401
Beth Rubinstein
VCU Health NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-360-4NOW (4669), VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9341
Tammy Spring
Premier HealthCare Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 101, 804-288-7901
Michael Strachan
Premier Health Care Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 101, 804-288-7901
Huzaefah Syed
VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-560-8920; VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9341
Christopher Wise
VCU Health NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-360-4NOW (4669); VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9341
Sleep Medicine
Justin Brockbank
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 2529 Professional Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Douglas Puryear
Specialty: sleep medicine. Sub-specialties: pulmonary disease and critical-care medicine. Sleep Disorder Center of Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 2354 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804-320-4243
Cecilia Santos
Bon Secours Sleep Disorders Center, 8266 Atlee Road, MOB II, Suite 229, Mechanicsville, 764-7491; 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 709, 804-673-8160; 13520 Hull Street Road, Midlothian, 804-595-1430
Samuel Taylor
VCU Health, Center for Sleep Medicine, 2529 Professional Road, 804-828-9350
Sports Medicine
Seth Cheatham
VCU Health Sports Medicine, 1300 W. Broad St., 804-828-0713
Douglas Cutter
Sub-specialties: family medicine and sports medicine. HCA Virginia Sports Medicine, 1115 Boulders Parkway, 804-560-6500
Thomas Loughran
VCU Health Sports Medicine, 1300 W. Broad St., 804-828-0713
Matthew Walker
OrthoVirginia, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 100, 804-288-3136
Surgery (Breast)
Harry Bear
VCU Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-5116; VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-628-3580
Ruth Felsen
Surgical Associates of Richmond, 1051 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 200, 804-320-2705
Amelia Grover
VCU Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7999; VCU Health at Mayland, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-527-4540; VCU Health at Temple Avenue, 2035 Waterside Road, Suite 100, Prince George, 804-957-6287
James Pellicane
Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center, 601 Watkins Centre Parkway, Suite 200, Midlothian; 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-11; 804-594-3130
Misti Wilson
Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center, 8220 Meadowbridge Road, MOB 1, Suite 309, Mechanicsville; 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-11; 804-594-3130
Surgery (Cardiac)
Mark Bladergroen
Bon Secours Cardiac Surgery Specialists, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-5, 804-287-7840
Graham Bundy
Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 302, 804-282-8777
Thomas Christopher
Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 500, 804-320-2751
Leo Gazoni
Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 500, 804-320-2751
Chiwon Hahn
Other specialty: transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 302, 804-282-8777
Vigneshwar Kasirajan
VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2775
Daniel Tang
VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2775
Surgery (Colon and Rectal)
Jaime Bohl
VCU Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-827-0045; VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-827-7748; VCU Health Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-827-0045; VCU Health at Mayland, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-527-4540
Christine Bouchard
Surgical Associates of Richmond, 1051 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 200, 804-320-2705
Paul Charron
Colon and Rectal Specialists, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 308, 804-288-7077; 8700 Stony Point Parkway Suite 270, 804-249-2465
Cary L. Gentry
Colon and Rectal Specialists, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 270, 804-249-2465; 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 308, 804-288-7077
Crawford C. Smith
Colon and Rectal Specialists, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 270, 804-249-2465; 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 308, 804-288-7077
William Timmerman
Colon and Rectal Specialists, 7425 Lee Davis Road, Mechanicsville, 804-559-3400
Andrew Vorenberg
Colon and Rectal Specialists, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 270, 804-249-2465; 7425 Lee Davis Road, Mechanicsville, 804-559-3400
Surgery (General)
Paula Ferrada
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7748
Stephanie Goldberg
VCU Health Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; VCU Health NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-360-4NOW (4669); VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7748; VCU Health at Temple Avenue, 2035 Waterside Road, Prince George, 804-957-6287
George Parker
Sub-specialty: oncological surgery. Bon Secours General Surgery at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 506, 804-893-8676
Amy Rose
Surgical Associates of Richmond, 1051 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 200, 804-320-2705
Venkat Santosh
Surgical Associates of Richmond, 1051 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 200, 804-320-2705
Surgery (Hand)
Andrew Bogle
Specialty: hand and upper extremity. OrthoVirginia, 13801 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 200, Midlothian, 804-379-2414
Ilvy Cotterell
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7069; VCU Health NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St.; 804-360-4NOW (4669)
Sanjay S. “Jay” Desai
Specialty: hand and upper extremity. OrthoVirginia, 7650 E. Parham Road, Medical Building 2, Suite 100, 804-288-3136
Jessica Frankenhoff
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7069; VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; VCU Health NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-360-4NOW (4669)
Jonathan Isaacs
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7069; VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway
J.E.B. Stuart V
Specialty: hand and upper extremity. OrthoVirginia, 1115 Boulders Parkway, Suite 100, 804-320-1339
Surgery (Orthopedic)
Greg Golladay
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7069; VCU Health NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-360-4NOW (4669); VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway
Mark M. Jones
Sub-specialties: total joint replacement, foot and ankle surgery, knee and hip surgery. OrthoVirginia, 1400 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite A, 804-379-8088
Steven Kates
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7069; VCU Health NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-360-4NOW (4669)
William E. “Bill” Nordt
Sub-specialties: sports medicine, knee and shoulder surgery. OrthoVirginia, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 100, 804-288-3136
Anthony Shaia
Sub-specialties: OrthoVirginia, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 100, 804-288-3136
Wilhelm Zuelzer
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7069; VCU Health NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St.; 804-360-4NOW (4669); VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway
Surgery (Spine)
Adam Crowl
OrthoVirginia, 7858 Shrader Road, 13801 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 200, Midlothian, 804-379-2414
Robert Scott Graham
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9165; VCU Health NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-360-4NOW (4669)
Joseph S. “Joey” Kim
Sub-specialties: adult spine, cervical spine and spine surgery. OrthoVirginia, 13801 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 200, Midlothian, 804-379-2414
Bruce Mathern
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9165; VCU Health NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-360-4NOW (4669)
Rick J. Placide
Sub-specialties: complex spine surgery, including tumors, infection and deformity. OrthoVirginia, 1115 Boulders Parkway, Suite 100, 804-320-1339
Michael Simpson
Sub-specialties: Spinal reconstructive surgery and disorders of the cervical, thoracic and lumbar spine. Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300
Jed Vanichkachorn
Sub-specialties: disorders of the cervical, thoracic and lumbar spine; spinal reconstructive surgery; minimally invasive spine surgery; and scoliosis surgery. Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300
Surgery (Thoracic)
Graham Bundy
Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 302, 282-8777
Anthony Cassano
VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2774; VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-527-4540
Leo Gazoni
Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 500, 804-320-2751
Rachit Shah
VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St.; 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2774; VCU Health at Temple Avenue, 2035 Waterside Road, Prince George, 804-957-6287
Surgery (Transplant)
Chandra S. Bhati
VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4104
Adrian Cotterell
VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4104; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Marlon F. Levy
VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4104; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Gerardo Mendez-Picon
Sub-specialties: vascular surgery, transplant and hepatobiliary surgery. Richmond Surgical Group, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 804-968-4435
Trevor Reichman
VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4104; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)
Amit Sharma
VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4104
Surgery (Vascular)
Francisco Albuquerque
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2600
Richard Binns
Surgical Associates of Richmond, 1051 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 200, 804-320-2705
Jeffrey A. Brown
Vascular Surgery Associates, 8237 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville; 417 Libbie Ave.; 804-559-7634
Robert Larson
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2600
Mark M. Levy
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9849; VCU Health at Temple Avenue, 2035 Waterside Road, Prince George, 804-957-6287
Sharee Wright
Surgical Associates of Richmond, 1051 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 200, 804-320-2705
Barklie W. Zimmerman
Specialties: general vascular and breast. Richmond Surgical Group, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 804-968-4435
Urogynecology
Ramzi Aboujaoude
Virginia Physicians for Women, Puddledock Medical Center, 2025 Waterside Road, Suite 100, Prince George, 804-520-0205; 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 200, 804-897-2100
Edward Gill
VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-2191
David B. Glazier
Sub-specialties: female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery; mesh complications; incontinence; overactive bladder; and pelvic organ prolapse. Virginia Urology, 9105 Stony Point Drive; 2025 Waterside Road, Suite 105, Prince George; 804-330-9105
Meghana Gowda
Virginia Urology, 9105 Stony Point Drive; 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 14051 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 2201; 804-330-9105
Lonny S. Green
Sub-specialties: urinary incontinence, pelvic relaxation, urinary tract infections and interstitial cystitis. Director of the Pelvic Health and Continence Institute at Virginia Women’s Center, 2240 John Rolfe Parkway, 804-288-4084; 7515 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville, 804-288-4084
Nathan L. Guerette
The Female Pelvic Medicine Institute of Virginia, Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 1100, 804-523-2533
Tovia Smith
Virginia Women’s Center, 7515 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville; 2240 John Rolfe Parkway; 13801 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 100, Midlothian; 804-288-4084
Urology and Urological Surgery
Ryan Barnes
Virginia Urology, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-330-9105
David Glazier
Virginia Urology, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-330-9105
Lance Hampton
VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St., 804-828-9331
Charles Jung
Virginia Urology, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-330-9105
Adam Klausner
VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-9331
David A. Miller
Virginia Urology, 8220 Meadowbridge Road, Office Building 1, Suite 202, Mechanicsville; 900 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 804-330-9105
William R. Morgan
Sub-specialty: urologic oncology, including prostate, bladder, kidney and testicular cancers. Virginia Urology, 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 9105 Stony Point Drive; 804-330-9105
Eugene Park
Urological Specialists of Virginia, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 1500, 804-323-0226
Jeff Rebman
Urology Associates of Richmond, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 4500, 804-320-1355