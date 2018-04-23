Top Docs 2018

Here are the top vote recipients in each category, as selected by the 1,184 professionals who participated in our online survey. We sent 3,730 letters to licensed professionals as identified through records from the Virginia Department of Health Professions and followed through with email reminders. That is a participation rate of about 31 percent. The top five winners are listed in each category. Some categories may have more than five doctors because of ties. Other categories may have fewer than five doctors if votes did not reach the cutoff set by the magazine’s staff.

Gray highlight denotes top vote-getter in category.

Addiction Medicine

Peter Breslin

5540 Falmouth St., Suite 103, 804-495-8661

Martin N. Buxton

Medical director of the Family Counseling Center for Recovery, 4906 Radford Ave., 804-354-1996, and the Buxton Institute, 2000 Bremo Road, Suite 100, 804-496-1662

Peter R. Coleman

National medical director, The Coleman Institute, 204 N. Hamilton St., Suite B, 804-201-9218

F. Gerard (Gerry) Moeller

VCU Health, 1200 E. Broad St., 804-828-2000

Mishka Terplan

VCU Health, 1200 E. Broad St., 804-828-2000

James Thompson

Virginia Center for Addiction Medicine, 2301 N. Parham Road, Suite 4, 804-332-5950

Allergy and Immunology

Michael Blumberg

Allergy Partners of Richmond, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 103, 804-288-0055

Robert S. Call

Richmond Allergy & Asthma Specialists, 9920 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, 804-285-7420

Lawrence Gelber

Richmond Allergy & Asthma Specialists, 9920 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, 804-285-7420

William T. Hark

Richmond Allergy & Asthma Specialists, 9920 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, 804-285-7420

Anne-Marie Irani

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road; VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Lawrence Schwartz

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9341

Brant Ward

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9341; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Wei Zhao

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Anesthesiology

John V. Booth

North American Partners in Anesthesia, chief of anesthesia, Retreat Doctors’ Hospital, 2621 Grove Ave., 804-289-4500

John Butterworth

VCU Health, 1200 E. Broad St., 804-828-9160

Michael Estes

American Anesthesiology of Virginia, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 100, 804-288-6258

Nagesha Kasinath

Commonwealth Anesthesia Associates, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 265, 804-594-2622

Barry Rose

Commonwealth Anesthesia Associates, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 265, 804-594-2622

James (Jay) Stone

Commonwealth Anesthesia Associates, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 265, 804-594-2622

Bariatric Surgery

Gretchen Aquilina

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Health Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road; 804-827-0045

Eliseo Bautista

Bon Secours General Surgery at St. Mary’s, 5855 Bremo Road, North Office Medical Building, Suite 506, 804-893-8676

Matthew L. Brengman

Sub-specialty: general surgery. Advanced Surgical Partners of Virginia, 7702 E. Parham Road, MOB III, Suite 304, 804-360-0600

Guilherme Campos

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Health Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 804-827-0045

Gregory Schroder

Sub-specialty: general surgery. Advanced Surgical Partners of Virginia, 7702 E. Parham Road, MOB III, Suite 304, 804-360-0600

Cardiac Electrophysiology

Kenneth A. Ellenbogen

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7565

Jordana Kron

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7565

Matthew Ngo

Bon Secours Cardiovascular Associates of Virginia, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-288-3123

Saumil R. Shah

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 100, 804-288-4827

Omar Shams

Bon Secours Cardiovascular Associates of Virginia, 13700 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 600, 804-764-6400

Richard Keck Shepard

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7565

Cardiology

Antonio Abbate

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327

Mitesh Amin

James River Cardiology, 445 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Suite 100, 804-520-1764

Phoebe Ashley

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327

Minh Bui

Henrico Cardiology Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 106, 804-346-2070

Mark Johns

Cardiology of Virginia, 13572 Waterford Place, Midlothian, 804-560-8782

Ramesh N. Kundur

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 6120 Harbourside Centre Loop, 804-288-4827

Cardiology (Interventional)

Minh Bui

Henrico Cardiology Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 106, 346-2070

Martin D. Caplan

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 505, 804-288-4827

Luis Guzman

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-628-4327

Mark Newton

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 6120 Harbourside Centre Loop, 804-288-4827

Kalpesh Patel

James River Cardiology, 445 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Suite 100, 804-520-1764

Chiropractic (Doctor of Chiropractic)

Averia Brown

Ariya Family Chiropractic, 10168 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, 804-270-5700

Robert D. Green

Active Chiropractic, 2900 Polo Parkway, Suite 101, Midlothian, 804-560-9355

Mike Spagnolo

Glen Allen Chiropractic & Acupuncture Center, 11535 Nuckols Road, Glen Allen, 804-747-5464

Robert Walentin

Health Link Family Chiropractic, 7360 Creighton Parkway, Mechanicsville, 804-451-3269

Dermatology

Algin Garrett

VCU Health Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; VCU Health Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; 804-828-9361

Victoria Gross

Richmond Dermatology and Laser Specialists, 9816 Mayland Drive, 804-282-8510

Julia Nunley

VCU Health Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; VCU Health Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; 804-828-9361

Georgia Seeley

Other specialty: internal medicine. Dermatology Associates of Virginia, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 310, 804-794-2307; 201 Concourse Blvd., Suite 110, Glen Allen, 804-549-4025

Laurie Shinn

Sub-specialty: pediatric dermatology. Commonwealth Dermatology, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 400, 804-282-0831

Emergency Medicine

Harinder Dhindsa

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St.

Arthur “Ace” Ernst

Parham Doctors’ Hospital, James River Emergency Group, 7700 E. Parham Road, 804-747-5770

Scott Hickey

James River Emergency Group, Chippenham Hospital, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-323-8449

Robert Powell

Richmond Emergency Physicians, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital Emergency Department, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 210, 804-287-7066

Charles Shields

Henrico Doctor’s Hospital, James River Emergency Group-Forest, 1602 Skipwith Road., 804-289-4500

Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism

Allen S. Burris

Sub-specialty: male reproductive endocrinology. Virginia Diabetes and Endocrinology, 348 Browns Hill Court, Midlothian, 804-272-2702

Robert P. Castellucci

Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 8921 Three Chopt Road, Suite 102, 804-282-9899

Francesco Celi

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161

Douglas Johnson

Bon Secours Richmond Diabetes and Endocrinology, 8266 Atlee Road, Medical Office Building II, Suite 332, Mechanicsville, 804-764-7686

Leanza Liu

Modern Richmond Endocrinology, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 5600, 804-267-6920

Edmond (Trey) Wickham

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; Center for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, 2305 N. Parham Road; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Family/General Practice

Atiya Atique

Physicians of Family Medicine, 13861 Hull Street Road, 804-739-0910

John Barnes

Virginia Physicians Inc. Midlothian Family Practice Westchester, 15769 WC Main St., Midlothian, 804-419-9760

Richard Gergoudis

Family Physicians, a division of Commonwealth Primary Care, 1800 Glenside Drive, Suite 110, 804-288-1800

Stuart Motley

Virginia Physicians Inc. Reynolds Primary Care, 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 804-346-1515

Patrick Woodward

Virginia Physicians Inc. Reynolds Primary Care, 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 804-346-1515

J. Kenneth Zelenak

Commonwealth Primary Care-Richmond Primary Care, 1800 Glenside Drive, Suite 101, 804-288-3001

Gastroenterology

Souheil Abou-Assi

Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc., 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 706, 804-285-8206

Stephen Bickston

VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; 804-828-4060

Doumit Bouhaidar

VCU Health, 1200 E. Marshall St.; VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-4060

William T. Brand Jr.

Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc., 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 410, 804-285-8206

Ramy Eid

Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc., 201 Wadsworth Drive, 804-285-8206; 13700 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 505, 804-285-8206

Howard O. Haverty Jr.

Richmond Gastroenterology Associates, 223 Wadsworth Drive, 804-560-9852

George Smallfield

VCU Health, 1200 E. Marshall St.; VCU Health Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 804-828-406

Genetics

Jennifer B. Humberson

Cleft and craniofacial team at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-287-7396

Ray Lewandowski

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; VCU Health Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Geriatric Medicine

Peter Boling

VCU Health Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave., 804-254-3500

Sarah Hobgood

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Health Center for Advanced Health Management, 2116 W. Laburnum Ave.; 804-254-3500

Gynecology/Obstetrics (General)

Alice J. Hirata

Specialties: general and high-risk obstetrics. Bon Secours Richmond OB-GYN, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 103, 804-320-2483

Mark Hyde

Virginia Physicians for Women, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 200, 804-897-2100

Christine Isaacs

VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St.; 804-828-4409

Nicole Karjane

VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St.; 804-828-4409

Vienne Murray

West End Obstetrics and Gynecology, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 100, 804-282-9479

Gynecologic Oncology

Cecelia H. Boardman

Virginia Gynecologic Oncology, Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, 7607 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 804-200-7062

Jori Carter

Central Virginia Gynecologic Oncology, 8266 Atlee Road MOB II, Suite 322, Mechanicsville; Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 1100, North Chesterfield; 804-323-5040

Johnny Hyde

Bon Secours Commonwealth Gynecologic Oncology, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-7, 804-288-8900

Sarah Temkin

VCU Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-9080; VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-560-8950

Randal J. West

Central Virginia Gynecologic Oncology, Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 1100, North Chesterfield, 804-323-5040

Hematology and Oncology

Christian Barrett

VCU Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7999

Elke K. Friedman

Virginia Cancer Institute, 6605 W. Broad St., Suite A, 804-287-3000

Pablo Gonzalez

Virginia Cancer Institute, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 100, 804-330-7990

Mary Helen Hackney

VCU Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-628-1933; VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-560-8950

David F. Trent

Virginia Cancer Institute, 6605 W. Broad St., Suite A, 804-287-3000

Hospice Care

Erin Alesi

VCU Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-628-1295

Abdul Amir

Hospice of Virginia, Retreat Doctors Hospital, 2621 Grove Ave., 804-200-1810

Leanne Yanni

Other specialty: internal medicine. Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 804-288-COPE (2673)

Hospitalist

Xiao Hong Jin

Southside Regional Medical Center, 200 Medical Park Blvd., Petersburg, 804-765-5000

Vimal Mishra

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-628-9613

Michael Perini

James River Hospitalist Group, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-6493

Philip Rizk

James River Hospitalist Group, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4500

Yogesh Sharma

James River Hospitalist Group, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-483-6493

Dennis Wixted

VCU Health, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-628-9613

Hyperbaric Medicine

Joseph V. Boykin Jr.

Medical director, wound healing program, Department of Plastic Surgery, Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center, 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000

Infectious Diseases

Gonzalo Bearman

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161

James W. Brooks Jr.

Infectious Diseases Specialists P.C., 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 410, 804-285-1833

Julie Reznicek

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161

David M. Rowles

Infectious Diseases Specialists P.C., 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 410, 804-285-1833

Sarika Tripathi

Other specialties: HIV and travel medicine. Also provides consultation at Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center. Commonwealth Infectious Diseases, St. Francis Medical Center, 13700 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 505, Midlothian, 804-601-0609

Intensivist

Andrew Apostle

Specialty: pulmonary disease. Sub-specialty: internal medicine and critical-care medicine. Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1603 Santa Rosa Road, Suite 101, 804-320-4243

Lisa Brath

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 800-762-6161

Ken Haft

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1603 Santa Rosa Road, Suite 101, 804-320-4243

Jamie Hey

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 200, 804-320-4243

Sammy Pedram

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161

Scott Radow

Specialty: pulmonary disease. Sub-specialty: internal medicine and critical-care medicine. Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1603 Santa Rosa Road, Suite 101, 804-320-4243

Internal Medicine

Betty Anne Johnson

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357

Sidney Jones

Bon Secours West End Internal Medicine, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 2500, 804-282-7857

Jeff Kushinka

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357

Bennett Lee

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357

Anand Lothe

Virginia Physicians Inc. Innsbrook Primary Care, 4900 Cox Road, Suite 150, Glen Allen, 804-346-1780

John Port

Internal Medicine Associates of Chesterfield, 611 Watkins Centre Parkway, Suite 250, Midlothian, 804-423-8470

Yi Sun

Hospitalist, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-285-0620

Susan Wolver

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9357

Maternal-Fetal Medicine/High-Risk Pregnancy

James Taylor Christmas

Commonwealth Perinatal Services, Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 336, 804-289-4972

Susan Lanni

VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St.; VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-4409

Ronald Ramus

VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St.; VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-4409

Edward H. Springel

VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St.; VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-4409

Lisa R. Troyer

Virginia Women’s Center, Short Pump, 12129 Graham Meadows Drive, 804-288-4084

Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine

Russell Moores

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956

Karen Hendricks-Munoz

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-9956

Nephrology

Peter Condro Jr.

Sub-specialty: hypertension. Richmond Nephrology Associates, 671 Hioaks Road, Suite B, 804-272-5814

Todd Gehr

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-9682

Jason Kidd

VCU Health at Chesterfield Meadows, 6433 Centralia Road, 804-425-3627; VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-527-4540; VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161

H. Brian Peppiatt

Richmond Nephrology Associates, 671 Hioaks Road, Suite B, 804-272-5814

Domenic Sica

VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-527-4540; VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161; VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-2161

Martin T. Starkman

Sub-specialty: hypertension. Martin Starkman, M.D., LTD, 7603 Forest Ave., Suite 303, 804-282-8005

Shreyank Tripathi

Richmond Nephrology Associates, 611 Watkins Centre Parkway, Suite 200, Midlothian, 804-464-1028

Neurology

Jonathan Bekenstein

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9350; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-360-4NOW (4669)

Matthew Boyce

Neurological Associates, 7301 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 804-288-2742

Zhijian Chen

VCU Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-9350

Ibrahim Hegab

Bon Secours Neurology Clinic, 8262 Atlee Road, MOB III, Suite 201, Mechanicsville, 804-325-8720

Scott Vota

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9350; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-360-4NOW (4669)

Robert J. White

Sub-specialties: electromyography, nerve conduction studies, single fiber EMG, and diagnosis and treatment of disorders of the neuromuscular system. Neurological Associates, 165 Wadsworth Drive, Midlothian, 804-288-2742

Neurosurgery

Peter A. Alexander

Specialty: brain and spine surgery. Neurosurgical Associates, 1651 N. Parham Road, 804-288-8204

William Broaddus

VCU Health, Harold F. Young Neurosurgical Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9165

R. Scott Graham

VCU Health, Harold F. Young Neurosurgical Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9350; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-360-4NOW (4669)

Rajesh Mehta

Neurosurgical Associates, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, North Chesterfield, 804-330-4990

K. Singh Sahni

Specializes in brain tumors, pituitary tumors, acoustic tumors, face pain and Gamma Knife. Chief of neurosurgery and Gamma Knife at Johnston-Willis Hospital. Neurosurgical Associates, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, North Chesterfield, 804-330-4990

Richard H. Singleton

Specialty: neurological surgery. Neurosurgical Associates, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, North Chesterfield, 804-330-4990

Gary Tye

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Nurse Practitioner

Mollie Anderson

Bon Secours Pediatric Lung Care, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 303, 804-281-8303

Kylene Botts

James River Cardiology, 445 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Suite 100, 804-520-1764

Mary Beth Bowen

Chippenham Hospital, 7101 Jahnke Road

Jennifer Connelly

Clinical director, The Female Pelvic Medicine Institute of Virginia, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 1100, North Chesterfield; 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 701; 804-523-2533

Kristen Druhot

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-9350

Andrea C. Funai

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 100, 804-288-4827

Anna Hembrick

CVS MinuteClinic, 13800 Hull Street Road, Midlothian, 804-739-2198

Charlotte Roberts

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9350

Occupational Medicine

Joseph Andriano

HCA Virginia Occupational Health, 7153 Jahnke Road, 804-483-1708; 2621 Grove Ave., 804-354-5467

Oncologic Surgery

Amelia Grover

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7999; VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-527-4540; VCU Health at Temple Avenue, 2035 Waterside Road, Suite 100, Prince George, 804-957-6287

Brian Kaplan

VCU Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7999; VCU Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-327-3055; VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-527-4540

George Parker

Sub-specialties: breast, gastrointestinal and pancreatic cancers. Bon Secours General Surgery at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 506, 804-893-8676

D. Michael Rose

Sub-specialties: thyroid cancer, melanoma, breast cancer, pancreatic and esophageal cancer, sarcoma, and GI cancer. Surgical Associates of Richmond, 1051 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 200, 804-320-2705

Michael White

Bon Secours General Surgery at St. Mary’s, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 506, 804-893-8676

Ophthalmology and Opthalmologic Surgery

William Benson

VCU Health Ophthalmology at Stony Point Surgery Center, 8700 Stony Point Parkway; VCU Health, 401 11th St.; 804-828-9315

Vikram Brar

VCU Health, 401 11th St., 804-828-9315; VCU Health Ophthalmology at Stony Point Surgery Center, 8700 Stony Point Parkway; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; 804-228-CHOR (2467)

Donna Brown

Sub-specialties: pediatric ophthalmology, adult strabismus and cornea, and external disease. Virginia Eye Institute, 400 Westhampton Station, 804-287-4200

Joseph D. Iuorno

Fellowship-trained cornea specialist. Commonwealth Eye Care Associates, 10431 Patterson Ave., 804-217-6363

Andrew J. Michael

Fellowship-trained cornea specialist. Commonwealth Eye Care Associates, 10431 Patterson Ave., 804-217-6363

Optometry

(tie) Linda Pinsky

VCU Health Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point Surgery Center, 8700 Stony Point Parkway; 804-628-4368

(tie) Roxann Robinson

Drs. Robinson & Parker Optometrists, 6019 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-595-2020

Otolaryngology and Otolaryngologic Surgery

Daniel Coelho

VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point Surgery Center, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 804-628-4368; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-228-CHOR (2467)

Laurence DiNardo

VCU Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-9447; VCU Health Nelson Clinic, 401 N. 11th St., 804-628-4368; VCU Health Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-323-0830

Kelley Dodson

VCU Health Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Parkway; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Julie Kerr

Commonwealth Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists, 5875 Bremo Road, South Medical Building, Suite 212, 804-525-4231

James T. May IV

Virginia Ear Nose and Throat, 3450 Mayland Court; 7485 Right Flank Road, Suite 210, Mechanicsville; 161 Wadsworth Drive, Midlothian; 4700 Puddledock Road, Suite 100, Prince George; 804-484-3700

Evan Reiter

VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St.; VCU Health Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; 804-762-6161

David Salley

Sub-specialties: pediatric ENT, sinus disease including balloon sinuplasty, head and neck surgery. Virginia Ear Nose and Throat, 3450 Mayland Court; 161 Wadsworth Drive; 7485 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville; 4700 Puddledock Road, Prince George; 804-484-3700

Pain Management

John M. Barsanti

Other specialty: anesthesiology. Commonwealth Spine & Pain Specialists, 1501 Maple Ave., 804-288-7246

Peter “Duke” Crane

Neurosurgical Associates, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, Atrium Suite 1500, North Chesterfield, 804-267-6820

Marc Alan Huntoon

VCU Health NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-360-4NOW (4669)

Benjamin G. Seeman

Specialty: physical medicine and rehabilitation. Sub-specialty: interventional pain management. Interventional Spine and Pain Management, 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 310, 804-249-8888

Palliative Care

Erin Alesi

VCU Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-628-1295

Abdul Amir

Hospice of Virginia, Retreat Doctors Hospital, 2621 Grove Ave., 804-200-1810

David C. Buxton

Child and adult psychiatrist and palliative care physician; medical director, CJW Medical Center Palliative Care, HCA Chippenham Johnston-Willis Hospital, CEO, Center for Palliative Psychiatry, Insight Physicians, 7101 Jahnke Road, 804-323-8282

Danielle Noreika

VCU Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-628-1295

Leanne Yanni

Other specialty: internal medicine. Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 804-288-COPE (2673)

Pathology

Danna Johnson

Commonwealth Laboratory Consultants, Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, 804-483-5146

Michael Kornstein

Sub-specialties: hematopathology and breast pathology. Commonwealth Laboratory Consultants, Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 804-289-4889

Guanhua Lai

VCU Health, 1200 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161

Celeste Powers

VCU Health, 1200 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161

Duram Ramnani

Virginia Urology, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-330-9105

John W. Turner

Sub-specialty: dermatopathology. Commonwealth Laboratory Consultants, Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, 804-483-5146

Pediatric Adolescent Medicine

Richard Brookman

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; MCV Physicians at Mayland, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Stephanie Crewe

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; MCV Physicians at Mayland, 3470 Mayland Court; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Allergy/Immunology

Anne-Marie Irani

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Santhosh Kumar

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Wei Zhao

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Cardiology

Douglas Allen

UVA Pediatric Cardiology Richmond, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 500, 804-297-3055

Kerri Carter

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Mary L. Falterman

Pediatric Cardiology of Virginia, 7603 Forest Ave., Suite 401, 804-285-1611

Scott D. Gullquist

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

William Moskowitz

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatrics — Child Abuse

Robin Foster

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Emergency Medicine

Robin Foster

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Frank Petruzella

Richmond Emergency Physicians, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 210, 804-287-7066

Jonathan Silverman

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St. 804-828-9111

Chris Woleben

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St. 804-828-9111

Pediatric Endocrinology

Anshu Gupta

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 2305 N. Parham Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Anil R. Kumar

Bon Secours Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 306, 804-287-7322

Melinda Penn

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 2305 N. Parham Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Edmond (Trey) Wickham

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2161; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 2305 N. Parham Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Gastroenterology

Martin Graham

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Carl B. Rountree Jr.

Bon Secours Pediatric Gastroenterology Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 303, 804-281-8303

Flora Szabo

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Narendra Vadlamudi

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Juan Villalona

Pediatric Gastroenterology of Richmond, The Highland II Medical Office Building, 7229 Forest Ave., Suite 106, 804-888-7337

Ted A. Williams

Bon Secours Pediatric Gastroenterology Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 303, 804-281-8303

Pediatric Hematology/Oncology

Marieka Helou

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Gita V. Massey

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

India Y. Sisler

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Christina M. Wiedl

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Hospitalist

Clifton C. Lee

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951

David Marcello

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951

Michael Ryan

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-0951

Pediatric Infectious Disease

David J. Friedel

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

William C. Koch

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Suzanne R. Lavoie

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Beth C. Marshall

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Intensivist

Mark Marinello

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St.

Michael Miller

Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Road, 804-281-8222

Duane Williams

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Douglas Willson

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St.

Pediatric Nephrology

Timothy Bunchman

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Megan Lo

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Nianzhou Nina Xiao

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Neurology

Amy Harper

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Lawrence D. Morton

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Sanjai Rao

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Syndi Seinfeld

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Donald Taylor

Other specialties: neurodevelopmental disabilities, clinical neurophysiology and developmental-behavioral pediatrics. Pediatric Neurology Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 310, 804-288-9898

Pediatric Otolaryngology

Kelley Dodson

VCU Health, 1300 E. Marshall St.; 401 N. 11th St.; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Jin Lim

Sub-specialties: pediatric ENT, sinus disease including balloon sinuplasty, head and neck surgery. Virginia Ear Nose and Throat Associates, 3450 Mayland Court; 161 Wadsworth Drive; 804-484-3700

Rajanya S. Petersson

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St. 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Palliative and Hospice Care

Bob A. Archuleta

Specialty: general pediatrics. Pediatric Associates, 1001 Hioaks Road, 804-320-7139; 13470 Tredegar Lake Parkway, Midlothian, 804-794-7788

Kelly Lastrapes

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Jean E. Teasley

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Pulmonology

Justin Brockbank

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

James Bryce Lothian

Bon Secours Pediatric Lung Care, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 303, 804-281-8303

Bruce K. Rubin

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Howard (Joel) Schmidt

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Judith Voynow

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Rheumatology

Sarah E. Hoffman

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Aarat Patel

Bon Secours Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center of Richmond, 9602 Patterson Ave., 804-217-9601

Pediatrics (General)

Peter Heyman

RVA Pediatrics, 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-3776; 7000 Patterson Ave., 804-282-9706; 14400 Sommerville Court, Midlothian, 804-379-5437

Sean McKenna

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Melissa Nelson

Pediatric Associates of Richmond, 7113 Three Chopt Road, Suite 101; 8485 Bell Creek Road, Suite B-3, Mechanicsville; 804-282-4205

Niran (Romesh) Wijesooriya

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Lanping Yu

Yu Pediatrics, 325 Charles H. Dimmock Parkway, Suite 600, Colonial Heights, 804-518-3288

Pediatrics — Neurodevelopmental/Behavioral

Jennifer Accardo

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 3600 W. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pasquale Accardo

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 3600 W. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Sports Medicine

Chad Aarons

Sub-specialty: pediatric orthopedics and sports medicine. Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 285-2300

(tie) Victoria G. Kuester

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

(tie) Bill Shaw

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Surgery (General)

Charles Bagwell

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Jeffrey H. Haynes

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Patricia Lange

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

David A. Lanning

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Claudio Oiticica

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Surgical Specialist

Victoria G. Kuester

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

Jennifer Rhodes

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

Gary Tye

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

Thomas Yeh

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Urology

John Edmondson

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Stony Point Surgery Center, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 250, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Tony Herndon

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Boyd Winslow

Retired, Children’s Urology of Virginia, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 250

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Yaoming Gu

National Spine and Pain Centers, 5213 Hickory Park Drive, Suite B, Glen Allen, 804-270-7262

Hillary S. Hawkins

Medical director at Sheltering Arms Physical Rehabilitation Hospital, 8254 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, 804-764-1000

Albert M. Jones Jr.

Sheltering Arms Physical Rehabilitation Center Bon Air Center, 206 Twinridge Lane; Reynolds Center, 6627 W. Broad St.; 804-764-1000

Manmohan S. Khokhar

Johnston-Willis Physical Rehabilitation, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, 804-330-2220

Eugenio Monasterio

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-228-CHOR (2467)

Plastic/Cosmetic Surgery

Nadia Blanchet

9210 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B-1, 804-320-8545

Gordon Lewis

Specialties: cosmetic surgery of the face, body and breast; breast reconstruction; skin cancer. Lewis Plastic Surgery, 2331-A Robious Station Circle, Midlothian, 804-267-6009

Daniel Luppens

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Health Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Forest Avenue, 7301 Forest Ave., Suite 100, 804-288-5222; VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-3060

Jennifer Rhodes

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Isaac L. Wornom III

Cosmetic surgery of the face, breast and body, cleft lip, and palate; breast reconstruction; skin cancer treatment. Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway; 14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian; 804-585-3420

Neil Zemmel

Richmond Aesthetic Surgery, 11934 W. Broad St., 804-495-3475

Plastic/Reconstructive Surgery

Nadia Blanchet

9210 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B-1, 804-320-8545

Michael Feldman

VCU Health, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Forest Avenue, 7301 Forest Ave.; VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St.; 804-828-3060

Darrin Hubert

Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway; Suite 201; 14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian; 804-285-4115

Santosh Kale

VCU Health Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Forest Avenue, 7301 Forest Ave., Suite 100, 804-288-5222; VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-3060

Lewis Ladosci

Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway Suite 201; 14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian; 804-285-4115

Daniel Luppens

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Health Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Forest Avenue, 7301 Forest Ave., Suite 100, 804-288-5222; VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-3060

Andrea Pozez

VCU Health Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Forest Avenue, 7301 Forest Ave., Suite 100, 804-288-5222; VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, 1213 E. Clay St., 804-828-3060; VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-560-8950

Jennifer Rhodes

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Isaac L. Wornom III

Cosmetic surgery of the face, breast and body, cleft lip, and palate; breast reconstruction; skin cancer treatment. Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway; 14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian; 804-585-3420

Neil Zemmel

Richmond Aesthetic Surgery, 11934 W. Broad St., 804-495-3475

Podiatry (Doctor of Podiatric Medicine)

Simon Mest

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7051; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-560-8945; 1300 W. Broad St., 804-828-7069

James E. Shadbolt

2200 Pump Road, 804-754-7400

Mitchell R. Waskin

Specialty: podiatric surgery. The Foot & Ankle Center on the campus of Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1465 Johnston-Willis Drive, 804-320-3668

David T. Weiss

Sub-specialties: foot surgery, sports medicine, wound management, podopediatrics. West End Foot & Ankle, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 215, 804-346-1779

Psychiatry/Adult

Peter Breslin

5540 Falmouth St., Suite 103, 804-495-8661

Martin N. Buxton

Medical director of the Family Counseling Center for Recovery, 4906 Radford Ave., 804-354-1996, and the Buxton Institute, 2000 Bremo Road, Suite 100, 804-496-1662

James Levenson

VCU Health, 1200 E. Broad St., 804-828-2000

Sherman Master

Virginia Center for Addiction Medicine, 2301 N. Parham Road, Suite 4, 804-332-5950

Jefferson “Jeff” M. Sommers

Medical director of psychiatric services at Parham Doctors’ Hospital, medical director of acute adults at Tucker Pavilion. Medical director of the Family Counseling Center for Recovery, South Lake office. Insight Physicians P.C., 7700 E. Parham Road, 804-288-1881

Psychiatry/Child and Adolescent

Cheryl Al-Mateen

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 515 N. 10th St., 804-828-3129

Nenita Estrera

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 515 N. 10th St., 804-828-3129

Charles Hall

Tucker Psychiatric Clinic, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 202, 804-320-7881

Susan Jones

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 515 N. 10th St., 804-828-3129

Jessica Malloy

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 515 N. 10th St., 804-828-3129

Psychiatry/Geriatric

Ahmed Sherif Meguid

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-828-2000

Adam Rosenblatt

VCU Health, The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-360-4NOW (4669)

Psychology (Doctor of Psychology)

Bob Hart

VCU Health at Jackson Center, 501 N. Second St., 804-828-2000

Andrea Weisman

Commonwealth Counseling Associates, 9201 Arboretum Parkway, Suite 110, North Chesterfield, 804-320-0101

Public Health Medicine

Danny Avula

Director, Richmond City Health District, 400 E. Cary St., 804-205-3500

Pulmonology

Andrew Apostle

Specialty: pulmonary disease. Sub-specialty: internal medicine and critical-care medicine. Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1603 Santa Rosa Road, Suite 101, 804-320-4243

Alpha Fowler

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court; 800-762-6161

Daniel Grinnan

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St.; VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 800-762-6161

Andrea Miksa

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 200, 804-320-4243

Scott Radow

Specialty: pulmonary disease. Sub-specialties: internal medicine and critical-care medicine. Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1603 Santa Rosa Road, Suite 101, 804-320-4243

Pawanjit Sarna

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 200, 804-320-4243

R. Wesley Shepherd

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 800-762-6161

Radiation Oncology

Douglas Arthur

VCU Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7232; VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-327-3055; Hanover Medical Park, 8222 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville, 804-559-1835

Laurie Cuttino

VCU Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7232; VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-327-3055; Hanover Medical Park, 8222 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville, 804-559-1835

Emma Fields

VCU Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7232; VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-327-3055; Hanover Medical Park, 8222 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville, 804-559-1835

Lang Robertson Liebman

Radiation Oncology Associates, Bon Secours Cancer Institute at Reynolds Crossing, 6605 W. Broad St., Suite G-201, 804-266-7762

David Randolph Sr.

Sarah Cannon Institute at Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, 804-483-5000

Shiyu Song

VCU Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7232; VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-327-3055

Radiology — Diagnostic

John Grizzard

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161

Lowrey H. Holthaus

Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806

A. John Kuta

Other specialty: neuroradiology. Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806

Gregory Vorona

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Jinxing Yu

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 800-762-6161

Radiology — Interventional

Quinton Kelly

Specialty: interventional radiology. Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806

Gordon Morano

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Baird Vascular Institute, 205 N. Hamilton St.; 804-628-3580

Philip Pieters

Vascular and interventional radiology, diagnostic radiology. Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806

Efstathios “Ike” Spinos

Vascular and interventional radiology; Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 804-272-8806

Brian Strife

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-628-3580

Malcolm Sydnor Jr.

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St.; Baird Vascular Institute, 205 N. Hamilton St.; 804-628-3580

Gregg Weinberg

Commonwealth Radiology, 1508 Willow Lawn Drive, Suite 117, 804-288-8327

Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility

R. Scott Lucidi

VCU Health, Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Parkway, 804-327-8820

Anish Shah

Virginia Fertility Associates, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, 804-379-9000

Kenneth Steingold

Virginia Fertility Associates, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, 804-379-9000

Rheumatology

Peter Coutlakis

Sub-specialty: internal medicine. Arthritis Specialists Ltd., 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 1200, 804-323-1401

Forrest Jessee

Arthritis Specialists Ltd., 1401 Johnston Willis Drive Suite 1200, 804-323-1401

Beth Rubinstein

VCU Health NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-360-4NOW (4669), VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9341

Tammy Spring

Premier HealthCare Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 101, 804-288-7901

Michael Strachan

Premier Health Care Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 101, 804-288-7901

Huzaefah Syed

VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-560-8920; VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9341

Christopher Wise

VCU Health NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-360-4NOW (4669); VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9341

Sleep Medicine

Justin Brockbank

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 2529 Professional Road, 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Douglas Puryear

Specialty: sleep medicine. Sub-specialties: pulmonary disease and critical-care medicine. Sleep Disorder Center of Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 2354 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 804-320-4243

Cecilia Santos

Bon Secours Sleep Disorders Center, 8266 Atlee Road, MOB II, Suite 229, Mechanicsville, 764-7491; 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 709, 804-673-8160; 13520 Hull Street Road, Midlothian, 804-595-1430

Samuel Taylor

VCU Health, Center for Sleep Medicine, 2529 Professional Road, 804-828-9350

Sports Medicine

Seth Cheatham

VCU Health Sports Medicine, 1300 W. Broad St., 804-828-0713

Douglas Cutter

Sub-specialties: family medicine and sports medicine. HCA Virginia Sports Medicine, 1115 Boulders Parkway, 804-560-6500

Thomas Loughran

VCU Health Sports Medicine, 1300 W. Broad St., 804-828-0713

Matthew Walker

OrthoVirginia, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 100, 804-288-3136

Surgery (Breast)

Harry Bear

VCU Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-5116; VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 804-628-3580

Ruth Felsen

Surgical Associates of Richmond, 1051 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 200, 804-320-2705

Amelia Grover

VCU Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-828-7999; VCU Health at Mayland, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-527-4540; VCU Health at Temple Avenue, 2035 Waterside Road, Suite 100, Prince George, 804-957-6287

James Pellicane

Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center, 601 Watkins Centre Parkway, Suite 200, Midlothian; 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-11; 804-594-3130

Misti Wilson

Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center, 8220 Meadowbridge Road, MOB 1, Suite 309, Mechanicsville; 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-11; 804-594-3130

Surgery (Cardiac)

Mark Bladergroen

Bon Secours Cardiac Surgery Specialists, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-5, 804-287-7840

Graham Bundy

Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 302, 804-282-8777

Thomas Christopher

Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 500, 804-320-2751

Leo Gazoni

Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 500, 804-320-2751

Chiwon Hahn

Other specialty: transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 302, 804-282-8777

Vigneshwar Kasirajan

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2775

Daniel Tang

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2775

Surgery (Colon and Rectal)

Jaime Bohl

VCU Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 804-827-0045; VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-827-7748; VCU Health Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive, 804-827-0045; VCU Health at Mayland, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-527-4540

Christine Bouchard

Surgical Associates of Richmond, 1051 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 200, 804-320-2705

Paul Charron

Colon and Rectal Specialists, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 308, 804-288-7077; 8700 Stony Point Parkway Suite 270, 804-249-2465

Cary L. Gentry

Colon and Rectal Specialists, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 270, 804-249-2465; 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 308, 804-288-7077

Crawford C. Smith

Colon and Rectal Specialists, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 270, 804-249-2465; 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 308, 804-288-7077

William Timmerman

Colon and Rectal Specialists, 7425 Lee Davis Road, Mechanicsville, 804-559-3400

Andrew Vorenberg

Colon and Rectal Specialists, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 270, 804-249-2465; 7425 Lee Davis Road, Mechanicsville, 804-559-3400

Surgery (General)

Paula Ferrada

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7748

Stephanie Goldberg

VCU Health Stony Point 9109, 9109 Stony Point Drive; VCU Health NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-360-4NOW (4669); VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7748; VCU Health at Temple Avenue, 2035 Waterside Road, Prince George, 804-957-6287

George Parker

Sub-specialty: oncological surgery. Bon Secours General Surgery at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 506, 804-893-8676

Amy Rose

Surgical Associates of Richmond, 1051 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 200, 804-320-2705

Venkat Santosh

Surgical Associates of Richmond, 1051 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 200, 804-320-2705

Surgery (Hand)

Andrew Bogle

Specialty: hand and upper extremity. OrthoVirginia, 13801 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 200, Midlothian, 804-379-2414

Ilvy Cotterell

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7069; VCU Health NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St.; 804-360-4NOW (4669)

Sanjay S. “Jay” Desai

Specialty: hand and upper extremity. OrthoVirginia, 7650 E. Parham Road, Medical Building 2, Suite 100, 804-288-3136

Jessica Frankenhoff

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7069; VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; VCU Health NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-360-4NOW (4669)

Jonathan Isaacs

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7069; VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway

J.E.B. Stuart V

Specialty: hand and upper extremity. OrthoVirginia, 1115 Boulders Parkway, Suite 100, 804-320-1339

Surgery (Orthopedic)

Greg Golladay

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7069; VCU Health NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-360-4NOW (4669); VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway

Mark M. Jones

Sub-specialties: total joint replacement, foot and ankle surgery, knee and hip surgery. OrthoVirginia, 1400 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite A, 804-379-8088

Steven Kates

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7069; VCU Health NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-360-4NOW (4669)

William E. “Bill” Nordt

Sub-specialties: sports medicine, knee and shoulder surgery. OrthoVirginia, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 100, 804-288-3136

Anthony Shaia

Sub-specialties: OrthoVirginia, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 100, 804-288-3136

Wilhelm Zuelzer

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-7069; VCU Health NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St.; 804-360-4NOW (4669); VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway

Surgery (Spine)

Adam Crowl

OrthoVirginia, 7858 Shrader Road, 13801 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 200, Midlothian, 804-379-2414

Robert Scott Graham

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9165; VCU Health NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-360-4NOW (4669)

Joseph S. “Joey” Kim

Sub-specialties: adult spine, cervical spine and spine surgery. OrthoVirginia, 13801 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 200, Midlothian, 804-379-2414

Bruce Mathern

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9165; VCU Health NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 804-360-4NOW (4669)

Rick J. Placide

Sub-specialties: complex spine surgery, including tumors, infection and deformity. OrthoVirginia, 1115 Boulders Parkway, Suite 100, 804-320-1339

Michael Simpson

Sub-specialties: Spinal reconstructive surgery and disorders of the cervical, thoracic and lumbar spine. Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300

Jed Vanichkachorn

Sub-specialties: disorders of the cervical, thoracic and lumbar spine; spinal reconstructive surgery; minimally invasive spine surgery; and scoliosis surgery. Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 804-285-2300

Surgery (Thoracic)

Graham Bundy

Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 302, 282-8777

Anthony Cassano

VCU Health Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2774; VCU Health at Mayland Medical Center, 3470 Mayland Court, 804-527-4540

Leo Gazoni

Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 500, 804-320-2751

Rachit Shah

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St.; 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2774; VCU Health at Temple Avenue, 2035 Waterside Road, Prince George, 804-957-6287

Surgery (Transplant)

Chandra S. Bhati

VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4104

Adrian Cotterell

VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4104; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Marlon F. Levy

VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4104; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Gerardo Mendez-Picon

Sub-specialties: vascular surgery, transplant and hepatobiliary surgery. Richmond Surgical Group, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 804-968-4435

Trevor Reichman

VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4104; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 804-828-CHOR (2467)

Amit Sharma

VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 804-828-4104

Surgery (Vascular)

Francisco Albuquerque

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2600

Richard Binns

Surgical Associates of Richmond, 1051 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 200, 804-320-2705

Jeffrey A. Brown

Vascular Surgery Associates, 8237 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville; 417 Libbie Ave.; 804-559-7634

Robert Larson

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-2600

Mark M. Levy

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 804-828-9849; VCU Health at Temple Avenue, 2035 Waterside Road, Prince George, 804-957-6287

Sharee Wright

Surgical Associates of Richmond, 1051 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 200, 804-320-2705

Barklie W. Zimmerman

Specialties: general vascular and breast. Richmond Surgical Group, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 804-968-4435

Urogynecology

Ramzi Aboujaoude

Virginia Physicians for Women, Puddledock Medical Center, 2025 Waterside Road, Suite 100, Prince George, 804-520-0205; 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 200, 804-897-2100

Edward Gill

VCU Health, Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 804-828-2191

David B. Glazier

Sub-specialties: female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery; mesh complications; incontinence; overactive bladder; and pelvic organ prolapse. Virginia Urology, 9105 Stony Point Drive; 2025 Waterside Road, Suite 105, Prince George; 804-330-9105

Meghana Gowda

Virginia Urology, 9105 Stony Point Drive; 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 14051 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 2201; 804-330-9105

Lonny S. Green

Sub-specialties: urinary incontinence, pelvic relaxation, urinary tract infections and interstitial cystitis. Director of the Pelvic Health and Continence Institute at Virginia Women’s Center, 2240 John Rolfe Parkway, 804-288-4084; 7515 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville, 804-288-4084

Nathan L. Guerette

The Female Pelvic Medicine Institute of Virginia, Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 1100, 804-523-2533

Tovia Smith

Virginia Women’s Center, 7515 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville; 2240 John Rolfe Parkway; 13801 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 100, Midlothian; 804-288-4084

Urology and Urological Surgery

Ryan Barnes

Virginia Urology, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-330-9105

David Glazier

Virginia Urology, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-330-9105

Lance Hampton

VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St., 804-828-9331

Charles Jung

Virginia Urology, 9105 Stony Point Drive, 804-330-9105

Adam Klausner

VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point 9000, 9000 Stony Point Parkway; 804-828-9331

David A. Miller

Virginia Urology, 8220 Meadowbridge Road, Office Building 1, Suite 202, Mechanicsville; 900 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 804-330-9105

William R. Morgan

Sub-specialty: urologic oncology, including prostate, bladder, kidney and testicular cancers. Virginia Urology, 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 9105 Stony Point Drive; 804-330-9105

Eugene Park

Urological Specialists of Virginia, 1401 Johnston Willis Drive, Suite 1500, 804-323-0226

Jeff Rebman

Urology Associates of Richmond, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 4500, 804-320-1355