Top Docs 2017

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

Medical director at Tucker Pavilion and chief of psychiatry at CJW Medical Center; medical director of the Family Counseling Center for Recovery, Radford office. Insight Physicians P.C., 7101 Jahnke Road, 323-8282

* indicates top vote-getter(s) in category

Here are the top vote recipients in each category, as selected by the 1,054 professionals who participated in our online survey. The vote this year also includes nurse practitioners for the first time. We sent 4,821 letters and 365 emails to licensed professionals as identified through records from the Virginia Department of Health Professions. That is a participation rate of about 20 percent. Winners are listed alphabetically in each category. Fewer than five doctors are listed in some categories if votes did not reach the cutoff set by the magazine’s staff.

Dr. Haroon Hyder topped the vote in the Family/General Practice category this year. (Photo by Adam Ewing)

Virginia Physicians for Women, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 206; 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 200; and 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 201, 897-2100

Cleft and craniofacial team at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Road, 287-7396

Other specialty: internal medicine. Dermatology Associates of Virginia P.C., 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 309, 794-2307; 201 Concourse Blvd., Suite 110, Glen Allen, 549-4025

Specialty, pulmonary disease; sub-speciality, internal medicine and critical-care medicine. Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1603 Santa Rosa Road, Suite 101, 320-4243

Specialty: pulmonary disease. Sub-speciality: internal medicine and critical-care medicine. Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1603 Santa Rosa Road, Suite 101, 320-4243

Other specialties: HIV and travel medicine. Also provides consultation at Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center. Commonwealth Infectious Diseases, St. Francis Medical Center, 13700 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 505, Midlothian, 601-0609

Other specialties: plastic surgery and wound care. Retreat Hospital Wound Healing Center, 2621 Grove Ave., 254-5403

VCU Health Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 828-7069; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St.; 360-4NOW (4669); Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway

VCU Health Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 828-7069; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 360-4NOW (4669)

Sub-specialties: sports medicine; elbow, knee, shoulder and arthroscopic surgery. Head team physician for Hampden-Sydney College. OrthoVirigina, 5899 Bremo Road, Medical Office Building West, Suite 100, 288-8512

Sub-specialties: total joint replacement, foot and ankle surgery, knee and hip surgery. OrthoVirginia, 1400 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite A, 379-8088

Sub-specialties: pediatric ophthalmology, adult strabismus and cornea and external disease. Virginia Eye Institute, 400 Westhampton Station, 287-4200

Sub-specialties: thyroid cancer, melanoma, breast cancer, pancreatic and esophageal cancer, sarcoma and GI cancer. Surgical Associates of Richmond, 1051 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 200, 560-5968

Sub-specialties: breast, gastrointestinal and pancreatic cancers. Bon Secours General Surgery at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 406, 893-8676

The Female Pelvic Medicine Institute of Virginia, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 1100, North Chesterfield; 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 8701, 523-2533

Voting was opened to nurse practitioners this year, and the field was included as a category in the survey. Here are the results.

Specializes in brain tumors, pituitary tumors, acoustic tumors, face pain and Gamma Knife. Chief of neurosurgery and Gamma Knife at Johnston-Willis Hospital. Neurosurgical Associates, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, North Chesterfield, 330-4990

Sub-specialties: electromyography, nerve conduction studies, single fiber EMG and diagnosis and treatment of disorders of the neuromuscular system. Neurological Associates, 165 Wadsworth Drive, Midlothian, 288-2742

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-9350; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 360-4NOW (4669)

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 828-9956

Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 828-9956

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 2305 N. Parham Road, 828-CHOR (2467)

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St. 828-9111

Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St. 828-9111

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 828-9111

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 828-9111

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; MCV Physicians at Mayland, 3470 Mayland Court, 828-CHOR (2467)

Palliative Care Medical Director HCA Chippenham Johnston-Willis Hospital, The Center for Palliative Psychiatry, Insight Physicians, 7101 Jahnke Road, 323-8282

Specialty: physical medicine and rehabilitation. Sub-specialty: interventional pain management.Interventional Spine and Pain Management, 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 310, 249-8888

Richmond Spine Interventions and Pain Center, 14404 Sommerville Court, Midlothian; 7481 Right Flank Road, Suite 100, Mechanicsville; 378-1800

Sub-specialties: pediatric ENT, sinus disease including balloon sinuplasty, head and neck surgery. Virginia Ear Nose and Throat, 161 Wadsworth Drive; 7485 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville; 4700 Puddledock Road, Prince George, 484-3700

Virginia Ear Nose and Throat, 3450 Mayland Court; 7485 Right Flank Road, Suite 210, Mechanicsville; 161 Wadsworth Drive, Midlothian; 4700 Puddledock Road, Suite 100, Prince George, 484-3700

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 3600 W. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 3600 W. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Associates of Richmond, 7113 Three Chopt Road, Suite 101; 8485 Bell Creek Road, Suite B-3, Mechanicsville, 282-4205

Bon Secours Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center of Richmond, 9600 Patterson Ave., 217-9601

Sub-specialties: pediatric ENT, sinus disease including balloon sinuplasty, head and neck surgery. Virginia Ear Nose and Throat Associates, 3450 Mayland Court; 161 Wadsworth Drive, 484-3700

Virginia Ear, Nose and Throat Associates, 3450 Mayland Court; 7485 Right Flank Road, Suite 210, Mechanicsville, 484-3700

Other specialties: neurodevelopmental disabilities, clinical neurophysiology and developmental-behavioral pediatrics. Pediatric Neurology Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 310, 288-9898

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 6433 Centralia Road; 828-CHOR (2467)

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 828-0951

Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 828-0951

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 828-0951

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 828-0951

Specialty: podiatric surgery. The Foot & Ankle Center on the campus of Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1465 Johnston-Willis Drive, 320-3668

Sub-specialties: foot and ankle surgery, fractures/injuries, pediatrics, diabetes and wound care. Virginia Foot & Ankle Center, 2008 Bremo Road, Suite 100, 285-3933

Cosmetic surgery of the face, breast and body, cleft lip and palate; breast reconstruction; skin cancer treatment. Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 5899 Bremo Road, Suite 205; Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, 285-4115

VCU Health, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Forest Avenue, 7301 Forest Ave., Suite 100, 288-5222

Chief of plastic surgery at Chippenham & Johnston-Willis Hospitals, Inc., 9210 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B-1, 320-8545

Cosmetic surgery of the face, breast and body, cleft lip and palate; breast reconstruction; skin cancer treatment. Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 5899 Bremo Road, Suite 205; Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive 285-4115

Specialties: cosmetic surgery of the face, body and breast; breast reconstruction; skin cancer. Lewis Plastic Surgery, 2331-A Robious Station Circle, Midlothian, 267-6009

*James Levenson

VCU Health, 1200 E. Broad St., 828-0762

Jefferson “Jeff” M. Sommers

Medical director of psychiatric services at Parham Doctors’ Hospital, Medical director of acute adults at Tucker Pavilion. Medical director of the Family Counseling Center for Recovery, South Lake office. Insight Physicians P.C., 7700 E. Parham Road, 747-5600

Psychiatry/Child and Adolescent

Cheryl Al-Mateen

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 515 N. 10th St., 828-3129

*Alexis Aplasca

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 515 N. 10th St., 828-3129

Martin N. Buxton

Walid Fawaz

Virginia South Psychiatric and Family Services, 269 Medical Park Blvd., Petersburg, 861-0700

Charles Hall

Tucker Psychiatric Clinic, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 202, 320-7881

Bela Sood

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 515 N. 10th St., 828-3129

Psychiatry/Geriatric

Sultan Lakhani

Bon Secours Behavioral Health Group, 1510 N. 28th St., Suite 101, 371-1670; 8220 Meadowbridge Road, Suite 313, 325-8882

*Sherif Meguid

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 828-2000

*Adam Rosenblatt

VCU Health,The NOW Center,11958 W. Broad St. 360-4NOW (4669)

Psychology (Doctor of Psychology)

Matthew Bitsko

*Bob Hart

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 828-7912

Stephan Weinland

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 828-7912

Public Health Medicine

*Danny Avula

Director, Richmond City Health District, 400 E. Cary St., 205-3500

Pulmonology

Daniel Grinnan

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-2161; Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 560-8920

Jamie Hey

Specialty: pulmonary disease. Sub-specialties: internal medicine and critical-care medicine. Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 200, 320-4243

*Scott Radow

Specialty: pulmonary disease. Sub-specialties: internal medicine and critical-care medicine. Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1603 Santa Rosa Road, Suite 101, 320-4243

Sunil Rajan

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1 Park West Circle, Suite 301, Midlothian, 320-4243

R. Wesley Shepherd

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-2161

Radiation Oncology

Douglas Arthur

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 828-7232

Laurie Cuttino

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 828-7232

Thomas Eichler

Virginia Radiation Oncology Associates, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, 483-5034

*Lang Robertson Liebman

Radiation Oncology Associates, Bon Secours Cancer Institute at Reynolds Crossing, 6605 W. Broad St., Suite G-201, 266-7762

Shiyu Song

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 828-7232

T.J. Wallace

Radiation Oncology Associates, Bon Secours Cancer Institute at Reynolds Crossing, 6605 W. Broad St., Suite G-201, 266-7762

Radiology-Diagnostic

*Ann Fulcher

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 628-3580

Curtis W. Hayes

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 628-3580

Lowrey H. Holthaus

Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 272-8806

A. John Kuta

Other specialty: neuroradiology. Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 272-8806

Vaden Padgett

Commonwealth Radiology, 1508 Willow Lawn Drive, Suite 117, 281-8534

James Snyder

Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 272-8806

Jinxing Yu

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 628-3580

Radiology-Interventional

Maurice Finnegan

Commonwealth Radiology, 1508 Willow Lawn Drive, Suite 117, 288-8327

Amos Habib

Commonwealth Radiology, 1508 Willow Lawn Drive, Suite 117, 288-8327

Philip Pieters

Sub-specialties: vascular and interventional radiology, diagnostic radiology. Radiology Associates of Richmond,Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 289-4579

Efstathios“Ike” Spinos

Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 272-8806

*Brian Strife

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 628-3580

Malcolm Sydnor Jr.

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 628-3580; Baird Vascular Institute, 205 N. Hamilton St., 828-2600

Gregg Weinberg

Commonwealth Radiology, 1508 Willow Lawn Drive, Suite 117, 288-8327

Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility

Michael Edelstein

Virginia Fertility Associates, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, 855-705-4483

*R. Scott Lucidi

VCU Health, Stony Point, 9109 Stony Point Parkway, 327-8820

Anish Shah

Virginia Fertility Associates, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, 855-705-4483

Kenneth Steingold

Virginia Fertility Associates, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, 855-705-4483

Geof Tidey

Virginia Fertility Associates, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, 855-705-4483

Rheumatology

Peter Coutlakis

Sub-specialty:internal medicine. Arthritis Specialists Ltd., 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 1200, 323-1401

Stephen Maestrello

Virginia Physicians Inc., Henrico Doctor’s Hospital, MOB II, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 304, 346-1551

Aarat Patel

Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center of Richmond, 9600 Patterson Ave., 217-9601

*Beth Rubinstein

VCU Health, Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway,560-8920; The NOW Center,11958 W. Broad St.,360-4NOW (4669)

Tammy Spring

Premier HealthCare Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 101, 288-7901

Alan Stern

Bon Secours Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center of Richmond, 9600 Patterson Ave., 217-9601

Huzaefah Syed

VCU Health, Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway,560-8920; The NOW Center,11958 W. Broad St., 360-4NOW (4669)