Top Docs 2017

Dr. Haroon Hyder topped the vote in the Family/General Practice category this year. (Photo by Adam Ewing)
Here are the top vote recipients in each category, as selected by the 1,054 professionals who participated in our online survey. The vote this year also includes nurse practitioners for the first time. We sent 4,821 letters and 365 emails to licensed professionals as identified through records from the Virginia Department of Health Professions. That is a participation rate of about 20 percent. Winners are listed alphabetically in each category. Fewer than five doctors are listed in some categories if votes did not reach the cutoff set by the magazine’s staff.
* indicates top vote-getter(s) in category
Addiction Medicine
*Peter Breslin
Foundation Medical Group, 909 Hioaks Road, Suite A, 506-0526
Martin N. Buxton
Medical director at Tucker Pavilion and chief of psychiatry at CJW Medical Center; medical director of the Family Counseling Center for Recovery, Radford office. Insight Physicians P.C., 7101 Jahnke Road, 323-8282
Peter R. Coleman
National medical director, The Coleman Institute, 204 N. Hamilton St., Suite B, 201-9218
F. Gerard(Gerry) Moeller
VCU Health, 1200 E. Broad St., 828-2000
James Thompson
Virginia Center for Addiction Medicine, 2301 N. Parham Road, Suite 4, 332-5950
Allergy and Immunology
Michael Blumberg
Allergy Partners of Richmond, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 103, 288-0055
*Robert S. Call
Richmond Allergy & Asthma Specialists, 9920 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, 285-7420
William T. Hark
Richmond Allergy & Asthma Specialists, 9920 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, 285-7420
Anne-Marie Irani
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
Lawrence Schwartz
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-9341
Anesthesiology
John Booth
North American Partners in Anesthesia, Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 289-4500
John Butterworth
VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 828-9160
Michael Estes
American Anesthesiology of Virginia, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 100, 288-6258
Nagesha Kasinath
Commonwealth Anesthesia Associates, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 265, 594-2622
Mark Nelson
VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 828-9160
*James (Jay) Stone
Commonwealth Anesthesia Associates, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 265, 594-2622
Bariatric Surgery
Gretchen Aquilina
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-8000; Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 827-0045; Chesterfield Meadows, 425-3627
Eliseo Bautista
Bon Secours General Surgery at St. Mary’s, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 506, North Office Medical Building, 893-8676
James G. Bittner IV
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-8000; Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 827-0045
*Matthew Brengman
Sub-specialty: general surgery. Advanced Surgical Partners of Virginia, 7702 E. Parham Road, MOB III, Suite 304, 360-0600
Guilherme Campos
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-8000; Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 827-0045
Gregory Schroder
Sub-specialty: general surgery. Advanced Surgical Partners of Virginia, 7702 E. Parham Road, MOB III, Suite 304, 360-0600
Cardiac Electro-physiology
*Kenneth A. Ellenbogen
VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 828-7565
David Gilligan
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 7401 Beaufont Springs Drive, Suite 100, North Chesterfield, 288-4827
Matthew Ngo
Bon Secours Cardiovascular Associates of Virginia, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 288-3123
Omar Shams
Bon Secours Cardiovascular Associates of Virginia, 13700 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 600, 764-6400
Robert E. Sperry
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 100, 288-4827
Cardiac Surgery
Mark Bladergroen
Bon Secours Cardiac Surgery Specialists, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-5, 287-7840
Graham Bundy
Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 302, 282-8777
Thomas Christopher
Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 500, 320-2751
Chiwon Hahn
Other specialties: transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 302, 282-8777
*Vigneshwar Kasirajan
VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, 417 N. 11th St., 828-2775
Cardiology
Foster Jennings
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 7401 Beaufont Springs Drive Suite 100, North Chesterfield, 288-4827
*Mark Johns
Cardiology ofVirginia, 13572 Waterford Place, Midlothian, 560-8782
Ramesh Kundur
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 6120 Harbourside Centre Loop, 288-4827
Christopher Nicholson
Henrico Cardiology Associates, 7603 Forest Ave., Suite 202, 288-0134; 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 106, 346-2070
Vipal K. Sabharwal
Bon Secours Cardiovascular Associates of Virginia, 13700 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 600, 794-6400; 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 288-3123
Cardiology-Interventional
Darryn Appleton
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 505, 288-4827
*Minh Bui
Henrico Cardiology Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 106, 346-2070
Richard Cooke
VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, 417 N. 11th St., 828-2775
Zachary Gertz
VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, 417 N. 11th St., 828-2775
Luis Guzman
VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, 417 N. 11th St., 828-2775
C. Mark Newton
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 6120 Harbourside Centre Loop, 288-4827
Mark Xenakis
Bon Secours Cardiovascular Associates of Virginia, 13700 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 600, 794-6400
Chiropractic (Doctor of Chiropractic)
Anna Bender
Atlee Chiropractic Center, 9173 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, 730-7010
*Robert D. Green
Active Chiropractic, 2900 Polo Parkway Suite 101, Midlothian, 560-9355
Moses Wahl
Health Link Family Chiropractic, 7360 Creighton Parkway, Mechanicsville, 451-3269
Colon and Rectal Surgery
Paul Charron
Colon and Rectal Specialists, 7605 Forest Ave. Suite 398, 288-7077; 8700 Stony Point Parkway Suite 270, 249-2465
Cary L. Gentry
Colon and Rectal Specialists, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 270, 249-2465; 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 308, 288-7077
Crawford C. Smith
Colon and Rectal Specialists, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 270, 249-2465
William Timmerman
Colon and Rectal Specialists, 7425 Lee Davis Road, Mechanicsville, 559-3400
*Andrew Vorenberg
Colon and Rectal Specialists, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 270, 249-2465; 7425 Lee Davis Road, Mechanicsville, 559-3400
Dermatology
Algin Garrett
VCU Health Stony Point, 9109 Stony Point Parkway, 560-8919
Victoria Gross
Richmond Dermatology and Laser Specialists, 9816 Mayland Drive, 282-8510
*Julia Nunley
VCU Health Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 560-8919
Julia Padgett
Bon Secours Surgical Dermatology
5207 Hickory Park Drive, Suite A, 977-8938
Georgia Seeley
Other specialty: internal medicine. Dermatology Associates of Virginia P.C., 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 309, 794-2307; 201 Concourse Blvd., Suite 110, Glen Allen, 549-4025
Laurie Shinn
Sub-specialty: pediatric dermatology. Commonwealth Dermatology, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 400, 282-0831
Emergency Medicine
Matt Bartholomew
Richmond Emergency Physicians, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, 13710 St. Francis Blvd., Midlothian, 594-7300
*Harinder Dhindsa
VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St.
Arthur “Ace” Ernst
Parham Doctors’ Hospital, James River Emergency Group, 7700 E. Parham Road, 747-5770
Scott Hickey
James River Emergency Services, Chippenham Hospital, 7101 Jahnke Road, 323-8449
Robert Powell
Richmond Emergency Physicians, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital Emergency Department, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 210, 287-7066
Charles Shields
Henrico Doctor’s Hospital, James River Emergency Group-Forest, 1602 Skipwith Road, 289-4500
Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism
Meredith Berger
Virginia Diabetes and Endocrinology, 348 Browns Hill Court, Midlothian, 272-2702
Allen S. Burris
Sub-specialty: male reproductive endocrinology. Virginia Diabetes and Endocrinology, 348 Browns Hill Court, Midlothian, 272-2702
Robert P. Castellucci
8921 Three Chopt Road, Suite 102, 282-9899
Francisco Celi
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-2161
*Douglas Johnson
Bon Secours Richmond Diabetes and Endocrinology, 8266 Atlee Road, Medical Office Building II, Suite 332, Mechanicsville, 764-7686
Ben D. Phillips
Virginia Endocrinology and Osteoporosis Center, 2384 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian; 2200 Pump Road, Suite 200, 423-3636
Family/General Practice
Atiya Atique
Physicians of Family Medicine, 13861 Hull Street Road, 739-0910
James Bush
Colonial Heights Medical Center, 3512 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, 520-1110
Richard Gergoudis
Family Physicians, a division of Commonwealth Primary Care, 1800 Glenside Drive, Suite 110, 288-1800
*Haroon Hyder
Bon Secours Patterson Avenue Family Practice, 9600 Patterson Ave., 741-6200
Anton Kuzel
VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St., 828-5883
Pamela Wratchford
Ashcake Family Physicians, 7493 Right Flank Road, Suite 400, Mechanicsville, 559-2916
Ken Zelenak
Commonwealth Primary Care-Richmond Primary Care, 1800 Glenside Drive, Suite 101, 288-3001
Gastroenterology
Souheil Abou-Assi
Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc., 5855 Bremo Road, #706, 285-8206
Stephen Bickston
VCU Health, MCV Physicians at Mayland Court, 3470 Mayland Court, 527-4540
William T. Brand Jr.
Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc., 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 410, 285-8206
Ramy Eid
Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc., 201 Wadsworth Drive, 285-8206; 13700 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 505, 285-8206
*Howard O. Haverty Jr.
Richmond Gastroenterology Associates, 223 Wadsworth Drive, 560-9852
Bimaljit Sandhu
Richmond Gastroenterology Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 601; 673-2806
Genetics
Jennifer B.Humberson
Cleft and craniofacial team at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Road, 287-7396
*Ray Lewandowski
VCU Health, 417N. 11th St., 828-9632; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
Geriatric Medicine
*Peter Boling
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-9357
Sarah Hobgood
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-9357
Gynecology/Obstetrics (General)
Leslie Davis
Virginia Physicians for Women, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 200, 897-2100
Victoria Davis
West End Obstetrics and Gynecology, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 100, 282-9479
Sumac Diaz
Virginia Complete Care for Women, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 1054, 320-4967
Jennie Draper
Virginia Physicians for Women, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 206; 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 200; and 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 201, 897-2100
Alice J. Hirata
Specialties: general and high-risk obstetrics. Bon Secours Richmond OB-GYN, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 103, 320-2483
Mark Hyde
Virginia Physicians for Women, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 200, 897-2100
*Christine Isaacs
VCU Health, Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 560-8950
Nicole Karjane
VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St., 828-4409; Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 560-8950
Sarah Milton
VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St., 828-4409; Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 560-8950
Padmini Santosh
Virginia Physicians for Women, Puddledock Medical Center, 2025 Waterside Road, Suite 100, Prince George; 13801 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 150, 897-2100
Alexandra Tate
Virginia Women’s Center, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 400, 288-4084
Gynecologic Oncology
Cecelia H. Boardman
Virginia Gynecologic Oncology, 7603 Forest Ave., Suite 306; 200-7062
Jori Carter
Central Virginia Gynecologic Oncology, 8266 Atlee Road MOB II, Suite 322 Mechanicsville; Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 1100, North Chesterfield, 323-5040
Weldon Chafe
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 828-9165; Dalton Clinic, 1300 E. Marshall St., 828-9992
Johnny Hyde
Bon Secours Commonwealth Gynecologic Oncology, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-7, 288-8900
*Randal J. West
Central Virginia Gynecologic Oncology, Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 1100, North Chesterfield, 323-5040
Hand Surgery
John Blank
Sub-specialty: hand, wrist and upper extremity. Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 285-2300
Sanjay S. “Jay” Desai
Specialty: hand and upper extremity. OrthoVirginia, 7650 E. Parham Road, Medical Building 2, Suite 100, 288-3136
Jessica Frankenhoff
VCU Health Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 828-7069; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 360-4NOW (4669)
Keith Glowacki
OrthoVirginia, 7858 Shrader Road, 270-1305
*Jonathan Isaacs
VCU Health Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 828-7069; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St.; 360-4NOW (4669); Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway
J.E.B. Stuart V
Specialty: hand and upper extremity. OrthoVirginia, 1115 Boulders Parkway, Suite 100, 320-1339
Hematology and Oncology
*Steven M. Duffy
Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital Cancer Institute Medical Oncology, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 209, 287-7804
Elke K. Friedman
Virginia Cancer Institute, 6605 W. Broad St., Suite A, 287-3000
Pablo Gonzalez
Virginia Cancer Institute, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 100, 330-7990
Mary Helen Hackney
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 327-8806; Dalton Oncology Clinic, 828-7999
David F. Trent
Virginia Cancer Institute, 6605 W. Broad St., Suite A, 287-3000
Hospice Care
Erin Alesi
VCU Health Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 828-7999
*Abdul Amir
Palliative and Medical Consultants, LLC, 2235 Staples Mill Road, Suite 108, 200-1810
Marc Flickinger
Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 288-COPE (2673)
Leanne Yanni
Other specialty: internal medicine. Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 288-COPE (2673)
Hospitalist
Brian Hanrahan
James River Hospitalist Group, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, Atrium 4600, 483-6493
Ali Masood
Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 289-4500
Heather Masters
VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 828-3144
Vimal Mishra
VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 828-3144
Michael Perini
James River Hospitalist Group, 7101 Jahnke Road, 483-6493
*Philip Rizk
James River Hospitalist Group, 1602 Skipwith Road, 289-4500
Dennis Wixted
VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 828-3144
Hyperbaric Medicine
*Joseph V. Boykin Jr.
Other specialties: plastic surgery and wound care. Retreat Hospital Wound Healing Center, 2621 Grove Ave., 254-5403
Infectious Diseases
Gonzalo Bearman
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-2161
*James W. Brooks Jr.
Infectious Diseases Specialists P.C., 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 410, 285-1833
Mark Gentz
Commonwealth Infectious Diseases, St. Francis Medical Center, 13700 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 505, Midlothian, 601-0609
David M. Rowles
Infectious Diseases Specialists P.C., 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 410, 285-1833
Michael Stevens
VCU Health, 1200 E. Broad St., 628-0153
Sarika Tripathi
Other specialties: HIV and travel medicine. Also provides consultation at Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center. Commonwealth Infectious Diseases, St. Francis Medical Center, 13700 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 505, Midlothian, 601-0609
Intensivist
*Andrew Apostle
Specialty: pulmonary disease. Sub-speciality: internal medicine and critical-care medicine. Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1603 Santa Rosa Road, Suite 101, 320-4243
Lisa Brath
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-2161
Ken Haft
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1603 Santa Rosa Road, Suite 101, 320-4243
Jamie Hey
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 200, 320-4243
Scott Radow
Specialty, pulmonary disease; sub-speciality, internal medicine and critical-care medicine. Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1603 Santa Rosa Road, Suite 101, 320-4243
Sunil Rajan
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1 Park West Circle, Suite 301, Midlothian, 320-4243
Internal Medicine
Betty Anne Johnson
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-9357
*Sidney Jones
Bon Secours West End Internal Medicine, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 2500, 282-7857
Jeff Kushinka
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-9357
Susan Wolver
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-9357
Stephen C. Young
Virginia Diabetes and Endocrinology, 348 Browns Hill Court, Midlothian, 272-2702
Maternal-Fetal Medicine/High-Risk Pregnancy
*James Taylor Christmas
Commonwealth Perinatal Services, Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 336, 289-4972
Barbara Head
Commonwealth Perinatal Services, Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 336, 289-4972
Susan Lanni
VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St., 828-4409; Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 560-8950
Ronald Ramus
VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St., 828-4409; Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 560-8950
Lisa R. Troyer
Virginia Women’s Center, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 400, 288-4084
Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine
Vijay Dhande
Sheridan Healthcare, Henrico Doctors Hospital, Courtyard office building, 7603 Forest Ave., 289-4528
Karen Hendricks-Munoz
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 828-9956
Lynn Johnson
Pediatrix Medical Group, 1506 Willow Lawn Drive, Suite 205, 282-8082
*Russell Moores
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 828-9956
Karen Wharton
Pediatrix Medical Group, 1506 Willow Lawn Drive, Suite 205, 282-8082
Nephrology
Walid Abou Assi
Nephrology Specialists, 5320 Patterson Ave., Suite 200, 559-6980
Timothy Bunchman
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
Peter Condro Jr.
Sub-specialty: hypertension. Richmond Nephrology Associates,671 Hioaks Road, Suite B, 272-5814
*Todd Gehr
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-9682
Martin T. Starkman
Sub-specialty: hypertension. Martin Starkman, M.D., LTD, 7603 Forest Ave., Suite 303, 282-8005
Neurology
Jonathan Bekenstein
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-9350; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 360-4NOW (4669)
Supakunya Edmonson
Bon Secours Neurology Clinic at St. Mary’s, 5855 Bremo Road MOB North, Suite 207, 893-8656
Stacey L. Epps
Bon Secours Neurology Clinic, 601 Watkins Centre Parkway, Suite 250, 325-8750
Ibrahim Hegab
Bon Secours Neurology Clinic, 8262 Atlee Road MOB III, Suite 201, Mechanicsville, 325-8720
Scott Vota
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-9350
*Robert J. White
Sub-specialties: electromyography, nerve conduction studies, single fiber EMG and diagnosis and treatment of disorders of the neuromuscular system. Neurological Associates, 165 Wadsworth Drive, Midlothian, 288-2742
Neurosurgery
*Peter A. Alexander
Specialty: brain and spine surgery. Neurosurgical Associates, 1651 N. Parham Road, 288-8204
R. Scott Graham
VCU Health, Harold F. Young Neurosurgical Center, 417 N. 11th St., 828-9165
Matt Mayr
Neurosurgical Associates, 1651 N. Parham Road, 288-8204
Rajesh Mehta
Neurosurgical Associates, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, North Chesterfield, 330-4990
K. Singh Sahni
Specializes in brain tumors, pituitary tumors, acoustic tumors, face pain and Gamma Knife. Chief of neurosurgery and Gamma Knife at Johnston-Willis Hospital. Neurosurgical Associates, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, North Chesterfield, 330-4990
Richard H. Singleton
Specialty: neurological surgery. Neurosurgical Associates, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, North Chesterfield, 330-4990
Nurse Practitioners
Voting was opened to nurse practitioners this year, and the field was included as a category in the survey. Here are the results.
Mollie Anderson
Bon Secours Pediatric Lung Care, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 303, 281-8303
Jennifer R. Connelly
The Female Pelvic Medicine Institute of Virginia, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 1100, North Chesterfield; 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 8701, 523-2533
*Andrea Funai
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 100, 288-4827
Jaime Markham
Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital Neuroscience Unit, 5801 Bremo Road, 281-8240
Bettina Reed
King William-Dawn Community Doctors, 11814 King William Road, Aylett, 769-3022
Charlotte Roberts
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-9350
Oncologic Surgery
Harry Bear
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 828-7999; Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 327-3055
Amelia Grover
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 828-7999; Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 327-3055; MCV Physicians at Mayland, 3470 Mayland Court, 527-4540
*Brian Kaplan
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 828-7999; Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 327-3055; MCV Physicians at Mayland, 3470 Mayland Court, 527-4540
George Parker
Sub-specialties: breast, gastrointestinal and pancreatic cancers. Bon Secours General Surgery at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 406, 893-8676
D. Michael Rose
Sub-specialties: thyroid cancer, melanoma, breast cancer, pancreatic and esophageal cancer, sarcoma and GI cancer. Surgical Associates of Richmond, 1051 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 200, 560-5968
Ophthalmology and Opthalmologic Surgery
*William Benson
VCU Health, 401 11th St., 828-9315; Stony Point Surgery Center, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 323-0830
*Vikram Brar
VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St., 828-9315
Bryan M. Brooks
Richmond Eye Associates, 4600 Cox Road, Suite 120, Glen Allen, 270-0330
Donna D. Brown
Sub-specialties: pediatric ophthalmology, adult strabismus and cornea and external disease. Virginia Eye Institute, 400 Westhampton Station, 287-4200
J. Paul Bullock Jr.
Virginia Eye Institute, 400 Westhampton Station, 287-4200
Walter Bundy
Virginia Eye Institute, 400 Westhampton Station, 287-4200
Joseph D. Iuorno
Fellowship trained cornea specialist. Commonwealth Eye Care Associates, 10431 Patterson Ave., 217-6363
Optometry
*Amanda Kelley
Virginia Eye Institute, 400 Westhampton Station, 287-4200
*Eric Nilsen
Nilsen Eyecare, 601 N. Courthouse Road, 858-2020
Orthopedic Surgery
Greg Golladay
VCU Health, Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 560-8945; 417 N. 11th St., 828-7069
*Mark M. Jones
Sub-specialties: total joint replacement, foot and ankle surgery, knee and hip surgery. OrthoVirginia, 1400 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite A, 379-8088
William E.“Bill” Nordt
Sub-specialties: sports medicine, knee and shoulder surgery. OrthoVirginia, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 100, 288-3136
Julious P.“Jody” Smith
Sub-specialties: sports medicine; elbow, knee, shoulder and arthroscopic surgery. Head team physician for Hampden-Sydney College. OrthoVirigina, 5899 Bremo Road, Medical Office Building West, Suite 100, 288-8512
Wilhelm Zuelzer
VCU Health, Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 560-8945; 417 N. 11th St., 828-7069
Otolaryngology and Otolaryngologic Surgery
Laurence DiNardo
VCU Health, 1300 E. Marshall St.; 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point Surgery Center, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 628-4368
Kelly Dodson
VCU Health, 1300 E. Marshall St.; 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point Surgery Center, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 628-4368
Julie Kerr
Commonwealth Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists, 5875 Bremo Road, South Medical Building, Suite 212, 525-4231
James T. May IV
Virginia Ear Nose and Throat, 3450 Mayland Court; 7485 Right Flank Road, Suite 210, Mechanicsville; 161 Wadsworth Drive, Midlothian; 4700 Puddledock Road, Suite 100, Prince George, 484-3700
*Evan Reiter
VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point Surgery Center, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 628-4368
David Salley
Sub-specialties: pediatric ENT, sinus disease including balloon sinuplasty, head and neck surgery. Virginia Ear Nose and Throat, 161 Wadsworth Drive; 7485 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville; 4700 Puddledock Road, Prince George, 484-3700
Pain Management
John M. Barsanti
Other specialty: anesthesiology. Commonwealth Spine & Pain Specialists, 1501 Maple Ave., 288-7246
*Peter “Duke” Crane
Neurosurgical Associates, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, North Chesterfield, 267-6820
Yaoming Gu
National Spine and Pain Centers, 5213 Hickory Park Drive, Suite B, Glen Allen, 270-7262
Stephen P. Long
Other specialty: anesthesiology. Commonwealth Spine & Pain Specialists, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 301, 288-7246
Peyman Nazmi
Richmond Spine Interventions and Pain Center, 14404 Sommerville Court, Midlothian; 7481 Right Flank Road, Suite 100, Mechanicsville; 378-1800
Benjamin G. Seeman
Specialty: physical medicine and rehabilitation. Sub-specialty: interventional pain management.Interventional Spine and Pain Management, 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 310, 249-8888
Palliative Care
Erin Alesi
VCU Health Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 828-7999
David C. Buxton
Palliative Care Medical Director HCA Chippenham Johnston-Willis Hospital, The Center for Palliative Psychiatry, Insight Physicians, 7101 Jahnke Road, 323-8282
Cara Jennings
Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, 288-2673
Danielle Noreika
VCU Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 828-7999
*Leanne Yanni
Other specialty: internal medicine. Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOBNorth, Suite 403, 288-COPE (2673)
Pathology
Danna Johnson
Commonwealth Laboratory Consultants, Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, 483-5146
Michael Kornstein
Sub-specialties: hematopathology and breast pathology. Commonwealth Laboratory Consultants, Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 289-4889
Celeste Powers
VCU Health, 1200 E. Marshall St.
Robert Sprague
Monument Pathologists Inc., 8260 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, 281-8100
*John W. Turner
Sub-specialty: dermatopathology. Commonwealth Laboratory Consultants, Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, 483-5146
Pediatric Adolescent Medicine
*Stephanie Crewe
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; MCV Physicians at Mayland, 3470 Mayland Court, 828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Allergy/Immunology
Michael Blumberg
Allergy Partners of Richmond, 7605 Forest Ave. Suite 103, 288-0055
Lawrence E. Gelber
Richmond Allergy & Asthma Specialists, 9920 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, 285-7420
*Anne-Marie Irani
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
Santhosh Kumar
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.,828-CHOR (2467)
Wei Zhao
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Cardiology
Douglas Allen
UVA Pediatric Cardiology Richmond, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 500, 297-3055
Kerri Carter
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
Mary Falterman
Pediatric Cardiology of Virginia, 7603Forest Ave., Suite 401, 285-1611
Scott D. Gullquist
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
*William Moskowitz
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatrics — Child Abuse
*Robin Foster
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 828-9111
Pediatric Emergency Medicine
*Robin Foster
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 828-9111
Chris Johnson
Richmond Emergency Physicians, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 210, 287-7066
Frank Petruzella
Richmond Emergency Physicians, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 210, 287-7066
Jonathan Silverman
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St. 828-9111
Chris Woleben
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St. 828-9111
Pediatric Endocrinology
*Gary Francis
Children’s Hospital of Richmondat VCU, 2305 N. Parham Road,828-CHOR (2467)
Anshu Gupta
Children’s Hospital of Richmondat VCU, 2305 N. Parham Road,828-CHOR (2467)
Anil R. Kumar
Bon Secours Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 306, 287-7322
Melinda Penn
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 2305 N. Parham Road, 828-CHOR (2467)
Deidre L. Tyson
Bon Secours Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 306, 287-7322
Pediatric Gastroenterology
Martin Graham
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
Carl B. Rountree Jr.
Bon Secours Pediatric Gastroenterology Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 303, 281-8303
Flora Szabo
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
Narendra Vadlamudi
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
*Ted A. Williams
Bon Secours Pediatric Gastroenterology Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 303, 281-8303
Pediatric Hematology/Oncology
Madhu Gowda
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
Marieka Helou
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
*Gita V. Massey
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
Kevin G. Norwood
Bon Secours Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 605, 281-8182
India Y. Sisler
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
Christina M. Wiedl
Children’s Hospital of Richmondat VCU, 1000E. Broad St.,828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Hospitalist
Elizabeth Aarons
Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Road, 281-8222
Christine Cook
Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Road, 281-8222
*Clifton C. Lee
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 828-0951
David Marcello
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 828-0951
Michael Ryan
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 828-0951
Matt Schefft
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 828-0951
Sofia Teferi
Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Road, 281-8222
Pediatric Infectious Disease
David J. Friedel
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
William C. Koch
Children’s Hospital of Richmondat VCU, 1000E. Broad St.,828-CHOR (2467)
Suzanne R. Lavoie
Children’s Hospitalof Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; 1200 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
*Beth C. Marshall
Children’s Hospitalof Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; 1200 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
Jose L. Munoz
Children’s Hospital of Richmondat VCU, 1000E. Broad St.;828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Neurology
David Jaffe
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 6433 Centralia Road; 828-CHOR (2467)
Lawrence D. Morton
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
Syndi Seinfeld
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
*Donald Taylor
Other specialties: neurodevelopmental disabilities, clinical neurophysiology and developmental-behavioral pediatrics. Pediatric Neurology Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 310, 288-9898
Jean E. Teasley
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Otolaryngology
Robert Brager
Virginia Ear, Nose and Throat Associates, 3450 Mayland Court; 7485 Right Flank Road, Suite 210, Mechanicsville, 484-3700
*Kelley Dodson
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
Julie T. Kerr
Commonwealth Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 212, 525-4231
Jin Lim
Sub-specialties: pediatric ENT, sinus disease including balloon sinuplasty, head and neck surgery. Virginia Ear Nose and Throat Associates, 3450 Mayland Court; 161 Wadsworth Drive, 484-3700
Rajanya S. Petersson
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St. 828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Palliative and Hospice Care
Bob A. Archuleta
Specialty: general pediatrics. Pediatric Associates, 1001 Hioaks Road, 320-7139; 13470 Tredegar Lake Parkway, Midlothian, 794-7788
Kelly Lastrapes
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
*Jean E. Teasley
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Pulmonology
Dagne Assefa
Bon Secours Pediatric Lung Care, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 303, 281-8303
James Bryce Lothian
Bon Secours Pediatric Lung Care, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 303, 281-8303
Bruce K. Rubin
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
Michael S. Schechter
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
*Howard (Joel) Schmidt
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Rheumatology
Sarah E. Hoffman
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
*Aarat Patel
Bon Secours Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center of Richmond, 9600 Patterson Ave., 217-9601
Pediatrics (General)
Tiffany Kimbrough
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
*Sean McKenna
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
Melissa Nelson
Pediatric Associates of Richmond, 7113 Three Chopt Road, Suite 101; 8485 Bell Creek Road, Suite B-3, Mechanicsville, 282-4205
Charles V. Terry
RVA Pediatrics, 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 754-3776; 7000 Patterson Ave., 282-9706; 14400 Sommerville Court, Midlothian, 379-5437
Niran (Romesh) Wijesooriya
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatrics — Neurodevelopmental/Behavioral
Jennifer Accardo
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 3600 W. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
Pasquale Accardo
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 3600 W. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
*Evelyn Frazier
Bon Secours Developmental & Special Needs Pediatrics, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 703, 287-7463
Pediatric Sports Medicine
*Chad Aarons
Sub-specialty: pediatric orthopedics and sports medicine. Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 285-2300
Victoria G. Kuester
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
Bill Shaw
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
H. Robert Tuten
Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 285-2300
Pediatric Surgery (General)
Charles Bagwell
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
Jeffrey H. Haynes
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
Patricia Lange
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
*David A. Lanning
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
Claudio Oiticica
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
Pediatric Surgical Specialist
Victoria G. Kuester
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
David Lanning
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
*Jennifer Rhodes
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
*Chester Sharps
Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 285-2300
H. Robert Tuten
Sub-specialty: pediatric orthopedic surgery. Tuckahoe Orthopaedics,
1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 285-2300
Pediatric Urology
John Edmondson
Children’s Hospital of Richmond atVCU, Stony Point Surgery Center,8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 250, 828-CHOR (2467)
*Tony Herndon
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
Boyd Winslow
Retired, Children’s Urology of Virginia, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 250, 272-2411
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
David X. Cifu
VCU Health, 1300 E. Marshall St., 828-4231
Roger Giordano
Medical director, inpatient rehabilitation, Parham Doctors’ Hospital, 7700 E. Parham Road, 747-5600
Yaoming Gu
National Spine and Pain Centers, 5213 Hickory Park Drive, Suite B, Glen Allen, 270-7262
Hillary S. Hawkins
Medical director at Sheltering Arms Physical Rehabilitation Center, 8254 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, 764-1000
Albert M. Jones, Jr.
Sheltering Arms Physical Rehabilitation Center Bon Air Center, 206 Twinridge Lane; Reynolds Center, 6627 W. Broad St., 764-1000
Manmohan S. Khokhar
Johnston-Willis Physical Rehabilitation, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, 330-2220
*Eugenio Monasterio
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 228-CHOR (2467)
Plastic/Cosmetic Surgery
*Nadia Blanchet
9210 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B-1; 320-8545
Stephen Chen
Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 5899 Bremo Road, Suite 205; 14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian, 285-4115
Gordon Lewis
Specialties: cosmetic surgery of the face, body and breast; breast reconstruction; skin cancer. Lewis Plastic Surgery, 2331-A Robious Station Circle, Midlothian, 267-6009
Daniel Luppens
VCU Health, 7301 Forest Ave., 288-5222
Gregory T. Lynam
Richmond Surgical Arts, 8720 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 100, 560-5260
Jennifer Rhodes
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
Isaac L. Wornom III
Cosmetic surgery of the face, breast and body, cleft lip and palate; breast reconstruction; skin cancer treatment. Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 5899 Bremo Road, Suite 205; Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive 285-4115
Plastic/Reconstructive Surgery
*Nadia Blanchet
Chief of plastic surgery at Chippenham & Johnston-Willis Hospitals, Inc., 9210 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B-1, 320-8545
Stephen Chen
Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 5899 Bremo Road, Suite 205; 14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian, 285-4115
Daniel Luppens
VCU Health, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Forest Avenue, 7301 Forest Ave., Suite 100, 288-5222
Jennifer Rhodes
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
Isaac L. Wornom III
Cosmetic surgery of the face, breast and body, cleft lip and palate; breast reconstruction; skin cancer treatment. Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 5899 Bremo Road, Suite 205; Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, 285-4115
Podiatry (Doctor of Podiatric Medicine)
David Binder
Commonwealth Podiatry Associates, 7113 Jahnke Road, 730-1300
*Simon Mest
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-7051; Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 560-8945; 1300 W. Broad St., 828-7069
James E. Shadbolt
2200 Pump Road; 3006 Watercove Road, Midlothian, 754-7400
Scott T. Vantre
Sub-specialties: foot and ankle surgery, fractures/injuries, pediatrics, diabetes and wound care. Virginia Foot & Ankle Center, 2008 Bremo Road, Suite 100, 285-3933
Mitchell R. Waskin
Specialty: podiatric surgery. The Foot & Ankle Center on the campus of Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1465 Johnston-Willis Drive, 320-3668
David T. Weiss
Sub-specialties: foot surgery, sports medicine, wound management, podopediatrics. West End Foot & Ankle, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 215, 346-1779
Psychiatry/Adult
Peter Breslin
Foundation Medical Group, 909 Hioaks Road, Suite A, 506-0526
Martin N. Buxton
Medical director at Tucker Pavilion and chief of psychiatry at CJW Medical Center; medical director of the Family Counseling Center for Recovery, Radford office. Insight Physicians P.C., 7101 Jahnke Road, 323-8282
Chris Kogut
VCU Health, 1200 E. Broad St., 828-0762
*James Levenson
VCU Health, 1200 E. Broad St., 828-0762
Jefferson “Jeff” M. Sommers
Medical director of psychiatric services at Parham Doctors’ Hospital, Medical director of acute adults at Tucker Pavilion. Medical director of the Family Counseling Center for Recovery, South Lake office. Insight Physicians P.C., 7700 E. Parham Road, 747-5600
Psychiatry/Child and Adolescent
Cheryl Al-Mateen
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 515 N. 10th St., 828-3129
*Alexis Aplasca
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 515 N. 10th St., 828-3129
Martin N. Buxton
Medical director at Tucker Pavilion and chief of psychiatry at CJW Medical Center; medical director of the Family Counseling Center for Recovery, Radford office. Insight Physicians P.C., 7101 Jahnke Road, 323-8282
Walid Fawaz
Virginia South Psychiatric and Family Services, 269 Medical Park Blvd., Petersburg, 861-0700
Charles Hall
Tucker Psychiatric Clinic, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 202, 320-7881
Bela Sood
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 515 N. 10th St., 828-3129
Psychiatry/Geriatric
Sultan Lakhani
Bon Secours Behavioral Health Group, 1510 N. 28th St., Suite 101, 371-1670; 8220 Meadowbridge Road, Suite 313, 325-8882
*Sherif Meguid
VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 828-2000
*Adam Rosenblatt
VCU Health,The NOW Center,11958 W. Broad St. 360-4NOW (4669)
Psychology (Doctor of Psychology)
Matthew Bitsko
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)
*Bob Hart
VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 828-7912
Stephan Weinland
VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 828-7912
Public Health Medicine
*Danny Avula
Director, Richmond City Health District, 400 E. Cary St., 205-3500
Pulmonology
Daniel Grinnan
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-2161; Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 560-8920
Jamie Hey
Specialty: pulmonary disease. Sub-specialties: internal medicine and critical-care medicine. Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 200, 320-4243
*Scott Radow
Specialty: pulmonary disease. Sub-specialties: internal medicine and critical-care medicine. Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1603 Santa Rosa Road, Suite 101, 320-4243
Sunil Rajan
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1 Park West Circle, Suite 301, Midlothian, 320-4243
R. Wesley Shepherd
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-2161
Radiation Oncology
Douglas Arthur
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 828-7232
Laurie Cuttino
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 828-7232
Thomas Eichler
Virginia Radiation Oncology Associates, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, 483-5034
*Lang Robertson Liebman
Radiation Oncology Associates, Bon Secours Cancer Institute at Reynolds Crossing, 6605 W. Broad St., Suite G-201, 266-7762
Shiyu Song
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 828-7232
T.J. Wallace
Radiation Oncology Associates, Bon Secours Cancer Institute at Reynolds Crossing, 6605 W. Broad St., Suite G-201, 266-7762
Radiology-Diagnostic
*Ann Fulcher
VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 628-3580
Curtis W. Hayes
VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 628-3580
Lowrey H. Holthaus
Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 272-8806
A. John Kuta
Other specialty: neuroradiology. Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 272-8806
Vaden Padgett
Commonwealth Radiology, 1508 Willow Lawn Drive, Suite 117, 281-8534
James Snyder
Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 272-8806
Jinxing Yu
VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 628-3580
Radiology-Interventional
Maurice Finnegan
Commonwealth Radiology, 1508 Willow Lawn Drive, Suite 117, 288-8327
Amos Habib
Commonwealth Radiology, 1508 Willow Lawn Drive, Suite 117, 288-8327
Philip Pieters
Sub-specialties: vascular and interventional radiology, diagnostic radiology. Radiology Associates of Richmond,Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 289-4579
Efstathios“Ike” Spinos
Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 272-8806
*Brian Strife
VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 628-3580
Malcolm Sydnor Jr.
VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 628-3580; Baird Vascular Institute, 205 N. Hamilton St., 828-2600
Gregg Weinberg
Commonwealth Radiology, 1508 Willow Lawn Drive, Suite 117, 288-8327
Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility
Michael Edelstein
Virginia Fertility Associates, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, 855-705-4483
*R. Scott Lucidi
VCU Health, Stony Point, 9109 Stony Point Parkway, 327-8820
Anish Shah
Virginia Fertility Associates, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, 855-705-4483
Kenneth Steingold
Virginia Fertility Associates, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, 855-705-4483
Geof Tidey
Virginia Fertility Associates, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, 855-705-4483
Rheumatology
Peter Coutlakis
Sub-specialty:internal medicine. Arthritis Specialists Ltd., 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 1200, 323-1401
Stephen Maestrello
Virginia Physicians Inc., Henrico Doctor’s Hospital, MOB II, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 304, 346-1551
Aarat Patel
Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center of Richmond, 9600 Patterson Ave., 217-9601
*Beth Rubinstein
VCU Health, Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway,560-8920; The NOW Center,11958 W. Broad St.,360-4NOW (4669)
Tammy Spring
Premier HealthCare Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 101, 288-7901
Alan Stern
Bon Secours Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center of Richmond, 9600 Patterson Ave., 217-9601
Huzaefah Syed
VCU Health, Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway,560-8920; The NOW Center,11958 W. Broad St., 360-4NOW (4669)
Christopher Wise
VCU Health, Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway,560-8920; The NOW Center,11958 W. Broad St., 360-4NOW (4669)
Sleep Medicine
*Justin Brockbank
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 2529 Professional Road, 828-CHOR (2467)
Michael Polsky
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 101, 320-4243
Douglas Puryear
Specialty: sleep medicine. Sub-specialties: pulmonary disease and critical-care medicine. Sleep Disorder Center of Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 2354 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 320-4243
Gerard D. Santos
Bon Secours Sleep Disorders Center, 8266 Atlee Road, MOB II, Suite 229, Mechanicsville, 764-7491; 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 709, 673-8160; 13520 Hull Street Road, Midlothian, 595-1430
Samuel Taylor
VCU Health, Center for Sleep Medicine, 2529 Professional Road, 323-2255
Spine Surgery
*Joseph S. “Joey” Kim
Sub-specialties: adult spine, cervical spine and spine surgery. OrthoVirginia, 13700 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 103, Midlothian, 379-2414
Bruce Mathern
VCU Health, Harold F. Young Neurosurgical Center, 417 N. 11th St., 828-9165; Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 560-8900
Rick J. Placide
Sub-specialties: complex spine surgery, including tumors, infection and deformity. OrthoVirginia, 1115 Boulders Parkway, Suite 100, 320-1339
Michael Simpson
Sub-specialties: disorders of the cervical, thoracic and lumbar spine and spinal reconstructive surgery. Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 285-2300
Jed Vanichkachorn
Sub-specialties: disorders of the cervical, thoracic and lumbar spine, spinal reconstructive surgery, minimally invasive spine surgery and scoliosis surgery. Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 285-2300
Sports Medicine
Rishi Bala
Bon Secours Sports Medicine & Primary Care, 2401 W. Leigh St., 325-8801
Seth Cheatham
VCU Health, 1300 W. Broad St., 828-0713; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 360-4NOW (4669)
Douglas Cutter
Sub-specialties: family medicineand orthopedic surgery. HCA Virginia Sports Medicine, 1115 Boulders Parkway, 560-6500
Katherine Dec
VCU Health, 1300 W. Broad St., 828-0713; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 360-4NOW (4669)
*Thomas Loughran
VCU Health, 1300 W. Broad St., 828-0713
Steven Reece
OrthoVirginia, 7858 Shrader Road, 270-1305
Jeffrey B. Roberts
St. Francis Family Medicine Center, 13540 Hull Street Road, Midlothian, 739-6142
Surgery (General)
Mukong Adeso
Richmond Surgical, 8921 Three Chopt Road, Suite 300, 385-9416
Stephanie Goldberg
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-7748; MCV Physicians at Temple Avenue, 2035 Waterside Road, Prince George, 957-6287
*George Parker
Sub-specialty: oncological surgery. Bon Secours General Surgery at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 506, 893-8676
Amy Rose
Surgical Associates of Richmond, 1051 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 200, 560-5964
Venkat Santosh
Surgical Associates of Richmond, 1051 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 200, 560-5976
Surgery-Breast
*Harry Bear
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 828-5116; 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 327-3055
Ruth Felsen
Surgical Associates of Richmond, 1051 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 200, 560-5960
Amelia Grover
VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 828-5116; Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 327-3055; MCV Physicians at Mayland, 3470 Mayland Court, 527-4540
James Pellicane
Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center, 601 Watkins Centre Parkway, Suite 200, Midlothian; 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-7, 594-3130
Polly Stephens
Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center, 601 Watkins Centre Parkway, Suite 200, Midlothian, 594-3130
Misti Wilson
Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center, 8220 Meadowbridge Road, MOB 1, Suite 309, Mechanicsville; 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-7, 594-3130
Thoracic Surgery
Graham Bundy
Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 302, 282-8777
*Anthony Cassano
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-2774; MCV Physicians at Mayland, 3470 Mayland Court, 527-4540
Leo Gazoni
Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 500, 320-2751
Charles Gregory Lockhart
Retired, formerly Bon Secours Thoracic Surgery Associates, 13700 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 500, Midlothian, 594-4890
Rachit Shah
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-2774; MCV Physicians at Temple Avenue, 2035 Waterside Road, Prince George, 957-6287
Transplant Surgery
Chandra S. Bhati
VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 828-4104
Adrian Cotterell
VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 828-4104
*Marlon F. Levy
VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 828-4104
Gerardo Mendez-Picon
Sub-specialties: vascular surgery, transplant and hepatobiliary surgery. Richmond Surgical Group, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 968-4435
Amit Sharma
VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 828-4104
Urogynecology
Ashley Carroll
VCU Health, 401 N. 11 St., 828-4409; Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 828-4409
B. Boyden Clary III
OB-GYN Associates, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 228, 741-0440
Edward Gill
VCU Health, Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 560-8900
David B. Glazier
Sub-specialties: female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery, mesh complications, incontinence, overactive bladder and pelvic organ prolapse. Virginia Urology, 9105 Stony Point Drive; 2025 Waterside Road, Suite 105, Prince George, 330-9105
Meghana Gowda
Virginia Urology, 9105 Stony Point Drive; 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 14051 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 2201, 330-9105
Lonny S. Green
Sub-specialties: urinary incontinence, pelvic relaxation, urinary tract infections and interstitial cystitis. Director of the Pelvic Health and Continence Institute at Virginia Women’s Center, 2240 John Rolfe Parkway, 288-4084; 7515 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville, 288-4084
*Nathan L. Guerette
The Female Pelvic Medicine Institute of Virginia, Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 1100, 523-2533
Tovia Smith
Virginia Women’s Center, 7515 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville; 2240 John Rolfe Parkway; 13801 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 100, Midlothian, 288-4084
Urology and Urological Surgery
Eric Coté
Sub-specialties: general urology, oncology, seed implants, robotic surgery and stone management. Virginia Urology, Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, 8220 Meadowbridge Road, Suite 202, Mechanicsville, 330-9105
*Lance Hampton
VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St., 828-9331; Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 327-3055
Charles Jung
Virginia Urology, 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 9105 Stony Point Drive, 330-9105
William R. Morgan
Sub-specialty: urologic oncology, including prostate, bladder, kidney and testicular cancers. Virginia Urology, 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 9105 Stony Point Drive, 330-9105
Kinloch Nelson
Virginia Urology, 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 200; MOB 1, 8220 Meadowbridge Road, Suite 202, Mechanicsville, 330-9105
Jeff Rebman
Urology Associates of Richmond, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 4500, 320-1355
Vascular Surgery
John Hyslop
Surgical Associates of Richmond, 1051 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 200, 560-5972
*Mark Levy
VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-9849; MCV Physicians at Temple Avenue, 2035 Waterside Road, Prince George, 957-6287
Gregg Londrey
Vascular Surgery Associates, 417 Libbie Ave.; 288-1953
Avik Mukherjee
Vascular Surgery Associates, 417 Libbie Ave.; 288-1953
Barklie W.Zimmerman
Specialties: general vascular and breast. Richmond Surgical Group, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 968-4435