Top Docs 2017

The best care in 90 categories, chosen by doctors and nurse practitioners

by

Here are the top vote recipients in each category, as selected by the 1,054 professionals who participated in our online survey. The vote this year also includes nurse practitioners for the first time. We sent 4,821 letters and 365 emails to licensed professionals as identified through records from the Virginia Department of Health Professions. That is a participation rate of about 20 percent. Winners are listed alphabetically in each category. Fewer than five doctors are listed in some categories if votes did not reach the cutoff set by the magazine’s staff.

* indicates top vote-getter(s) in category

Addiction Medicine

*Peter Breslin

Foundation Medical Group, 909 Hioaks Road, Suite A, 506-0526

Martin N. Buxton 

Medical director at Tucker Pavilion and chief of psychiatry at CJW Medical Center; medical director of the Family Counseling Center for Recovery, Radford office. Insight Physicians P.C., 7101 Jahnke Road, 323-8282 

Peter R. Coleman 

National medical director, The Coleman Institute, 204 N. Hamilton St., Suite B, 201-9218

F. Gerard(Gerry) Moeller 

VCU Health, 1200 E. Broad St., 828-2000

James Thompson

Virginia Center for Addiction Medicine, 2301 N. Parham Road, Suite 4, 332-5950

Allergy and Immunology

Michael Blumberg

Allergy Partners of Richmond, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 103, 288-0055

*Robert S. Call

Richmond Allergy & Asthma Specialists, 9920 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, 285-7420

William T. Hark 

Richmond Allergy & Asthma Specialists, 9920 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, 285-7420

Anne-Marie Irani 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

Lawrence Schwartz 

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-9341

Anesthesiology

John Booth

North American Partners in Anesthesia, Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 289-4500

John Butterworth

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 828-9160

Michael Estes 

American Anesthesiology of Virginia, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 100, 288-6258

Nagesha Kasinath 

Commonwealth Anesthesia Associates, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 265, 594-2622

Mark Nelson

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 828-9160

*James (Jay) Stone

Commonwealth Anesthesia Associates, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 265, 594-2622

Bariatric Surgery

Gretchen Aquilina

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-8000; Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 827-0045; Chesterfield Meadows, 425-3627

Eliseo Bautista

Bon Secours General Surgery at St. Mary’s, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 506, North Office Medical Building, 893-8676

James G. Bittner IV

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-8000; Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 827-0045

*Matthew Brengman

Sub-specialty: general surgery. Advanced Surgical Partners of Virginia, 7702 E. Parham Road, MOB III, Suite 304, 360-0600

Guilherme Campos

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-8000; Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 827-0045

Gregory Schroder 

Sub-specialty: general surgery. Advanced Surgical Partners of Virginia, 7702 E. Parham Road, MOB III, Suite 304, 360-0600

Cardiac Electro-physiology

*Kenneth A. Ellenbogen

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 828-7565

David Gilligan

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 7401 Beaufont Springs Drive, Suite 100, North Chesterfield, 288-4827

Matthew Ngo 

Bon Secours Cardiovascular Associates of Virginia, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 288-3123

Omar Shams

Bon Secours Cardiovascular Associates of Virginia, 13700 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 600, 764-6400

Robert E. Sperry 

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 100, 288-4827

Cardiac Surgery

Mark Bladergroen 

Bon Secours Cardiac Surgery Specialists, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-5, 287-7840

Graham Bundy 

Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 302, 282-8777

Thomas Christopher 

Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 500, 320-2751

Chiwon Hahn 

Other specialties: transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 302, 282-8777

*Vigneshwar Kasirajan

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, 417 N. 11th St., 828-2775

Cardiology

Foster Jennings

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 7401 Beaufont Springs Drive Suite 100, North Chesterfield, 288-4827

*Mark Johns

Cardiology ofVirginia, 13572 Waterford Place, Midlothian, 560-8782

Ramesh Kundur 

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 6120 Harbourside Centre Loop, 288-4827

Christopher Nicholson 

Henrico Cardiology Associates, 7603 Forest Ave., Suite 202, 288-0134; 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 106, 346-2070

Vipal K. Sabharwal 

Bon Secours Cardiovascular Associates of Virginia, 13700 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 600, 794-6400; 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 200, 288-3123

Cardiology-Interventional

Darryn Appleton

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 505, 288-4827

*Minh Bui

Henrico Cardiology Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 106, 346-2070

Richard Cooke

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, 417 N. 11th St., 828-2775

Zachary Gertz 

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, 417 N. 11th St., 828-2775

Luis Guzman

VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, 417 N. 11th St., 828-2775

C. Mark Newton 

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 6120 Harbourside Centre Loop, 288-4827

Mark Xenakis 

Bon Secours Cardiovascular Associates of Virginia, 13700 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 600, 794-6400

Chiropractic (Doctor of Chiropractic)

Anna Bender

Atlee Chiropractic Center, 9173 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, 730-7010

*Robert D. Green

Active Chiropractic, 2900 Polo Parkway Suite 101, Midlothian, 560-9355

Moses Wahl

Health Link Family Chiropractic, 7360 Creighton Parkway, Mechanicsville, 451-3269

Colon and Rectal Surgery

Paul Charron

Colon and Rectal Specialists, 7605 Forest Ave. Suite 398, 288-7077; 8700 Stony Point Parkway Suite 270, 249-2465

Cary L. Gentry 

Colon and Rectal Specialists, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 270, 249-2465; 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 308, 288-7077

Crawford C. Smith 

Colon and Rectal Specialists, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 270, 249-2465

William Timmerman 

Colon and Rectal Specialists, 7425 Lee Davis Road, Mechanicsville, 559-3400

*Andrew Vorenberg

Colon and Rectal Specialists, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 270, 249-2465; 7425 Lee Davis Road, Mechanicsville, 559-3400

Dermatology

Algin Garrett 

VCU Health Stony Point, 9109 Stony Point Parkway, 560-8919

Victoria Gross

Richmond Dermatology and Laser Specialists, 9816 Mayland Drive, 282-8510

*Julia Nunley

VCU Health Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 560-8919

Julia Padgett 

Bon Secours Surgical Dermatology

5207 Hickory Park Drive, Suite A, 977-8938

Georgia Seeley 

Other specialty: internal medicine. Dermatology Associates of Virginia P.C., 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 309, 794-2307; 201 Concourse Blvd., Suite 110, Glen Allen, 549-4025

Laurie Shinn 

Sub-specialty: pediatric dermatology. Commonwealth Dermatology, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 400, 282-0831

Emergency Medicine

Matt Bartholomew

Richmond Emergency Physicians, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, 13710 St. Francis Blvd., Midlothian, 594-7300 

*Harinder Dhindsa

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St.

Arthur “Ace” Ernst 

Parham Doctors’ Hospital, James River Emergency Group, 7700 E. Parham Road, 747-5770

Scott Hickey 

James River Emergency Services, Chippenham Hospital, 7101 Jahnke Road, 323-8449

Robert Powell

Richmond Emergency Physicians, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital Emergency Department, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 210, 287-7066

Charles Shields

Henrico Doctor’s Hospital, James River Emergency Group-Forest, 1602 Skipwith Road, 289-4500

Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism

Meredith Berger

Virginia Diabetes and Endocrinology, 348 Browns Hill Court, Midlothian, 272-2702

Allen S. Burris 

Sub-specialty: male reproductive endocrinology. Virginia Diabetes and Endocrinology, 348 Browns Hill Court, Midlothian, 272-2702

Robert P. Castellucci 

8921 Three Chopt Road, Suite 102, 282-9899

Francisco Celi

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-2161

*Douglas Johnson

Bon Secours Richmond Diabetes and Endocrinology, 8266 Atlee Road, Medical Office Building II, Suite 332, Mechanicsville, 764-7686

Ben D. Phillips 

Virginia Endocrinology and Osteoporosis Center, 2384 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian; 2200 Pump Road, Suite 200, 423-3636

Family/General Practice

Atiya Atique

Physicians of Family Medicine, 13861 Hull Street Road, 739-0910

James Bush 

Colonial Heights Medical Center, 3512 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, 520-1110

Richard Gergoudis 

Family Physicians, a division of Commonwealth Primary Care, 1800 Glenside Drive, Suite 110, 288-1800

*Haroon Hyder

Bon Secours Patterson Avenue Family Practice, 9600 Patterson Ave., 741-6200

Anton Kuzel

VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St., 828-5883

Pamela Wratchford

Ashcake Family Physicians, 7493 Right Flank Road, Suite 400, Mechanicsville, 559-2916

Ken Zelenak 

Commonwealth Primary Care-Richmond Primary Care, 1800 Glenside Drive, Suite 101, 288-3001

Gastroenterology

Souheil Abou-Assi 

Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc., 5855 Bremo Road, #706, 285-8206

Stephen Bickston

VCU Health, MCV Physicians at Mayland Court, 3470 Mayland Court, 527-4540

William T. Brand Jr. 

Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc., 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 410, 285-8206

Ramy Eid 

Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc., 201 Wadsworth Drive, 285-8206; 13700 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 505, 285-8206

*Howard O. Haverty Jr. 

Richmond Gastroenterology Associates, 223 Wadsworth Drive, 560-9852

Bimaljit Sandhu

Richmond Gastroenterology Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 601; 673-2806

Genetics

Jennifer B.Humberson 

Cleft and craniofacial team at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Road, 287-7396

*Ray Lewandowski

VCU Health, 417N. 11th St., 828-9632; Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

Geriatric Medicine

*Peter Boling

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-9357

Sarah Hobgood 

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-9357

Gynecology/Obstetrics (General)

Leslie Davis

Virginia Physicians for Women, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 200, 897-2100

Victoria Davis

West End Obstetrics and Gynecology, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 100, 282-9479

Sumac Diaz

Virginia Complete Care for Women, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 1054, 320-4967

Jennie Draper

Virginia Physicians for Women, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 206; 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway, Suite 200; and 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 201, 897-2100

Alice J. Hirata 

Specialties: general and high-risk obstetrics. Bon Secours Richmond OB-GYN, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 103, 320-2483 

Mark Hyde 

Virginia Physicians for Women, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 200, 897-2100

*Christine Isaacs

VCU Health, Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 560-8950

Nicole Karjane 

VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St., 828-4409; Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 560-8950

Sarah Milton 

VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St., 828-4409; Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 560-8950

Padmini Santosh

Virginia Physicians for Women, Puddledock Medical Center, 2025 Waterside Road, Suite 100, Prince George; 13801 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 150, 897-2100

Alexandra Tate 

Virginia Women’s Center, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 400, 288-4084

Gynecologic Oncology

Cecelia H. Boardman 

Virginia Gynecologic Oncology, 7603 Forest Ave., Suite 306; 200-7062 

Jori Carter

Central Virginia Gynecologic Oncology, 8266 Atlee Road MOB II, Suite 322 Mechanicsville; Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 1100, North Chesterfield, 323-5040

Weldon Chafe

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 828-9165; Dalton Clinic, 1300 E. Marshall St., 828-9992

Johnny Hyde 

Bon Secours Commonwealth Gynecologic Oncology, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-7, 288-8900

*Randal J. West

Central Virginia Gynecologic Oncology, Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 1100, North Chesterfield, 323-5040

Hand Surgery

John Blank 

Sub-specialty: hand, wrist and upper extremity. Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 285-2300

Sanjay S. “Jay” Desai 

Specialty: hand and upper extremity. OrthoVirginia, 7650 E. Parham Road, Medical Building 2, Suite 100, 288-3136

Jessica Frankenhoff

VCU Health Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 828-7069; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 360-4NOW (4669)

Keith Glowacki 

OrthoVirginia, 7858 Shrader Road, 270-1305

*Jonathan Isaacs

VCU Health Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St., 828-7069; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St.; 360-4NOW (4669); Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway

J.E.B. Stuart V 

Specialty: hand and upper extremity. OrthoVirginia, 1115 Boulders Parkway, Suite 100, 320-1339

Hematology and Oncology

*Steven M. Duffy

Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital Cancer Institute Medical Oncology, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 209, 287-7804

Elke K. Friedman

Virginia Cancer Institute, 6605 W. Broad St., Suite A, 287-3000

Pablo Gonzalez 

Virginia Cancer Institute, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 100, 330-7990

Mary Helen Hackney

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 327-8806; Dalton Oncology Clinic, 828-7999

David F. Trent 

Virginia Cancer Institute, 6605 W. Broad St., Suite A, 287-3000

Hospice Care

Erin Alesi

VCU Health Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 828-7999

*Abdul Amir

Palliative and Medical Consultants, LLC, 2235 Staples Mill Road, Suite 108, 200-1810

Marc Flickinger

Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 288-COPE (2673)

Leanne Yanni 

Other specialty: internal medicine. Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 403, 288-COPE (2673)

Hospitalist

Brian Hanrahan

James River Hospitalist Group, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, Atrium 4600, 483-6493

Ali Masood

Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 289-4500

Heather Masters 

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 828-3144

Vimal Mishra

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 828-3144

Michael Perini 

James River Hospitalist Group, 7101 Jahnke Road, 483-6493

*Philip Rizk

James River Hospitalist Group, 1602 Skipwith Road, 289-4500

Dennis Wixted

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 828-3144

Hyperbaric Medicine

*Joseph V. Boykin Jr.

Other specialties: plastic surgery and wound care. Retreat Hospital Wound Healing Center, 2621 Grove Ave., 254-5403

Infectious Diseases

Gonzalo Bearman 

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-2161

*James W. Brooks Jr.

Infectious Diseases Specialists P.C., 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 410, 285-1833

Mark Gentz

Commonwealth Infectious Diseases, St. Francis Medical Center, 13700 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 505, Midlothian, 601-0609

David M. Rowles 

Infectious Diseases Specialists P.C., 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 410, 285-1833

Michael Stevens 

VCU Health, 1200 E. Broad St., 628-0153

Sarika Tripathi 

Other specialties: HIV and travel medicine. Also provides consultation at Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center. Commonwealth Infectious Diseases, St. Francis Medical Center, 13700 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 505, Midlothian, 601-0609

Intensivist

*Andrew Apostle

Specialty: pulmonary disease. Sub-speciality: internal medicine and critical-care medicine. Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1603 Santa Rosa Road, Suite 101, 320-4243

Lisa Brath 

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-2161

Ken Haft

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1603 Santa Rosa Road, Suite 101, 320-4243

Jamie Hey 

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 200, 320-4243

Scott Radow 

Specialty, pulmonary disease; sub-speciality, internal medicine and critical-care medicine. Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1603 Santa Rosa Road, Suite 101, 320-4243

Sunil Rajan 

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1 Park West Circle, Suite 301, Midlothian, 320-4243

Internal Medicine

Betty Anne Johnson 

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-9357

*Sidney Jones

Bon Secours West End Internal Medicine, 7001 Forest Ave., Suite 2500, 282-7857

Jeff Kushinka 

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-9357

Susan Wolver

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-9357

Stephen C. Young 

Virginia Diabetes and Endocrinology, 348 Browns Hill Court, Midlothian, 272-2702

Maternal-Fetal Medicine/High-Risk Pregnancy

*James Taylor Christmas

Commonwealth Perinatal Services, Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 336, 289-4972

Barbara Head 

Commonwealth Perinatal Services, Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 336, 289-4972

Susan Lanni 

VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St., 828-4409; Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 560-8950

Ronald Ramus 

VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St., 828-4409; Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 560-8950

Lisa R. Troyer 

Virginia Women’s Center, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 400, 288-4084

Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine

Vijay Dhande 

Sheridan Healthcare, Henrico Doctors Hospital, Courtyard office building, 7603 Forest Ave., 289-4528

Karen Hendricks-Munoz 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 828-9956

Lynn Johnson 

Pediatrix Medical Group, 1506 Willow Lawn Drive, Suite 205, 282-8082

*Russell Moores

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 828-9956

Karen Wharton 

Pediatrix Medical Group, 1506 Willow Lawn Drive, Suite 205, 282-8082

Nephrology

Walid Abou Assi

Nephrology Specialists, 5320 Patterson Ave., Suite 200, 559-6980

Timothy Bunchman

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

Peter Condro Jr.

Sub-specialty: hypertension. Richmond Nephrology Associates,671 Hioaks Road, Suite B, 272-5814

*Todd Gehr

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-9682

Martin T. Starkman 

Sub-specialty: hypertension. Martin Starkman, M.D., LTD, 7603 Forest Ave., Suite 303, 282-8005

Neurology

Jonathan Bekenstein 

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-9350; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 360-4NOW (4669)

Supakunya Edmonson

Bon Secours Neurology Clinic at St. Mary’s, 5855 Bremo Road MOB North, Suite 207, 893-8656

Stacey L. Epps 

Bon Secours Neurology Clinic, 601 Watkins Centre Parkway, Suite 250, 325-8750

Ibrahim Hegab

Bon Secours Neurology Clinic, 8262 Atlee Road MOB III, Suite 201, Mechanicsville, 325-8720

Scott Vota 

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-9350

*Robert J. White

Sub-specialties: electromyography, nerve conduction studies, single fiber EMG and diagnosis and treatment of disorders of the neuromuscular system. Neurological Associates, 165 Wadsworth Drive, Midlothian, 288-2742

Neurosurgery

*Peter A. Alexander

Specialty: brain and spine surgery. Neurosurgical Associates, 1651 N. Parham Road, 288-8204

R. Scott Graham 

VCU Health, Harold F. Young Neurosurgical Center, 417 N. 11th St., 828-9165

Matt Mayr 

Neurosurgical Associates, 1651 N. Parham Road, 288-8204

Rajesh Mehta

Neurosurgical Associates, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, North Chesterfield, 330-4990

K. Singh Sahni  

Specializes in brain tumors, pituitary tumors, acoustic tumors, face pain and Gamma Knife. Chief of neurosurgery and Gamma Knife at Johnston-Willis Hospital. Neurosurgical Associates, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, North Chesterfield, 330-4990

Richard H. Singleton 

Specialty: neurological surgery. Neurosurgical Associates, 10710 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 138, North Chesterfield, 330-4990

Nurse Practitioners

Voting was opened to nurse practitioners this year, and the field was included as a category in the survey. Here are the results.

Mollie Anderson

Bon Secours Pediatric Lung Care, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 303, 281-8303

Jennifer R. Connelly

The Female Pelvic Medicine Institute of Virginia, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 1100, North Chesterfield; 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 8701, 523-2533

*Andrea Funai

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 100, 288-4827

Jaime Markham

Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital Neuroscience Unit, 5801 Bremo Road, 281-8240

Bettina Reed

King William-Dawn Community Doctors, 11814 King William Road, Aylett, 769-3022

Charlotte Roberts

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-9350

Oncologic Surgery

Harry Bear 

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 828-7999; Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 327-3055

Amelia Grover 

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 828-7999; Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 327-3055; MCV Physicians at Mayland, 3470 Mayland Court, 527-4540

*Brian Kaplan

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 828-7999; Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 327-3055; MCV Physicians at Mayland, 3470 Mayland Court, 527-4540

George Parker 

Sub-specialties: breast, gastrointestinal and pancreatic cancers. Bon Secours General Surgery at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 406, 893-8676

D. Michael Rose 

Sub-specialties: thyroid cancer, melanoma, breast cancer, pancreatic and esophageal cancer, sarcoma and GI cancer. Surgical Associates of Richmond, 1051 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 200, 560-5968 

Ophthalmology and Opthalmologic Surgery

*William Benson

VCU Health, 401 11th St., 828-9315; Stony Point Surgery Center, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 323-0830

*Vikram Brar

VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St., 828-9315

Bryan M. Brooks

Richmond Eye Associates, 4600 Cox Road, Suite 120, Glen Allen, 270-0330

Donna D. Brown 

Sub-specialties: pediatric ophthalmology, adult strabismus and cornea and external disease. Virginia Eye Institute, 400 Westhampton Station, 287-4200

J. Paul Bullock Jr.

Virginia Eye Institute, 400 Westhampton Station, 287-4200

Walter Bundy

Virginia Eye Institute, 400 Westhampton Station, 287-4200

Joseph D. Iuorno 

Fellowship trained cornea specialist. Commonwealth Eye Care Associates, 10431 Patterson Ave., 217-6363

Optometry

*Amanda Kelley

Virginia Eye Institute, 400 Westhampton Station, 287-4200

*Eric Nilsen

Nilsen Eyecare, 601 N. Courthouse Road, 858-2020

Orthopedic Surgery

Greg Golladay

VCU Health, Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 560-8945; 417 N. 11th St., 828-7069

*Mark M. Jones

Sub-specialties: total joint replacement, foot and ankle surgery, knee and hip surgery. OrthoVirginia, 1400 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite A, 379-8088

William E.“Bill” Nordt 

Sub-specialties: sports medicine, knee and shoulder surgery. OrthoVirginia, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 100, 288-3136

Julious P.“Jody” Smith 

Sub-specialties: sports medicine; elbow, knee, shoulder and arthroscopic surgery. Head team physician for Hampden-Sydney College. OrthoVirigina, 5899 Bremo Road, Medical Office Building West, Suite 100, 288-8512

Wilhelm Zuelzer

VCU Health, Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 560-8945; 417 N. 11th St., 828-7069

Otolaryngology and Otolaryngologic Surgery

Laurence DiNardo

VCU Health, 1300 E. Marshall St.; 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point Surgery Center, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 628-4368

Kelly Dodson

VCU Health, 1300 E. Marshall St.; 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point Surgery Center, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 628-4368

Julie Kerr 

Commonwealth Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists, 5875 Bremo Road, South Medical Building, Suite 212, 525-4231

James T. May IV

Virginia Ear Nose and Throat, 3450 Mayland Court; 7485 Right Flank Road, Suite 210, Mechanicsville; 161 Wadsworth Drive, Midlothian; 4700 Puddledock Road, Suite 100, Prince George, 484-3700

*Evan Reiter

VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St.; Stony Point Surgery Center, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, 628-4368

David Salley 

Sub-specialties: pediatric ENT, sinus disease including balloon sinuplasty, head and neck surgery. Virginia Ear Nose and Throat, 161 Wadsworth Drive; 7485 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville; 4700 Puddledock Road, Prince George, 484-3700

Pain Management

John M. Barsanti 

Other specialty: anesthesiology. Commonwealth Spine & Pain Specialists, 1501 Maple Ave., 288-7246

*Peter “Duke” Crane

Neurosurgical Associates, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, North Chesterfield, 267-6820

Yaoming Gu

National Spine and Pain Centers, 5213 Hickory Park Drive, Suite B, Glen Allen, 270-7262  

Stephen P. Long 

Other specialty: anesthesiology. Commonwealth Spine & Pain Specialists, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 301, 288-7246

Peyman Nazmi

Richmond Spine Interventions and Pain Center, 14404 Sommerville Court, Midlothian; 7481 Right Flank Road, Suite 100, Mechanicsville; 378-1800

Benjamin G. Seeman 

Specialty: physical medicine and rehabilitation. Sub-specialty: interventional pain management.Interventional Spine and Pain Management, 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 310, 249-8888

Palliative Care

Erin Alesi

VCU Health Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 828-7999

David C. Buxton

Palliative Care Medical Director HCA Chippenham Johnston-Willis Hospital, The Center for Palliative Psychiatry, Insight Physicians, 7101 Jahnke Road, 323-8282

Cara Jennings

Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, 288-2673

Danielle Noreika

VCU Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 828-7999

*Leanne Yanni

Other specialty: internal medicine. Bon Secours Palliative Medicine, 5855 Bremo Road, MOBNorth, Suite 403, 288-COPE (2673)

Pathology

Danna Johnson 

Commonwealth Laboratory Consultants, Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, 483-5146

Michael Kornstein 

Sub-specialties: hematopathology and breast pathology. Commonwealth Laboratory Consultants, Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 289-4889

Celeste Powers

VCU Health, 1200 E. Marshall St.

Robert Sprague 

Monument Pathologists Inc., 8260 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, 281-8100

*John W. Turner

Sub-specialty: dermatopathology. Commonwealth Laboratory Consultants, Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, 483-5146

Pediatric Adolescent Medicine

*Stephanie Crewe

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; MCV Physicians at Mayland, 3470 Mayland Court, 828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Allergy/Immunology

Michael Blumberg

Allergy Partners of Richmond, 7605 Forest Ave. Suite 103, 288-0055

Lawrence E. Gelber 

Richmond Allergy & Asthma Specialists, 9920 Independence Park Drive, Suite 100, 285-7420

*Anne-Marie Irani

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

Santhosh Kumar

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.,828-CHOR (2467)

Wei Zhao 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Cardiology

Douglas Allen

UVA Pediatric Cardiology Richmond, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 500, 297-3055

Kerri Carter

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

Mary Falterman

Pediatric Cardiology of Virginia, 7603Forest Ave., Suite 401, 285-1611

Scott D. Gullquist 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

*William Moskowitz

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatrics — Child Abuse 

*Robin Foster

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 828-9111

Pediatric Emergency Medicine

*Robin Foster

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St., 828-9111

Chris Johnson

Richmond Emergency Physicians, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 210, 287-7066

Frank Petruzella

Richmond Emergency Physicians, Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 210, 287-7066

Jonathan Silverman

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St. 828-9111

Chris Woleben 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1213 E. Clay St. 828-9111

Pediatric Endocrinology

*Gary Francis

Children’s Hospital of Richmondat VCU, 2305 N. Parham Road,828-CHOR (2467) 

Anshu Gupta 

Children’s Hospital of Richmondat VCU, 2305 N. Parham Road,828-CHOR (2467)

Anil R. Kumar 

Bon Secours Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 306, 287-7322

Melinda Penn 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 2305 N. Parham Road, 828-CHOR (2467)

Deidre L. Tyson 

Bon Secours Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 306, 287-7322

Pediatric Gastroenterology

Martin Graham 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

Carl B. Rountree Jr. 

Bon Secours Pediatric Gastroenterology Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 303, 281-8303

Flora Szabo

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

Narendra Vadlamudi

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

*Ted A. Williams

Bon Secours Pediatric Gastroenterology Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 303, 281-8303

Pediatric Hematology/Oncology

Madhu Gowda 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

Marieka Helou 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

*Gita V. Massey

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

Kevin G. Norwood 

Bon Secours Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 605, 281-8182 

India Y. Sisler 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

Christina M. Wiedl 

Children’s Hospital of Richmondat VCU, 1000E. Broad St.,828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Hospitalist

Elizabeth Aarons 

Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Road, 281-8222

Christine Cook

Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Road, 281-8222

*Clifton C. Lee

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 828-0951

David Marcello

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 828-0951

Michael Ryan 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 828-0951

Matt Schefft

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1250 E. Marshall St., 828-0951

Sofia Teferi

Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Road, 281-8222

Pediatric Infectious Disease

David J. Friedel 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

William C. Koch 

Children’s Hospital of Richmondat VCU, 1000E. Broad St.,828-CHOR (2467)

Suzanne R. Lavoie 

Children’s Hospitalof Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; 1200 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

*Beth C. Marshall

Children’s Hospitalof Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St.; 1200 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

Jose L. Munoz 

Children’s Hospital of Richmondat VCU, 1000E. Broad St.;828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Neurology

David Jaffe 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 6433 Centralia Road; 828-CHOR (2467)

Lawrence D. Morton 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

Syndi Seinfeld

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

*Donald Taylor

Other specialties: neurodevelopmental disabilities, clinical neurophysiology and developmental-behavioral pediatrics. Pediatric Neurology Associates, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 310, 288-9898

Jean E. Teasley 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Otolaryngology

Robert Brager

Virginia Ear, Nose and Throat Associates, 3450 Mayland Court; 7485 Right Flank Road, Suite 210, Mechanicsville, 484-3700

*Kelley Dodson

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

Julie T. Kerr

Commonwealth Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists, 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 212, 525-4231

Jin Lim

Sub-specialties: pediatric ENT, sinus disease including balloon sinuplasty, head and neck surgery. Virginia Ear Nose and Throat Associates, 3450 Mayland Court; 161 Wadsworth Drive, 484-3700

Rajanya S. Petersson 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St. 828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Palliative and Hospice Care

Bob A. Archuleta

Specialty: general pediatrics. Pediatric Associates, 1001 Hioaks Road, 320-7139; 13470 Tredegar Lake Parkway, Midlothian, 794-7788

Kelly Lastrapes

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

*Jean E. Teasley

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Pulmonology  

Dagne Assefa

Bon Secours Pediatric Lung Care, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 303, 281-8303

James Bryce Lothian

Bon Secours Pediatric Lung Care, 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 303, 281-8303

Bruce K. Rubin 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

Michael S. Schechter

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

*Howard (Joel) Schmidt 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Rheumatology

Sarah E. Hoffman 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

*Aarat Patel

Bon Secours Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center of Richmond, 9600 Patterson Ave., 217-9601

Pediatrics (General)

Tiffany Kimbrough

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

*Sean McKenna

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

Melissa Nelson

Pediatric Associates of Richmond, 7113 Three Chopt Road, Suite 101; 8485 Bell Creek Road, Suite B-3, Mechanicsville, 282-4205

Charles V. Terry

RVA Pediatrics, 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 754-3776; 7000 Patterson Ave., 282-9706; 14400 Sommerville Court, Midlothian, 379-5437

Niran (Romesh) Wijesooriya 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatrics — Neurodevelopmental/Behavioral

Jennifer Accardo

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 3600 W. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

Pasquale Accardo 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 3600 W. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

*Evelyn Frazier

Bon Secours Developmental & Special Needs Pediatrics, 5855 Bremo Road, MOB North, Suite 703, 287-7463

Pediatric Sports Medicine

*Chad Aarons

Sub-specialty: pediatric orthopedics and sports medicine. Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 285-2300

Victoria G. Kuester 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

Bill Shaw 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

H. Robert Tuten

Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 285-2300

Pediatric Surgery (General)

Charles Bagwell 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

Jeffrey H. Haynes  

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

Patricia Lange 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

*David A. Lanning

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

Claudio Oiticica 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

Pediatric Surgical Specialist

Victoria G. Kuester 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

David Lanning 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

*Jennifer Rhodes

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

*Chester Sharps

Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 285-2300

H. Robert Tuten

Sub-specialty: pediatric orthopedic surgery. Tuckahoe Orthopaedics,

1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 285-2300

Pediatric Urology

John Edmondson 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond atVCU, Stony Point Surgery Center,8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 250, 828-CHOR (2467)

*Tony Herndon

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

Boyd Winslow 

Retired, Children’s Urology of Virginia, 8700 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 250, 272-2411

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

David X. Cifu

VCU Health, 1300 E. Marshall St., 828-4231

Roger Giordano

Medical director, inpatient rehabilitation, Parham Doctors’ Hospital, 7700 E. Parham Road, 747-5600

Yaoming Gu 

National Spine and Pain Centers, 5213 Hickory Park Drive, Suite B, Glen Allen, 270-7262  

Hillary S. Hawkins 

Medical director at Sheltering Arms Physical Rehabilitation Center, 8254 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, 764-1000

Albert M. Jones, Jr. 

Sheltering Arms Physical Rehabilitation Center Bon Air Center, 206 Twinridge Lane; Reynolds Center, 6627 W. Broad St., 764-1000

Manmohan S. Khokhar 

Johnston-Willis Physical Rehabilitation, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, 330-2220

*Eugenio Monasterio

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 228-CHOR (2467)

Plastic/Cosmetic Surgery

*Nadia Blanchet

9210 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B-1; 320-8545

Stephen Chen

Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 5899 Bremo Road, Suite 205; 14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian, 285-4115

Gordon Lewis

Specialties: cosmetic surgery of the face, body and breast; breast reconstruction; skin cancer. Lewis Plastic Surgery, 2331-A Robious Station Circle, Midlothian, 267-6009

Daniel Luppens

VCU Health, 7301 Forest Ave., 288-5222

Gregory T. Lynam

Richmond Surgical Arts, 8720 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 100, 560-5260

Jennifer Rhodes

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

Isaac L. Wornom III

Cosmetic surgery of the face, breast and body, cleft lip and palate; breast reconstruction; skin cancer treatment. Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 5899 Bremo Road, Suite 205; Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive 285-4115

Plastic/Reconstructive Surgery

*Nadia Blanchet

Chief of plastic surgery at Chippenham & Johnston-Willis Hospitals, Inc., 9210 Forest Hill Ave., Suite B-1, 320-8545

Stephen Chen

Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 5899 Bremo Road, Suite 205; 14401 Sommerville Court, Midlothian, 285-4115

Daniel Luppens

VCU Health, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Forest Avenue, 7301 Forest Ave., Suite 100, 288-5222 

Jennifer Rhodes

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

Isaac L. Wornom III

Cosmetic surgery of the face, breast and body, cleft lip and palate; breast reconstruction; skin cancer treatment. Richmond Plastic Surgeons, 5899 Bremo Road, Suite 205; Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, 285-4115

Podiatry (Doctor of Podiatric Medicine)

David Binder

Commonwealth Podiatry Associates, 7113 Jahnke Road, 730-1300 

*Simon Mest

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-7051; Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 560-8945; 1300 W. Broad St., 828-7069

James E. Shadbolt

2200 Pump Road; 3006 Watercove Road, Midlothian, 754-7400 

Scott T. Vantre

Sub-specialties: foot and ankle surgery, fractures/injuries, pediatrics, diabetes and wound care. Virginia Foot & Ankle Center, 2008 Bremo Road, Suite 100, 285-3933

Mitchell R. Waskin

Specialty: podiatric surgery. The Foot & Ankle Center on the campus of Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1465 Johnston-Willis Drive, 320-3668

David T. Weiss

Sub-specialties: foot surgery, sports medicine, wound management, podopediatrics. West End Foot & Ankle, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 215, 346-1779

Psychiatry/Adult

Peter Breslin 

Foundation Medical Group, 909 Hioaks Road, Suite A, 506-0526

Martin N. Buxton 

Medical director at Tucker Pavilion and chief of psychiatry at CJW Medical Center; medical director of the Family Counseling Center for Recovery, Radford office. Insight Physicians P.C., 7101 Jahnke Road, 323-8282

Chris Kogut

VCU Health, 1200 E. Broad St., 828-0762

*James Levenson

VCU Health, 1200 E. Broad St., 828-0762

Jefferson “Jeff” M. Sommers 

Medical director of psychiatric services at Parham Doctors’ Hospital, Medical director of acute adults at Tucker Pavilion. Medical director of the Family Counseling Center for Recovery, South Lake office. Insight Physicians P.C., 7700 E. Parham Road, 747-5600

Psychiatry/Child and Adolescent

Cheryl Al-Mateen

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 515 N. 10th St., 828-3129 

*Alexis Aplasca

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 515 N. 10th St., 828-3129

Martin N. Buxton 

Medical director at Tucker Pavilion and chief of psychiatry at CJW Medical Center; medical director of the Family Counseling Center for Recovery, Radford office. Insight Physicians P.C., 7101 Jahnke Road, 323-8282

Walid Fawaz

Virginia South Psychiatric and Family Services, 269 Medical Park Blvd., Petersburg, 861-0700

Charles Hall

Tucker Psychiatric Clinic, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 202, 320-7881

Bela Sood 

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Virginia Treatment Center for Children, 515 N. 10th St., 828-3129

Psychiatry/Geriatric

Sultan Lakhani

Bon Secours Behavioral Health Group, 1510 N. 28th St., Suite 101, 371-1670; 8220 Meadowbridge Road, Suite 313, 325-8882

*Sherif Meguid

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 828-2000

*Adam Rosenblatt

VCU Health,The NOW Center,11958 W. Broad St. 360-4NOW (4669)

Psychology (Doctor of Psychology)

Matthew Bitsko

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 1000 E. Broad St., 828-CHOR (2467)

*Bob Hart

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 828-7912

Stephan Weinland

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 828-7912

Public Health Medicine

*Danny Avula

Director, Richmond City Health District, 400 E. Cary St., 205-3500

Pulmonology

Daniel Grinnan

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-2161; Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 560-8920

Jamie Hey 

Specialty: pulmonary disease. Sub-specialties: internal medicine and critical-care medicine. Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 200, 320-4243

*Scott Radow

Specialty: pulmonary disease. Sub-specialties: internal medicine and critical-care medicine. Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1603 Santa Rosa Road, Suite 101, 320-4243

Sunil Rajan

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1 Park West Circle, Suite 301, Midlothian, 320-4243

R. Wesley Shepherd

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-2161

Radiation Oncology

Douglas Arthur

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 828-7232

Laurie Cuttino

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 828-7232

Thomas Eichler 

Virginia Radiation Oncology Associates, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, 483-5034

*Lang Robertson Liebman

Radiation Oncology Associates, Bon Secours Cancer Institute at Reynolds Crossing, 6605 W. Broad St., Suite G-201, 266-7762

Shiyu Song

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 828-7232

T.J. Wallace 

Radiation Oncology Associates, Bon Secours Cancer Institute at Reynolds Crossing, 6605 W. Broad St., Suite G-201, 266-7762

Radiology-Diagnostic

*Ann Fulcher

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 628-3580

Curtis W. Hayes 

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 628-3580

Lowrey H. Holthaus 

Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 272-8806

A. John Kuta 

Other specialty: neuroradiology. Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 272-8806

Vaden Padgett

Commonwealth Radiology, 1508 Willow Lawn Drive, Suite 117, 281-8534

James Snyder

Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 272-8806

Jinxing Yu 

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 628-3580

Radiology-Interventional

Maurice Finnegan 

Commonwealth Radiology, 1508 Willow Lawn Drive, Suite 117, 288-8327

Amos Habib

Commonwealth Radiology, 1508 Willow Lawn Drive, Suite 117, 288-8327

Philip Pieters 

Sub-specialties: vascular and interventional radiology, diagnostic radiology. Radiology Associates of Richmond,Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, 1602 Skipwith Road, 289-4579

Efstathios“Ike” Spinos 

Radiology Associates of Richmond, 2602 Buford Road, 272-8806

*Brian Strife

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 628-3580

Malcolm Sydnor Jr.

VCU Health, 1250 E. Marshall St., 628-3580; Baird Vascular Institute, 205 N. Hamilton St., 828-2600

Gregg Weinberg 

Commonwealth Radiology, 1508 Willow Lawn Drive, Suite 117, 288-8327

Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility

Michael Edelstein 

Virginia Fertility Associates, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, 855-705-4483

*R. Scott Lucidi

VCU Health, Stony Point, 9109 Stony Point Parkway, 327-8820

Anish Shah 

Virginia Fertility Associates, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, 855-705-4483

Kenneth Steingold 

Virginia Fertility Associates, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, 855-705-4483

Geof Tidey 

Virginia Fertility Associates, 9030 Stony Point Parkway, 855-705-4483

Rheumatology

Peter Coutlakis 

Sub-specialty:internal medicine. Arthritis Specialists Ltd., 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 1200, 323-1401

Stephen Maestrello

Virginia Physicians Inc., Henrico Doctor’s Hospital, MOB II, 7650 E. Parham Road, Suite 304, 346-1551

Aarat Patel

Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center of Richmond, 9600 Patterson Ave., 217-9601

*Beth Rubinstein

VCU Health, Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway,560-8920; The NOW Center,11958 W. Broad St.,360-4NOW (4669)

Tammy Spring

Premier HealthCare Associates, 7702 E. Parham Road, Suite 101, 288-7901

Alan Stern 

Bon Secours Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center of Richmond, 9600 Patterson Ave., 217-9601

Huzaefah Syed

VCU Health, Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway,560-8920; The NOW Center,11958 W. Broad St., 360-4NOW (4669)

Christopher Wise

VCU Health, Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway,560-8920; The NOW Center,11958 W. Broad St., 360-4NOW (4669)

Sleep Medicine

*Justin Brockbank

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 2529 Professional Road, 828-CHOR (2467)

Michael Polsky 

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 1000 Boulders Parkway, Suite 101, 320-4243

Douglas Puryear 

Specialty: sleep medicine. Sub-specialties: pulmonary disease and critical-care medicine. Sleep Disorder Center of Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, 2354 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian, 320-4243

Gerard D. Santos 

Bon Secours Sleep Disorders Center, 8266 Atlee Road, MOB II, Suite 229, Mechanicsville, 764-7491; 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite 709, 673-8160; 13520 Hull Street Road, Midlothian, 595-1430

Samuel Taylor

VCU Health, Center for Sleep Medicine, 2529 Professional Road, 323-2255

Spine Surgery

*Joseph S. “Joey” Kim

Sub-specialties: adult spine, cervical spine and spine surgery. OrthoVirginia, 13700 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 103, Midlothian, 379-2414

Bruce Mathern

VCU Health, Harold F. Young Neurosurgical Center, 417 N. 11th St., 828-9165; Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 560-8900

Rick J. Placide 

Sub-specialties: complex spine surgery, including tumors, infection and deformity. OrthoVirginia, 1115 Boulders Parkway, Suite 100, 320-1339

Michael Simpson 

Sub-specialties: disorders of the cervical, thoracic and lumbar spine and spinal reconstructive surgery. Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 285-2300

Jed Vanichkachorn 

Sub-specialties: disorders of the cervical, thoracic and lumbar spine, spinal reconstructive surgery, minimally invasive spine surgery and scoliosis surgery. Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, 1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, 285-2300

Sports Medicine

Rishi Bala 

Bon Secours Sports Medicine & Primary Care, 2401 W. Leigh St., 325-8801

Seth Cheatham 

VCU Health, 1300 W. Broad St., 828-0713; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 360-4NOW (4669)

Douglas Cutter 

Sub-specialties: family medicineand orthopedic surgery. HCA Virginia Sports Medicine, 1115 Boulders Parkway, 560-6500

Katherine Dec

VCU Health, 1300 W. Broad St., 828-0713; The NOW Center, 11958 W. Broad St., 360-4NOW (4669)

*Thomas Loughran

VCU Health, 1300 W. Broad St., 828-0713

Steven Reece

OrthoVirginia, 7858 Shrader Road, 270-1305

Jeffrey B. Roberts 

St. Francis Family Medicine Center, 13540 Hull Street Road, Midlothian, 739-6142

Surgery (General)

Mukong Adeso

Richmond Surgical, 8921 Three Chopt Road, Suite 300, 385-9416

Stephanie Goldberg

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-7748; MCV Physicians at Temple Avenue, 2035 Waterside Road, Prince George, 957-6287

*George Parker 

Sub-specialty: oncological surgery. Bon Secours General Surgery at St. Mary’s Hospital, 5855 Bremo Road, Suite 506, 893-8676

Amy Rose 

Surgical Associates of Richmond, 1051 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 200, 560-5964

Venkat Santosh 

Surgical Associates of Richmond, 1051 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 200, 560-5976

Surgery-Breast

*Harry Bear 

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 828-5116; 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 327-3055

Ruth Felsen 

Surgical Associates of Richmond, 1051 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 200, 560-5960

Amelia Grover

VCU Health, Massey Cancer Center, 1300 E. Marshall St., 828-5116; Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 327-3055; MCV Physicians at Mayland, 3470 Mayland Court, 527-4540

James Pellicane 

Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center, 601 Watkins Centre Parkway, Suite 200, Midlothian; 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-7, 594-3130

Polly Stephens 

Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center, 601 Watkins Centre Parkway, Suite 200, Midlothian, 594-3130

Misti Wilson 

Bon Secours Virginia Breast Center, 8220 Meadowbridge Road, MOB 1, Suite 309, Mechanicsville; 5875 Bremo Road, MOB South, Suite G-7, 594-3130

Thoracic Surgery

Graham Bundy 

Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7605 Forest Ave., Suite 302, 282-8777

*Anthony Cassano

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-2774; MCV Physicians at Mayland, 3470 Mayland Court, 527-4540

Leo Gazoni 

Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates, 7101 Jahnke Road, Suite 500, 320-2751

Charles Gregory Lockhart

Retired, formerly Bon Secours Thoracic Surgery Associates, 13700 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 500, Midlothian, 594-4890

Rachit Shah

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-2774; MCV Physicians at Temple Avenue, 2035 Waterside Road, Prince George, 957-6287

Transplant Surgery

Chandra S. Bhati

VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 828-4104

Adrian Cotterell

VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 828-4104

*Marlon F. Levy

VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 828-4104

Gerardo Mendez-Picon 

Sub-specialties: vascular surgery, transplant and hepatobiliary surgery. Richmond Surgical Group, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 968-4435

Amit Sharma

VCU Health, Hume-Lee Transplant Center, 1200 E. Marshall St., 828-4104

Urogynecology

Ashley Carroll

VCU Health, 401 N. 11 St., 828-4409; Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 828-4409

B. Boyden Clary III

OB-GYN Associates, 7601 Forest Ave., Suite 228, 741-0440

Edward Gill

VCU Health, Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 560-8900

David B. Glazier 

Sub-specialties: female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery, mesh complications, incontinence, overactive bladder and pelvic organ prolapse. Virginia Urology, 9105 Stony Point Drive; 2025 Waterside Road, Suite 105, Prince George, 330-9105

Meghana Gowda

Virginia Urology, 9105 Stony Point Drive; 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 14051 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 2201, 330-9105 

Lonny S. Green 

Sub-specialties: urinary incontinence, pelvic relaxation, urinary tract infections and interstitial cystitis. Director of the Pelvic Health and Continence Institute at Virginia Women’s Center, 2240 John Rolfe Parkway, 288-4084; 7515 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville, 288-4084

*Nathan L. Guerette 

The Female Pelvic Medicine Institute of Virginia, Johnston-Willis Hospital, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 1100, 523-2533

Tovia Smith 

Virginia Women’s Center, 7515 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville; 2240 John Rolfe Parkway; 13801 St. Francis Blvd., Suite 100, Midlothian, 288-4084

Urology and Urological Surgery

Eric Coté 

Sub-specialties: general urology, oncology, seed implants, robotic surgery and stone management. Virginia Urology, Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, 8220 Meadowbridge Road, Suite 202, Mechanicsville, 330-9105

*Lance Hampton 

VCU Health, 401 N. 11th St., 828-9331; Stony Point, 9000 Stony Point Parkway, 327-3055

Charles Jung 

Virginia Urology, 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 9105 Stony Point Drive, 330-9105

William R. Morgan 

Sub-specialty: urologic oncology, including prostate, bladder, kidney and testicular cancers. Virginia Urology, 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 200; 9105 Stony Point Drive, 330-9105

Kinloch Nelson

Virginia Urology, 6900 Forest Ave., Suite 200; MOB 1, 8220 Meadowbridge Road, Suite 202, Mechanicsville, 330-9105

Jeff Rebman 

Urology Associates of Richmond, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 4500, 320-1355

Vascular Surgery

John Hyslop

Surgical Associates of Richmond, 1051 Johnston-Willis Drive, Suite 200, 560-5972

*Mark Levy

VCU Health, 417 N. 11th St., 828-9849; MCV Physicians at Temple Avenue, 2035 Waterside Road, Prince George, 957-6287

Gregg Londrey

Vascular Surgery Associates, 417 Libbie Ave.; 288-1953

Avik Mukherjee

Vascular Surgery Associates, 417 Libbie Ave.; 288-1953

Barklie W.Zimmerman

Specialties: general vascular and breast. Richmond Surgical Group, 7611 Forest Ave., Suite 300, 968-4435  

Tags

by

Connect With Us

Don't Miss