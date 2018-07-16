Top Dentists 2018

Here are the 2018 Top Dentists winners, as selected by their peers in our annual survey. We contacted more than 700 dentists in April, asking them to participate in our online survey. About 15 percent responded. Winners are listed in alphabetical order, with the top vote-getter’s name highlighted.
Cosmetic Dentistry
Michael V. Catoggio
Virginia Family Dentistry
12040 W. Broad St., Henrico, 804-364-7010
Karen S. McAndrew
Virginia Center for Prosthodontics
10442 Patterson Ave., 804-741-8689
Christian Tabor
12000 Wyndham Lake Drive, Suite A, Glen Allen, 804-364-7122
Endodontics
Sanjay P. Bhagchandani
Endodontic Partners
5318 Patterson Ave., Suite B, 804-285-0400
Timothy Finkler
Commonwealth Endodontics
3107 Hungary Spring Road; and 2312 Robious Station Circle, Midlothian; 804-501-0501
Jesse Harris
East Coast Endodontics
9102 Rutland Greens Way, Suite A, Mechanicsville, 804-559-3636
Paige Holbert
Virginia Family Dentistry, Midlothian
14001 Charter Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-379-1011
Harold J. Martinez
Commonwealth Endodontics
3107 Hungary Spring Road, 804-501-0501
Bruce Overton
Dominion Endodontics
6037 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-744-3636
Ronald N. Vranas
Commonwealth Endodontics
3107 Hungary Spring Road, 804-501-0501
General Dentistry
Alex Hawkins
Hawkins Family Dentistry
1310 Alverser Plaza, Midlothian, 804-897-9800
Elizabeth C. Reynolds
Drs. Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry
6901 Patterson Ave., 804-288-5324; and 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-4161
Brent A. Rusnak
River Run Dental
7820 Shrader Road, Henrico, 804-262-1060
Hospital Dentistry
Jeff Laughlin
Virginia Family Dentistry
6441 Ironbridge Road, 804-743-8166; 6353 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, 804-730-3400; 14001 Charter Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-379-1011; 12390 Three Chopt Road, 804-351-5432; and 10500 Atlee Station Road, Ashland, 804-550-3324
Shital N. Patel
Midlothian Children’s Dentistry
305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139
Cassidy L. Turner
McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center
1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000
John H. Unkel
Bon Secours Pediatric Dental Associates
6900 Forest Ave., Suite 100, 804-893-8715
Implant Surgeon
Carl M. Block
Virginia Family Dentistry
14001 Charter Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-379-1011
Kanyon R. Keeney
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery
7481 Right Flank Road, Suite 120, Mechanicsville, 804-559-5416; and 7702 Parham Road, Suite 103, 804-270-5028
Chris R. Richardson
Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier
4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593; and 1230 Alverser Drive, Suite 106, Midlothian, 804-794-7094
Ross N. Wlodawsky
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery
11319 Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-0794; and 6031 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-608-3200
Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology
James C. Burns
VCU School of Dentistry
520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778
John A. Svirsky
VCU School of Dentistry
520 N. 12th St., 804-828-0547
Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology
Laurie C. Carter
VCU School of Dentistry
520 N. 12th St., 804-628-2271
Sonali A. Rathore
VCU School of Dentistry
520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
Neil Agnihotri
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery
7702 Parham Road, Suite 103, 804-270-5028; and 11319 Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-0794
Jeffrey Cyr
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico; and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A; 804-354-1600
William Dymon
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery
7702 Parham Road, Suite 103, 804-270-5028; and 17481 Right Flank Road, Suite 120, 804-559-5416
Michael E. Miller
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico; and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A; 804-354-1600
John Truitt
Truitt Oral Surgery
8249 Crown Colony Parkway, Suite 103, Mechanicsville, 804-789-0230
D. Omar Watson
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery
6031 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-608-3200; and 11319 Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-0794
Gregory M. Zoghby
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian; and 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian; 804-354-1600
Oral Cancer
Ammar Sarraf
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico; and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A; 804-354-1600
John A. Svirsky
VCU School of Dentistry
520 N. 12th St., 804-828-0547
Other Oral Conditions & Diseases
Chad M. Flanagan
Virginia Family Dentistry
6353 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, 804-730-3400
John A. Svirsky
VCU School of Dentistry
520 N. 12th St., 804-828-0547
Orthodontics
Dwight V. Buelow
Virginia Family Dentistry
1612 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, 804-794-9789; and 2625 Anderson Highway, Powhatan, 804-403-6036
Graham Gardner
Gardner Orthodontics
1206 Willow Lawn Drive; and 1129 Gaskins Road, Suite 100; 804-282-0505
Gustav Horsey
Horsey Orthodontics of Richmond
4106 E. Parham Road, 804-672-3030
Frank P. Iuorno Jr.
West End Orthodontics
12000 Wyndham Lake Drive, Suite C, Glen Allen, 804-364-8366
Larry Scarborough Jr.
James River Orthodontics
11934 W. Broad St., Suite 210, Henrico, 804-672-8607
Pain Management
Joseph Tregaskes
JNT Dental
2008 Bremo Road, Suite 104, 804-282-0510
Pediatric Dentistry
Sobia Carter
RVA Children’s Dentistry
10571 Telegraph Road, No. 101, Glen Allen, 804-729-8081
Jo Cronly
Children’s Dentistry of Virginia
2400 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian; and 12220 Iron Bridge Road, Suite B, Chester; 804-639-6445
Chris Maestrello
Atkins, Maestrello, Miller & Associates Pediatric Dentistry
2560 Gaskins Road, 804-741-2226
Shital Patel
Midlothian Children’s Dentistry
305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139
Ethan Puryear
Virginia Family Dentistry
10500 Atlee Station Road, Ashland, 804-550-3324; 6441 Ironbridge Road, 804-743-8166; 1612 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, 804-379-1011; and 12390 Three Chopt Road, 804-351-5432
Roger E. Wood
Drs. Wood, Dunlevy and Lombardozzi Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics
11601 Robious Road, Suite 130, Midlothian, 804-794-3498
Periodontics
Thomas Glazier
Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier
4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6953; and 1230 Alverser Drive, Suite 106, Midlothian, 804-794-7094
Barry Griffin
5500 Monument Ave., Suite N, 804-288-7211
Claire C. Kaugars
Kaugars & Miller
5700 Old Richmond Ave., Suite C-14, 804-285-4867
Danielle McCormack
Virginia Family Dentistry
14001 Charter Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-379-1011; and 2601 Swiftrun Road, Chester, 804-751-0300
Benita A. Miller
Kaugars & Miller
5700 Old Richmond Ave., Suite C-14, 804-285-4867
Joy S. Moretti
Drs. Neighbors, Moretti and Herod
1009 Crowder Drive, Midlothian, 804-794-8745
Ben Overstreet
Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier
4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593; and 1230 Alverser Drive, Suite 106, Midlothian, 804-794-7094
Chris R. Richardson
Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier
4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593; and 1230 Alverser Drive, Suite 106, Midlothian, 804-794-7094
Prosthodontics
Debra R. Haselton
Richmond Center for Advanced Dentistry
3721 Westerre Parkway, Suite D, 804-935-5631
Karen S. McAndrew
Virginia Center for Prosthodontics
10442 Patterson Ave., 804-741-8689
David Schleider
Commonwealth Prosthodontics
8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804-346-3366
Harlan A. Schufeldt
Midlothian Dental Center
14431 Sommerville Court, Suite A, Midlothian, 804-302-5981
John E. Ward
Virginia Family Dentistry
14001 Charter Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-379-1011
Sedation Dentistry
James S. Crichton
Virginia Family Dentistry
14001 Charter Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-379-1011
Timothy Finkler
Commonwealth Endodontics
3107 Hungary Spring Road; and 2312 Robious Station Circle, Midlothian; 804-501-0501
Shital Patel
Midlothian Children’s Dentistry
305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139
Best Instructional Dentist
Madelyn G. Morris
Commonwealth Endodontics
3107 Hungary Spring Road; and 2312 Robious Station Circle, Midlothian; 804-501-0501
Shital Patel
Midlothian Children’s Dentistry
305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139
Best Pro-Bono-Care Dentist
Commonwealth Endodontics Practice
3107 Hungary Spring Road; and 2312 Robious Station Circle, Midlothian; 804-501-0501
Rocío López
Virginia Family Dentistry
2601 Swiftrun Road, Chester, 804-751-0300