Top Dentists 2018

Richmond’s best dental pros in 18 categories, as chosen by their peers

Here are the 2018 Top Dentists winners, as selected by their peers in our annual survey. We contacted more than 700 dentists in April, asking them to participate in our online survey. About 15 percent responded. Winners are listed in alphabetical order, with the top vote-getter’s name  highlighted.

Cosmetic Dentistry

Michael V. Catoggio  

Virginia Family Dentistry

12040 W. Broad St., Henrico, 804-364-7010

Karen S. McAndrew

Virginia Center for Prosthodontics

10442 Patterson Ave., 804-741-8689

Christian Tabor  

12000 Wyndham Lake Drive, Suite A, Glen Allen, 804-364-7122

Endodontics

Sanjay P. Bhagchandani  

Endodontic Partners

5318 Patterson Ave., Suite B, 804-285-0400

Timothy Finkler   

Commonwealth Endodontics

3107 Hungary Spring Road; and 2312 Robious Station Circle, Midlothian; 804-501-0501

Jesse Harris

East Coast Endodontics

9102 Rutland Greens Way, Suite A, Mechanicsville, 804-559-3636

Paige Holbert  

Virginia Family Dentistry, Midlothian

14001 Charter Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-379-1011

Harold J. Martinez  

Commonwealth Endodontics

3107 Hungary Spring Road, 804-501-0501

Bruce Overton  

Dominion Endodontics

6037 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-744-3636

Ronald N. Vranas  

Commonwealth Endodontics

3107 Hungary Spring Road, 804-501-0501

General Dentistry

Alex Hawkins

Hawkins Family Dentistry

1310 Alverser Plaza, Midlothian, 804-897-9800

Elizabeth C. Reynolds   

Drs. Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry

6901 Patterson Ave., 804-288-5324; and 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-4161

Brent A. Rusnak  

River Run Dental

7820 Shrader Road, Henrico, 804-262-1060

Hospital Dentistry

Jeff Laughlin  

Virginia Family Dentistry

6441 Ironbridge Road, 804-743-8166; 6353 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, 804-730-3400; 14001 Charter Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-379-1011; 12390 Three Chopt Road, 804-351-5432; and 10500 Atlee Station Road, Ashland, 804-550-3324

Shital N. Patel

Midlothian Children’s Dentistry

305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139

Cassidy L. Turner

McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center

1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000

John H. Unkel  

Bon Secours Pediatric Dental Associates

6900 Forest Ave., Suite 100, 804-893-8715

Implant Surgeon

Carl M. Block  

Virginia Family Dentistry

14001 Charter Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-379-1011

Kanyon R. Keeney

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

7481 Right Flank Road, Suite 120, Mechanicsville, 804-559-5416; and 7702 Parham Road, Suite 103, 804-270-5028

Chris R. Richardson  

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593; and 1230 Alverser Drive, Suite 106, Midlothian, 804-794-7094

Ross N. Wlodawsky  

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

11319 Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-0794; and 6031 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-608-3200

Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology

James C. Burns  

VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778

John A. Svirsky

VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-0547

Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology

Laurie C. Carter

VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-628-2271

Sonali A. Rathore  

VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Neil Agnihotri  

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

7702 Parham Road, Suite 103, 804-270-5028; and 11319 Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-0794

Jeffrey Cyr

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico; and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A; 804-354-1600

William Dymon  

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

7702 Parham Road, Suite 103, 804-270-5028; and 17481 Right Flank Road, Suite 120, 804-559-5416

Michael E. Miller

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico; and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A; 804-354-1600

John Truitt  

Truitt Oral Surgery

8249 Crown Colony Parkway, Suite 103, Mechanicsville, 804-789-0230

D. Omar Watson  

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

6031 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-608-3200; and 11319 Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-0794

Gregory M. Zoghby  

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian; and 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian; 804-354-1600

Oral Cancer

Ammar Sarraf

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico; and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A; 804-354-1600

John A. Svirsky  

VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-0547

Other Oral Conditions & Diseases

Chad M. Flanagan  

Virginia Family Dentistry

6353 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, 804-730-3400

John A. Svirsky

VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-0547

Orthodontics

Dwight V. Buelow  

Virginia Family Dentistry

1612 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, 804-794-9789; and 2625 Anderson Highway, Powhatan, 804-403-6036

Graham Gardner  

Gardner Orthodontics

1206 Willow Lawn Drive; and 1129 Gaskins Road, Suite 100; 804-282-0505

Gustav Horsey

Horsey Orthodontics of Richmond

4106 E. Parham Road, 804-672-3030

Frank P. Iuorno Jr.  

West End Orthodontics

12000 Wyndham Lake Drive, Suite C, Glen Allen, 804-364-8366

Larry Scarborough Jr.  

James River Orthodontics

11934 W. Broad St., Suite 210, Henrico, 804-672-8607

Pain Management

Joseph Tregaskes

JNT Dental

2008 Bremo Road, Suite 104, 804-282-0510

Pediatric Dentistry

Sobia Carter  

RVA Children’s Dentistry

10571 Telegraph Road, No. 101, Glen Allen, 804-729-8081

Jo Cronly  

Children’s Dentistry of Virginia

2400 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian; and 12220 Iron Bridge Road, Suite B, Chester; 804-639-6445

Chris Maestrello  

Atkins, Maestrello, Miller & Associates Pediatric Dentistry

2560 Gaskins Road, 804-741-2226

Shital Patel

Midlothian Children’s Dentistry

305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139

Ethan Puryear  

Virginia Family Dentistry

10500 Atlee Station Road, Ashland, 804-550-3324; 6441 Ironbridge Road, 804-743-8166; 1612 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, 804-379-1011; and 12390 Three Chopt Road, 804-351-5432

Roger E. Wood  

Drs. Wood, Dunlevy and Lombardozzi Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics

11601 Robious Road, Suite 130, Midlothian, 804-794-3498

Periodontics

Thomas Glazier

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6953; and 1230 Alverser Drive, Suite 106, Midlothian, 804-794-7094

Barry Griffin  

5500 Monument Ave., Suite N, 804-288-7211

Claire C. Kaugars  

Kaugars & Miller

5700 Old Richmond Ave., Suite C-14, 804-285-4867

Danielle McCormack  

Virginia Family Dentistry

14001 Charter Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-379-1011; and 2601 Swiftrun Road, Chester, 804-751-0300

Benita A. Miller  

Kaugars & Miller

5700 Old Richmond Ave., Suite C-14, 804-285-4867

Joy S. Moretti  

Drs. Neighbors, Moretti and Herod

1009 Crowder Drive, Midlothian, 804-794-8745

Ben Overstreet  

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593; and 1230 Alverser Drive, Suite 106, Midlothian, 804-794-7094

Chris R. Richardson

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593; and 1230 Alverser Drive, Suite 106, Midlothian, 804-794-7094

Prosthodontics

Debra R. Haselton  

Richmond Center for Advanced Dentistry

3721 Westerre Parkway, Suite D, 804-935-5631

Karen S. McAndrew

Virginia Center for Prosthodontics

10442 Patterson Ave., 804-741-8689

David Schleider  

Commonwealth Prosthodontics

8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804-346-3366

Harlan A. Schufeldt  

Midlothian Dental Center

14431 Sommerville Court, Suite A, Midlothian, 804-302-5981

John E. Ward  

Virginia Family Dentistry

14001 Charter Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-379-1011

Sedation Dentistry

James S. Crichton  

Virginia Family Dentistry

14001 Charter Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-379-1011

Timothy Finkler

Commonwealth Endodontics

3107 Hungary Spring Road; and 2312 Robious Station Circle, Midlothian; 804-501-0501

Shital Patel  

Midlothian Children’s Dentistry

305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139

Best Instructional Dentist

Madelyn G. Morris

Commonwealth Endodontics

3107 Hungary Spring Road; and 2312 Robious Station Circle, Midlothian; 804-501-0501

Shital Patel

Midlothian Children’s Dentistry

305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139

Best Pro-Bono-Care Dentist

Commonwealth Endodontics Practice

3107 Hungary Spring Road; and 2312 Robious Station Circle, Midlothian; 804-501-0501

Rocío López  

Virginia Family Dentistry

2601 Swiftrun Road, Chester, 804-751-0300

