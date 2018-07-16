Top Dentists 2018

Here are the 2018 Top Dentists winners, as selected by their peers in our annual survey. We contacted more than 700 dentists in April, asking them to participate in our online survey. About 15 percent responded. Winners are listed in alphabetical order, with the top vote-getter’s name highlighted.

Cosmetic Dentistry

Michael V. Catoggio

Virginia Family Dentistry

12040 W. Broad St., Henrico, 804-364-7010

Karen S. McAndrew

Virginia Center for Prosthodontics

10442 Patterson Ave., 804-741-8689

Christian Tabor

12000 Wyndham Lake Drive, Suite A, Glen Allen, 804-364-7122

Endodontics

Sanjay P. Bhagchandani

Endodontic Partners

5318 Patterson Ave., Suite B, 804-285-0400

Timothy Finkler

Commonwealth Endodontics

3107 Hungary Spring Road; and 2312 Robious Station Circle, Midlothian; 804-501-0501

Jesse Harris

East Coast Endodontics

9102 Rutland Greens Way, Suite A, Mechanicsville, 804-559-3636

Paige Holbert

Virginia Family Dentistry, Midlothian

14001 Charter Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-379-1011

Harold J. Martinez

Commonwealth Endodontics

3107 Hungary Spring Road, 804-501-0501

Bruce Overton

Dominion Endodontics

6037 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-744-3636

Ronald N. Vranas

Commonwealth Endodontics

3107 Hungary Spring Road, 804-501-0501

General Dentistry

Alex Hawkins

Hawkins Family Dentistry

1310 Alverser Plaza, Midlothian, 804-897-9800

Elizabeth C. Reynolds

Drs. Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry

6901 Patterson Ave., 804-288-5324; and 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-4161

Brent A. Rusnak

River Run Dental

7820 Shrader Road, Henrico, 804-262-1060

Hospital Dentistry

Jeff Laughlin

Virginia Family Dentistry

6441 Ironbridge Road, 804-743-8166; 6353 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, 804-730-3400; 14001 Charter Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-379-1011; 12390 Three Chopt Road, 804-351-5432; and 10500 Atlee Station Road, Ashland, 804-550-3324

Shital N. Patel

Midlothian Children’s Dentistry

305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139

Cassidy L. Turner

McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center

1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000

John H. Unkel

Bon Secours Pediatric Dental Associates

6900 Forest Ave., Suite 100, 804-893-8715

Implant Surgeon

Carl M. Block

Virginia Family Dentistry

14001 Charter Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-379-1011

Kanyon R. Keeney

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

7481 Right Flank Road, Suite 120, Mechanicsville, 804-559-5416; and 7702 Parham Road, Suite 103, 804-270-5028

Chris R. Richardson

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593; and 1230 Alverser Drive, Suite 106, Midlothian, 804-794-7094

Ross N. Wlodawsky

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

11319 Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-0794; and 6031 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-608-3200

Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology

James C. Burns

VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778

John A. Svirsky

VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-0547

Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology

Laurie C. Carter

VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-628-2271

Sonali A. Rathore

VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Neil Agnihotri

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

7702 Parham Road, Suite 103, 804-270-5028; and 11319 Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-0794

Jeffrey Cyr

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico; and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A; 804-354-1600

William Dymon

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

7702 Parham Road, Suite 103, 804-270-5028; and 17481 Right Flank Road, Suite 120, 804-559-5416

Michael E. Miller

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico; and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A; 804-354-1600

John Truitt

Truitt Oral Surgery

8249 Crown Colony Parkway, Suite 103, Mechanicsville, 804-789-0230

D. Omar Watson

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

6031 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-608-3200; and 11319 Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-0794

Gregory M. Zoghby

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian; and 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian; 804-354-1600

Oral Cancer

Ammar Sarraf

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico; and 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A; 804-354-1600

John A. Svirsky

VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-0547

Other Oral Conditions & Diseases

Chad M. Flanagan

Virginia Family Dentistry

6353 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, 804-730-3400

John A. Svirsky

VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-0547

Orthodontics

Dwight V. Buelow

Virginia Family Dentistry

1612 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, 804-794-9789; and 2625 Anderson Highway, Powhatan, 804-403-6036

Graham Gardner

Gardner Orthodontics

1206 Willow Lawn Drive; and 1129 Gaskins Road, Suite 100; 804-282-0505

Gustav Horsey

Horsey Orthodontics of Richmond

4106 E. Parham Road, 804-672-3030

Frank P. Iuorno Jr.

West End Orthodontics

12000 Wyndham Lake Drive, Suite C, Glen Allen, 804-364-8366

Larry Scarborough Jr.

James River Orthodontics

11934 W. Broad St., Suite 210, Henrico, 804-672-8607

Pain Management

Joseph Tregaskes

JNT Dental

2008 Bremo Road, Suite 104, 804-282-0510

Pediatric Dentistry

Sobia Carter

RVA Children’s Dentistry

10571 Telegraph Road, No. 101, Glen Allen, 804-729-8081

Jo Cronly

Children’s Dentistry of Virginia

2400 Colony Crossing Place, Midlothian; and 12220 Iron Bridge Road, Suite B, Chester; 804-639-6445

Chris Maestrello

Atkins, Maestrello, Miller & Associates Pediatric Dentistry

2560 Gaskins Road, 804-741-2226

Shital Patel

Midlothian Children’s Dentistry

305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139

Ethan Puryear

Virginia Family Dentistry

10500 Atlee Station Road, Ashland, 804-550-3324; 6441 Ironbridge Road, 804-743-8166; 1612 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, 804-379-1011; and 12390 Three Chopt Road, 804-351-5432

Roger E. Wood

Drs. Wood, Dunlevy and Lombardozzi Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics

11601 Robious Road, Suite 130, Midlothian, 804-794-3498

Periodontics

Thomas Glazier

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6953; and 1230 Alverser Drive, Suite 106, Midlothian, 804-794-7094

Barry Griffin

5500 Monument Ave., Suite N, 804-288-7211

Claire C. Kaugars

Kaugars & Miller

5700 Old Richmond Ave., Suite C-14, 804-285-4867

Danielle McCormack

Virginia Family Dentistry

14001 Charter Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-379-1011; and 2601 Swiftrun Road, Chester, 804-751-0300

Benita A. Miller

Kaugars & Miller

5700 Old Richmond Ave., Suite C-14, 804-285-4867

Joy S. Moretti

Drs. Neighbors, Moretti and Herod

1009 Crowder Drive, Midlothian, 804-794-8745

Ben Overstreet

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593; and 1230 Alverser Drive, Suite 106, Midlothian, 804-794-7094

Chris R. Richardson

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593; and 1230 Alverser Drive, Suite 106, Midlothian, 804-794-7094

Prosthodontics

Debra R. Haselton

Richmond Center for Advanced Dentistry

3721 Westerre Parkway, Suite D, 804-935-5631

Karen S. McAndrew

Virginia Center for Prosthodontics

10442 Patterson Ave., 804-741-8689

David Schleider

Commonwealth Prosthodontics

8917 Fargo Road, Suite B, 804-346-3366

Harlan A. Schufeldt

Midlothian Dental Center

14431 Sommerville Court, Suite A, Midlothian, 804-302-5981

John E. Ward

Virginia Family Dentistry

14001 Charter Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-379-1011

Sedation Dentistry

James S. Crichton

Virginia Family Dentistry

14001 Charter Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-379-1011

Timothy Finkler

Commonwealth Endodontics

3107 Hungary Spring Road; and 2312 Robious Station Circle, Midlothian; 804-501-0501

Shital Patel

Midlothian Children’s Dentistry

305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139

Best Instructional Dentist

Madelyn G. Morris

Commonwealth Endodontics

3107 Hungary Spring Road; and 2312 Robious Station Circle, Midlothian; 804-501-0501

Shital Patel

Midlothian Children’s Dentistry

305 Schofield Drive, Midlothian, 804-601-3139

Best Pro-Bono-Care Dentist

Commonwealth Endodontics Practice

3107 Hungary Spring Road; and 2312 Robious Station Circle, Midlothian; 804-501-0501

Rocío López

Virginia Family Dentistry

2601 Swiftrun Road, Chester, 804-751-0300