Top Dentists 2017

Who makes you smile? Richmond’s Top Dentists, of course. We contacted more than 736 dentists in April, asking them to participate in our online survey. About 15 percent responded. Winners are listed in alphabetical order, with the top vote-getter marked with an asterisk.

Cosmetic Dentistry

Scott Gore

Midlothian Dental Center

14431 Sommerville Court, Suite A, Midlothian, 804-302-5981

*Colleen Nash

Virginia Family Dentistry

10500 Atlee Station Road, Ashland, 804-550-3324

Brent A. Rusnak

River Run Dental

7820 Shrader Road, Henrico, 804-262-1060

Endodontics

Sanjay P. Bhagchandani

Endodontic Partners

5318 Patterson Ave., Suite B, 804-285-0400

Madelyn Gambrel

Commonwealth Endodontics

3107 Hungary Spring Road, 804-501-0501

Richard J. Gray

Apex Endodontics

1149 Jefferson Green Circle, Midlothian, 804-378-9152

Jesse Harris

East Coast Endodontics

9102 Rutland Greens Way, Suite A, Mechanicsville, 804-559-3636

Trisha A. Krause

Endodontic Partners

5318 Patterson Ave., Suite B, 804-285-0400

Harold J. Martinez

Commonwealth Endodontics

3107 Hungary Spring Road, 804-501-0501

Bruce Overton

Dominion Endodontics

6037 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-744-3636

*David Wozniak

Virginia Family Dentistry

10212 Staples Mill Road, Glen Allen, 804-672-4900

General Dentistry

Alex Hawkins

Hawkins Family Dentistry

1310 Alverser Plaza, Midlothian, 804-897-9800

Elizabeth Reynolds

Drs. Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry

6901 Patterson Ave., 804-288-5324; 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-4161

Brent A. Rusnak

River Run Dental

7820 Shrader Road, Henrico, 804-262-1060

*Kit T. Sullivan

Virginia Family Dentistry

6441 Ironbridge Road, 804-743-8166

Hospital Dentistry

*Jeff Laughlin

Virginia Family Dentistry

6441 Ironbridge Road, 804-743-8166; 6353 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, 804-730-3400; 14001 Charter Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-379-1011; and 12390 Three Chopt Road, 804-351-5432

Cassidy Turner

McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center

1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000

Implant Surgeon

Kanyon R. Keeney

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

7481 Right Flank Road, Suite 120, Mechanicsville, 804-559-5416; 7702 Parham Road, Suite 103, 804-270-5028

*Steve Larkin

Virginia Family Dentistry

10212 Staples Mill Road, Glen Allen, 804-672-4900

Chris R. Richardson

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593; 1230 Alverser Drive, Suite 106, Midlothian, 804-794-7094

Ross Wlodawsky

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

11319 Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-0794; 6031 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-608-3200

Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology

James C. Burns

VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778

*John A. Svirsky

VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-0547

Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology

*Laurie C. Carter

VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-628-2271

Sonali Rathore

VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-628-3055

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Neil Agnihotri

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

7702 Parham Road, Suite 103, 804-270-5028; 11319 Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-0794

Jeffrey Cyr

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico; 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A; 804-354-1600

*Michael E. Miller

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico; 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A; 804-354-1600

D. Omar Watson

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

6031 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-608-3200; 11319 Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-0794

Graham Wilson

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian; 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian; 3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A; 804-354-1600

Gregory M. Zoghby

Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian; 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian; 804-354-1600

Oral Cancer

James C. Burns

VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778

*John A. Svirsky

VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-0547

Other Oral Conditions & Diseases

Rocío López

Virginia Family Dentistry

2601 Swiftrun Road, Chester, 804-751-0300

*John A. Svirsky

VCU School of Dentistry

520 N. 12th St., 804-828-0547

Orthodontics

Bryan A. Brassington

Richmond Orthodontics

8503 Patterson Ave.; 4204-A Park Place Court, Glen Allen; 13901 Coalfield Commons Place, Building 5, Suite 101, Midlothian; 804-740-7281

*Graham Gardner

Gardner Orthodontics

1206 Willow Lawn Drive; 1129 Gaskins Road, Suite 100; 804-282-0505

Richard Marcus

Virginia Family Dentistry

10500 Atlee Station Road, Ashland, 804-550-3324; 12390 Three Chopt Road, 804-351-5432

Larry Scarborough Jr.

James River Orthodontics

11934 W. Broad St., Suite 210, Henrico; 804-672-8607

Pain Management

*Joseph Tregaskes

JNT Dental

2008 Bremo Road, Suite 104, 804-282-0510

Pediatric Dentistry

*Jeff Laughlin

Virginia Family Dentistry

6441 Ironbridge Road, 804-743-8166; 6353 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, 804-730-3400; 14001 Charter Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-379-1011; and 12390 Three Chopt Road, 804-351-5432

Chris Maestrello

Atkins, Maestrello, Miller & Associates Pediatric Dentistry

2560 Gaskins Road, 804-741-2226

Elizabeth C. Miller

Atkins, Maestrello, Miller & Associates Pediatric Dentistry

2560 Gaskins Road; 7521 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville; 804-741-2226

Roger E. Wood

Drs. Wood, Dunlevy and Lombardozzi Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics

11601 Robious Road, Suite 130, Midlothian, 804-794-3498

Periodontics

Carl M. Block

Virginia Family Dentistry

14001 Charter Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-379-1011

Thomas Glazier

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6953; 1230 Alverser Drive, Suite 106, Midlothian, 804-794-7094

Claire Kaugars

Kaugars & Miller

5700 Old Richmond Ave., 804-285-4867

Benita Miller

Kaugars & Miller

5700 Old Richmond Ave., 804-285-4867

Joy Moretti

Drs. Neighbors, Moretti and Herod

1009 Crowder Drive, Midlothian, 804-794-8745

Ben Overstreet

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593; 1230 Alverser Drive, Suite 106, Midlothian, 804-794-7094

*Chris R. Richardson

Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier

4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593; 1230 Alverser Drive, Suite 106, Midlothian, 804-794-7094

Prosthodontics

Debra R. Haselton

Richmond Center for Advanced Dentistry

3721 Westerre Parkway, Suite D, 804-935-5631

*Karen S. McAndrew

Virginia Center for Prosthodontics

10442 Patterson Ave., 804-741-8689

Harlan A. Schufeldt

Midlothian Dental Center

14431 Sommerville Court, Suite A, Midlothian, 804-302-5981

John E. Ward

Virginia Family Dentistry

14001 Charter Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-379-1011

Sedation Dentistry

Timothy Finkler

Commonwealth Endodontics

3107 Hungary Spring Road; 2312 Robious Station Circle, Midlothian, 804-501-0501

*Erik Roper

Virginia Family Dentistry

6353 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, 804-730-3400

Best Instructional Dentist

*Neil Turnage

Virginia Family Dentistry

12040 W. Broad St., Henrico, 804-364-7010

Best Pro-Bono-Care Dentist

*W. Baxter Perkinson Jr.

Virginia Family Dentistry

1612 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, 804-794-9789