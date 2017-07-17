Top Dentists 2017

Dr. Rocío López of Virginia Family Dentistry (Photo by Ken Penn)
Who makes you smile? Richmond’s Top Dentists, of course. We contacted more than 736 dentists in April, asking them to participate in our online survey. About 15 percent responded. Winners are listed in alphabetical order, with the top vote-getter marked with an asterisk.
Cosmetic Dentistry
Scott Gore
Midlothian Dental Center
14431 Sommerville Court, Suite A, Midlothian, 804-302-5981
*Colleen Nash
Virginia Family Dentistry
10500 Atlee Station Road, Ashland, 804-550-3324
Brent A. Rusnak
River Run Dental
7820 Shrader Road, Henrico, 804-262-1060
Endodontics
Sanjay P. Bhagchandani
Endodontic Partners
5318 Patterson Ave., Suite B, 804-285-0400
Madelyn Gambrel
Commonwealth Endodontics
3107 Hungary Spring Road, 804-501-0501
Richard J. Gray
Apex Endodontics
1149 Jefferson Green Circle, Midlothian, 804-378-9152
Jesse Harris
East Coast Endodontics
9102 Rutland Greens Way, Suite A, Mechanicsville, 804-559-3636
Trisha A. Krause
Endodontic Partners
5318 Patterson Ave., Suite B, 804-285-0400
Harold J. Martinez
Commonwealth Endodontics
3107 Hungary Spring Road, 804-501-0501
Bruce Overton
Dominion Endodontics
6037 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-744-3636
*David Wozniak
Virginia Family Dentistry
10212 Staples Mill Road, Glen Allen, 804-672-4900
General Dentistry
Alex Hawkins
Hawkins Family Dentistry
1310 Alverser Plaza, Midlothian, 804-897-9800
Elizabeth Reynolds
Drs. Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry
6901 Patterson Ave., 804-288-5324; 10410 Ridgefield Parkway, 804-754-4161
Brent A. Rusnak
River Run Dental
7820 Shrader Road, Henrico, 804-262-1060
*Kit T. Sullivan
Virginia Family Dentistry
6441 Ironbridge Road, 804-743-8166
Hospital Dentistry
*Jeff Laughlin
Virginia Family Dentistry
6441 Ironbridge Road, 804-743-8166; 6353 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, 804-730-3400; 14001 Charter Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-379-1011; and 12390 Three Chopt Road, 804-351-5432
Cassidy Turner
McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center
1201 Broad Rock Blvd., 804-675-5000
Implant Surgeon
Kanyon R. Keeney
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery
7481 Right Flank Road, Suite 120, Mechanicsville, 804-559-5416; 7702 Parham Road, Suite 103, 804-270-5028
*Steve Larkin
Virginia Family Dentistry
10212 Staples Mill Road, Glen Allen, 804-672-4900
Chris R. Richardson
Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier
4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593; 1230 Alverser Drive, Suite 106, Midlothian, 804-794-7094
Ross Wlodawsky
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery
11319 Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-0794; 6031 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-608-3200
Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology
James C. Burns
VCU School of Dentistry
520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778
*John A. Svirsky
VCU School of Dentistry
520 N. 12th St., 804-828-0547
Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology
*Laurie C. Carter
VCU School of Dentistry
520 N. 12th St., 804-628-2271
Sonali Rathore
VCU School of Dentistry
520 N. 12th St., 804-628-3055
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
Neil Agnihotri
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery
7702 Parham Road, Suite 103, 804-270-5028; 11319 Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-0794
Jeffrey Cyr
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico; 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A; 804-354-1600
*Michael E. Miller
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A, Henrico; 8503 Patterson Ave., Suite A; 804-354-1600
D. Omar Watson
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery
6031 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-608-3200; 11319 Polo Place, Midlothian, 804-794-0794
Graham Wilson
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian; 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian; 3811 Westerre Parkway, Suite A; 804-354-1600
Gregory M. Zoghby
Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
1807 Huguenot Road, Suite 120, Midlothian; 5942 Harbour Park Drive, Midlothian; 804-354-1600
Oral Cancer
James C. Burns
VCU School of Dentistry
520 N. 12th St., 804-828-1778
*John A. Svirsky
VCU School of Dentistry
520 N. 12th St., 804-828-0547
Other Oral Conditions & Diseases
Rocío López
Virginia Family Dentistry
2601 Swiftrun Road, Chester, 804-751-0300
*John A. Svirsky
VCU School of Dentistry
520 N. 12th St., 804-828-0547
Orthodontics
Bryan A. Brassington
Richmond Orthodontics
8503 Patterson Ave.; 4204-A Park Place Court, Glen Allen; 13901 Coalfield Commons Place, Building 5, Suite 101, Midlothian; 804-740-7281
*Graham Gardner
Gardner Orthodontics
1206 Willow Lawn Drive; 1129 Gaskins Road, Suite 100; 804-282-0505
Richard Marcus
Virginia Family Dentistry
10500 Atlee Station Road, Ashland, 804-550-3324; 12390 Three Chopt Road, 804-351-5432
Larry Scarborough Jr.
James River Orthodontics
11934 W. Broad St., Suite 210, Henrico; 804-672-8607
Pain Management
*Joseph Tregaskes
JNT Dental
2008 Bremo Road, Suite 104, 804-282-0510
Pediatric Dentistry
*Jeff Laughlin
Virginia Family Dentistry
6441 Ironbridge Road, 804-743-8166; 6353 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, 804-730-3400; 14001 Charter Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-379-1011; and 12390 Three Chopt Road, 804-351-5432
Chris Maestrello
Atkins, Maestrello, Miller & Associates Pediatric Dentistry
2560 Gaskins Road, 804-741-2226
Elizabeth C. Miller
Atkins, Maestrello, Miller & Associates Pediatric Dentistry
2560 Gaskins Road; 7521 Right Flank Road, Mechanicsville; 804-741-2226
Roger E. Wood
Drs. Wood, Dunlevy and Lombardozzi Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics
11601 Robious Road, Suite 130, Midlothian, 804-794-3498
Periodontics
Carl M. Block
Virginia Family Dentistry
14001 Charter Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-379-1011
Thomas Glazier
Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier
4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6953; 1230 Alverser Drive, Suite 106, Midlothian, 804-794-7094
Claire Kaugars
Kaugars & Miller
5700 Old Richmond Ave., 804-285-4867
Benita Miller
Kaugars & Miller
5700 Old Richmond Ave., 804-285-4867
Joy Moretti
Drs. Neighbors, Moretti and Herod
1009 Crowder Drive, Midlothian, 804-794-8745
Ben Overstreet
Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier
4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593; 1230 Alverser Drive, Suite 106, Midlothian, 804-794-7094
*Chris R. Richardson
Drs. Richardson, Overstreet & Glazier
4909 Grove Ave., 804-355-6593; 1230 Alverser Drive, Suite 106, Midlothian, 804-794-7094
Prosthodontics
Debra R. Haselton
Richmond Center for Advanced Dentistry
3721 Westerre Parkway, Suite D, 804-935-5631
*Karen S. McAndrew
Virginia Center for Prosthodontics
10442 Patterson Ave., 804-741-8689
Harlan A. Schufeldt
Midlothian Dental Center
14431 Sommerville Court, Suite A, Midlothian, 804-302-5981
John E. Ward
Virginia Family Dentistry
14001 Charter Park Drive, Midlothian, 804-379-1011
Sedation Dentistry
Timothy Finkler
Commonwealth Endodontics
3107 Hungary Spring Road; 2312 Robious Station Circle, Midlothian, 804-501-0501
*Erik Roper
Virginia Family Dentistry
6353 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, 804-730-3400
Best Instructional Dentist
*Neil Turnage
Virginia Family Dentistry
12040 W. Broad St., Henrico, 804-364-7010
Best Pro-Bono-Care Dentist
*W. Baxter Perkinson Jr.
Virginia Family Dentistry
1612 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, 804-794-9789