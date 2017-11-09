Slowing the Surge

× Expand Photo by Thinkstock

Drug-related deaths in Virginia continue to rise, but are projected to do so at a slower rate for 2017, according to a Virginia Department of Health report.

The report projects 1,498 deaths from drug overdoses for the year through the end of 2017, a 5 percent increase from the previous year.

If that estimate holds, it would be 70 more overdose deaths than were recorded in 2016, when there were 1,428 reported in the state. That’s too many, but it is a marked slowdown in a surge in fatal overdoses reported since 2012, and far less of an increase than the 39 percent rise that occurred in 2016 from 2015 (1,028 fatalities), according to the Fatal Drug Overdose Quarterly Report from the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The report was updated in October.

Richmond City Health District Director Danny Avula says that efforts to make Naloxone more widely available may be paying off. He notes that Richmond Ambulance Authority is on track to deliver more than 1,000 doses of the overdose-reversing drug this year, compared with less than 500 in 2016.

“People know that there is an antidote out there,” he says. “(We’re) delivering Naloxone at much higher rates, which is saving people from dying.”

There’s also been a slight decline in emergency room visits for drug overdoses in the current year, according to Avula. Through September, the state reports declines in five of nine months in 2017 compared with monthly totals from the previous year.

Overdoses kill more people in Virginia each year than vehicles or guns. Gun-related deaths are projected to drop from 1,057 reported in 2016 to 983 through year’s end. Crash-related deaths are projected to remain about the same; 890 in 2016, and 888 through year’s end.

Heroin and other illicit opioids account for most of the overdose deaths. Overdoses from prescription opioids have held steady between 2007-16; overdose deaths from fentanyl rose 176.4 percent between 2015 (225 deaths) and 2016 (622 deaths). Prescription opioids account for a higher death rate in rural areas of the state, while illicit opioids kill more in Richmond and other urban areas.

The state has responded to the opioid crisis with a series of initiatives, including revised training and setting up mechanisms to get Naloxone to users and their friends and family members. Avula notes that the local district has been involved in a series of training sessions and getting Naloxone out in the community where it’s needed, based on where the calls are coming in for ambulance service to overdoses.

Avula also notes that there also are fewer prescription medications reaching the street after the state changed regulations on how they are dispensed. The state reports about a 35 percent decline in doses dispensed of pain relievers from the fourth quarter of 2016 through the third quarter of 2017.

The slowdown is encouraging, but concerted efforts need to continue, according to Avula. He notes that it takes a multi-front approach including medication and behavior therapy, but that many people struggling with addiction “have no desire or the ability to enter into that therapy.”

