On a Mission

× Expand Dr. Omar Abubaker (Photo by Allen Jones courtesy VCU)

Adam Abubaker seemed to be back on track. He’d been battling an opioid addiction and was in school for emergency medical services training and working toward a career as an EMT.

His father, Omar Abubaker, a chair in oral surgery in the dental school at Virginia Commonwealth University, was proud of his progress and how he was working to overcome his addiction. But Adam lost his battle in October 2014 and died of an overdose.

His father began to read about addiction and immersed himself in the subject. He realized that he and his peers were part of the problem, over-prescribing pain medication and not considering its consequences.

Adam did not choose heroin, his father says. He thinks his son’s addiction had its origins in the painkillers he was prescribed after minor shoulder surgery for a football injury when he was 17.

“My pain is magnified, because my profession shares some of that burden,” Abubaker says.

Abubaker cited a feature that aired on NPR’s “Morning Edition” on Dec. 1 in which retired U.S. Navy Admiral James Winnefeld talked about his son, Jon, who, like Adam Abubaker, lost his life in an overdose. Both had been athletes. Each were seemingly on the upswing in life: Both had plans to go back to school, to pursue careers helping people. Adam had been a volunteer firefighter and wanted to pursue a degree in emergency medical services; Jon was on track to become an EMT firefighter.

And yet they both succumbed to their addictions.“The similarities are not coincidental,” says Abubaker. “That is where it is tragic; something keeps happening and we keep doing the same things.”

× Expand Dr. Abubaker with Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine (Photo courtesy U.S. Senate Photographic Studio)

He’s led efforts since his son's death to change the way professionals are trained at the medical school regarding opioid addiction and in how pain pills are prescribed. He’s also engaged in community outreach efforts, including a Nov. 30 visit to Washington, D.C., where he shared his insights with members of the U.S. Senate’s Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee. “In Adam’s memory, I have become a foot soldier in the war on addiction,” he told the committee.

Testifying before Congress was both an honor and an obligation, according to Abubaker. More importantly, it gave him a chance to give voice to the grief and concerns of people across the nation who have lost loved ones to opioids.

“I represented hundreds of thousands of fathers who will not speak, because they are suffering,” he says.

In his research, Abubaker realized that there’s no one reason behind the epidemic, and there’s no magic bullet to stem the tide. It’s a coalescing of numerous factors, as detailed in the White House Commission on Opioids report, which “put it together for me,” he says.

VCU has changed curriculum in response to the crisis.

Abubaker notes that until recently it was common for dentists and doctors to prescribe too many narcotic painkillers for patients following surgery without giving thought to alternatives. If you had just pulled three teeth, would ibuprofen work instead of codeine to manage the patient’s pain? If that failed, then should you prescribe one or two opioid pills instead of a bottle full?

Patients need to be informed that just because a doctor prescribes 20 pain pills, they don’t have to take them all, and whatever is left needs to be closely monitored or locked away to keep a child in the house or someone else from abusing them.

“We never talked about this stuff before,” Abubaker says. Now, the emphasis is on dispensing any pain medication minimally and smartly, he adds.

It’s easy to teach students to utilize this paradigm, but it’s harder to get dentists out in the field to change how they’ve been practicing pain management for years. Some may change, but for others, their methods have worked for them for years, and it’s harder to break a longstanding practice.

“The changes in the long term [are] going to be from the younger generation,” Abubaker says. The revised approach is “just absolutely effective, as close to 100 percent as possible.”

Stricter state guidelines regarding opioid prescriptions are also helping, limiting the length of time the medications may be prescribed and the number of tablets dispensed, and increasing the paperwork to monitor their use.

Beyond the classroom, Abubaker takes his message out into the community, meeting with dentists and community groups. He even tries to update students who are about to graduate regarding changes in dentistry board regulations, treating them to pizza and a talk.

“I’m doing that little corner of mine as effectively as possible,” he says.