Working up a Sweat

The sweat lodge at the McGuire VA Medical Center (Photo by Tharon Giddens)

The latest addition to the campus at the Hunter Holmes McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center is decidedly low-tech.

It’s at the back of the complex, near the Hopkins Road gate. Driving by, you may miss it; It’s just a half-circle skeleton of sticks enclosed with tarps. It faces east, and there’s a dirt pile at its door, then a fire pit surrounded with rocks.

It looks out of place, but this is an inipi, a Native American sweat lodge. It’s a place for cleansing and renewal, and for healing.

The structure was dedicated in an event on May 8 that included a drum circle ceremony and prayers.

The four circle participants performed honor songs. One was titled “Healing and Rejuvenation,” apt topics for a VA facility, said circle participant Andrew Tyler, an Air Force veteran and a member of the Pamunkey tribe.

× Expand Watch the dedication ceremony

Native Americans have a long, storied tradition of service in the American armed forces. More than 44,000 saw service during World War II, and during the Vietnam War, more than 42,000 served, more than 90 percent as volunteers at a time when military ranks were filled through the draft, according to a 2012 report from the VA on American Indian and Alaska Native service members and veterans.

“We owe them the chance to practice their rites,” Chaplain James Connolly said following the ceremony. “The Native American traditions deserve to be respected.”

It’s the second sweat lodge at McGuire. There was one constructed there in the 1990s, and the new one is dedicated to Bobby Barlett, the driving force behind the first inipi and a Vietnam War veteran who was treated at McGuire, according to Jimmy Thunder Ortiz, a nephew of Barlett.

The Crewe resident led the effort to construct the new inipi here. “I took it upon myself to get it going,” he says.

A ceremony will be held inside the lodge on May 20.

