Want to Be a Miss Fit?

You don’t have to be an Olympian to take part in the summer games that are coming to Midlothian in July.

It’s a competition called Miss Fit 804, and it’s open to women of all ages and fitness levels. It’s also more like a picnic than a traditional athletic meet, with an obstacle course and fitness games. There are events such as tug of wars, a tunnel crawl, a tire obstacle course and even a race where competitors ride bouncing rubber toys.

It will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on July 7 at River City Sportsplex, 13030 Genito Road in Midlothian.

A similar competition, Miss Fit 757, has been staged for five years in Hampton Roads. The most recent event was held May 12, and attracted about 200 participants, according to the promoter, Norris Coburn, CEO and founder of Boss Body.

Coburn says it’s a great event for women who want to be part of something related to fitness, but who are not necessarily top-of-the-line athletes.

To that end, the competition is divided into categories including beginner, intermediate and advanced. Placement is determined by a questionnaire filled out after registration. You’re timed as you go through the course or compete in fitness games.

Coburn says it’s a fun event in which women of multiple generations compete together. “It’s really empowering women [to] support and push one another through the course,” he says.

This is the first event to be held outside Hampton Roads, but Coburn says he plans to expand next year to hold competitions in the Washington, D.C., area and in North Carolina.

Registration is available online and is $30 through June, then $35 the first week of July and $40 the day of the event. Winners will be named for each category, and participants will receive a shirt.