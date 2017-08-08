Making the List

Illustration by tsirik/Thinkstock
A top 10 ranking of Virginia’s hospitals and medical centers includes VCU Medical Center and two Bon Secours hospitals in metro Richmond.
In the U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals rankings released today, VCU Medical Center tied for third in the commonwealth and topped the metro Richmond rankings. Bon Secours Memorial Regional was second in metro rankings and No. 7 on the state list. Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital was third in the metro region and in a five-way tie for ninth of the state list. There were only three facilities ranked in the metro region listing.
U.S. News & World Report has issued its rankings for 28 years. Assessments were conducted on 4,500 facilities across the nation in 25 categories, and only 549 hospitals earned rankings on the state list.
VCU earned two national rankings, placing No. 50 in nephrology, and No. 42 in orthopedics. The medical center was cited as High Performing in 11 treatment categories: pulmonology, urology, heart failure, colon cancer surgery, COPD, lung cancer surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, geriatrics, gastroenterology and GI surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, and cancer.
High Performing designation is given when a facility does not make a top 50 national ranking in a category but its performance is “significantly better than average.”
Memorial Regional earned seven High Performing rankings: in diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and GI surgery, heart failure, colon cancer surgery, COPD, hip replacement surgery, and knee replacement surgery.
St. Mary’s was cited as High Performing in aortic valve surgery, heart bypass surgery, colon cancer surgery, hip replacement surgery and knee replacement surgery.
There were no facilities from Virginia in the top 20 national honor roll. The Mayo Clinic topped the national ranking.
TOP FACILITIES IN VIRGINIA
1. UVA Medical Center, Charlottesville
2. Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
3. Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
3. VCU Medical Center
5. Centra Lynchburg General Hospital
6. Mary Washington Hospital, Fredericksburg
7. Inova Fairfax Hospital
7. Bon Secours Memorial Regional Hospital
9. Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital
9. Virginia Hospital Center, Arlington
9. Sentara Leigh Hospital, Norfolk
9. Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, Virginia Beach
9. Winchester Medical Center
HEALTHY DEVELOPMENTS
A roundup of the week’s health and medicine news
- Two metro Richmond residents who take on experimental treatments in medical trials share their stories in a three-part documentary, “First In Human,” which will air on Discovery beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday. The series’ title refers to the first testing of a potential new therapy in people. The late Richmond resident Anita McAllister’s battle with melanoma is chronicled. The documentary also features Midlothian resident Lucy Wiese, who has Job’s syndrome, a rare genetic condition that affects the immune system. Visit Discovery's website to view clips of the program before it airs.
- A Richmond pharmaceutical company is offering its auto-injection epinephrine product at no cost to public elementary schools. Kaleo calls its program Q Your School, and is offering each school up to eight of its AUVI-Q devices and information on how to respond to allergic emergencies.
- Face paint, necklaces and bracelets that will help you glow in the dark are part of the fun at an evening Glow Run set for 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Chester Family YMCA, 3011 W. Hundred Road. The event is to raise awareness of Coates disease, a rare condition that affects vision. Free Spot vision screenings will be offered.
- Eleven Virginians have fallen ill in an outbreak of salmonella linked to Maradol papayas, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 109 reports of illness linked to papayas overall, resulting in 35 hospitalizations, and also one death in New York.