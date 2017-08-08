Making the List

× Expand Illustration by tsirik/Thinkstock

A top 10 ranking of Virginia’s hospitals and medical centers includes VCU Medical Center and two Bon Secours hospitals in metro Richmond.

In the U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals rankings released today, VCU Medical Center tied for third in the commonwealth and topped the metro Richmond rankings. Bon Secours Memorial Regional was second in metro rankings and No. 7 on the state list. Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital was third in the metro region and in a five-way tie for ninth of the state list. There were only three facilities ranked in the metro region listing.

U.S. News & World Report has issued its rankings for 28 years. Assessments were conducted on 4,500 facilities across the nation in 25 categories, and only 549 hospitals earned rankings on the state list.

VCU earned two national rankings, placing No. 50 in nephrology, and No. 42 in orthopedics. The medical center was cited as High Performing in 11 treatment categories: pulmonology, urology, heart failure, colon cancer surgery, COPD, lung cancer surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, geriatrics, gastroenterology and GI surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, and cancer.

High Performing designation is given when a facility does not make a top 50 national ranking in a category but its performance is “significantly better than average.”

Memorial Regional earned seven High Performing rankings: in diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and GI surgery, heart failure, colon cancer surgery, COPD, hip replacement surgery, and knee replacement surgery.

St. Mary’s was cited as High Performing in aortic valve surgery, heart bypass surgery, colon cancer surgery, hip replacement surgery and knee replacement surgery.

There were no facilities from Virginia in the top 20 national honor roll. The Mayo Clinic topped the national ranking.

TOP FACILITIES IN VIRGINIA

1. UVA Medical Center, Charlottesville

2. Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

3. Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital

3. VCU Medical Center

5. Centra Lynchburg General Hospital

6. Mary Washington Hospital, Fredericksburg

7. Inova Fairfax Hospital

7. Bon Secours Memorial Regional Hospital

9. Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital

9. Virginia Hospital Center, Arlington

9. Sentara Leigh Hospital, Norfolk

9. Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, Virginia Beach

9. Winchester Medical Center

