Joint Effort

Teamwork and synergy are important aspects of any work environment. For Katie Bartoszek, a physical therapist with OrthoVirginia, they are key to health.

It’s not unusual to see employees instant messaging words of encouragement to one another at OrthoVirginia’s branch in Mechanicsville, and Bartoszek very much takes part in that. The 28-year-old works with doctors, nurses and other physical therapists to help patients recover from a range of injuries. Bartoszek has a diverse set of patients that could see her working with an elderly person one hour to a student-athlete the next.

Adam Hensche, the clinical team leader, says Bartoszek is always willing to help coworkers. "Katie provides a daily boost of energy to the team here at OrthoVirginia's Hanover therapy office,” he says.

She graduated from Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia in 2016 with a doctorate in physical therapy. She earned a bachelor’s in kinesiology with a concentration in exercise science in 2011 from Longwood University in Farmville.

Her philosophy emphasizes not only teamwork between herself and her many colleagues, but also with her patients. Recovery is a team sport in which patients and their health care providers are on the same playing field, Bartoszek says, and that is why it is so critical for patients to speak candidly with her as one would expect from a teammate.

“From the beginning, I let them know that we’re working together in whatever their goal is. I’ll try to do whatever it is I can do to achieve that goal, but they need to do what they can as well,” she says. “If they think something isn’t right, I like for them to let me know and I’ll make changes to the approach.”

As in any team sport, emotion can run high at time. Patients, oftentimes dealing with intense pain or complications from their injuries, may suffer setbacks, or are stressed from dealing with a long-term injury. It can seem like there’s nothing but a road full of woe ahead.

That’s when Bartoszek assumes the role of inspirational coach, helping the patient feel better and assuring them that everything will be OK.

“I like to try to make people laugh. I always try to relate to the patients,” she says. “I like seeing people that were really discouraged — and you give them time and encouragement — and you start to see them gain hope.”

Terri Clinger, a nursing professor at John Tyler Community College, was one of Bartoszek’s clients. Clinger worked with the physical therapist for months before and after a hip surgery last year. At times, Clinger says, she started to fear her recovery wouldn’t go well.

“I was impatient and I just wanted to get better already,” Clinger says. “She assured me that I was doing well and that everything would be fine.”

Bartoszek’s strength lies in her ability to be honest with the client, Clinger says.

“She was always ready to encourage you to make you feel better,” Clinger says, “but also call you out when you weren’t doing what you were supposed to.”