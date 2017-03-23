Do Good, Have Fun

× Expand Ladybug Fund event Greater Richmond ARC Photo courtesy Greater Richmond ARC

You can enjoy some fine wines from the West Coast, some great food from Richmond bistros and a silent auction on Saturday at a benefit staged by the Greater Richmond ARC.

The event, the 17th Annual Ladybug Fund Winetasting and Silent Auction, will be held from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Torque Club at the Richmond International Raceway Complex, 600 E. Laburnum Ave.

Participating restaurants include Buz and Ned’s Real Barbecue; Mama J’s, which will serve up its fried catfish with collards and mac and cheese; Max’s Positive Vibe Café; Frostings; and The Liberty Public House, which is offering braised beef and garlic mashed potatoes.

Wines were selected by Thom Horsey, a cofounder of the Ladybug Fund and a wine industry veteran. In addition to the wines, four selections from Midnight Brewery of Rockville will be available at the event.

Silent auction items include vacation packages and jewelry.

The fund was created in 2001, according to Douglas Payne, communications director for Greater Richmond ARC. It helps children from infants to teens in the nonprofit’s programs, providing a range of services, including therapy session scholarships, hearing aids, eyeglasses and “any kind of equipment they might need,” says Payne, including wheelchairs and walkers.

Tickets are available online for $80, and will be available at the door on Saturday for $90.

Attendance last year was 380, and organizers expect 425 for Saturday. The event netted $90,000 last year, and the goal for this year is $131,000. About $1.5 million has been raised since the event's inception.

ARC provides an array of services and programs to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including employment services, infant and child development services, after-school and day services, and summer camp and respite through Camp Baker. Its ARCpark, 3600 Saunders Ave. at Laburnum Avenue, is Richmond’s only all-abilities park.