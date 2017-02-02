Stop the Burn

× Expand Photo courtesy EndoStim

Don’t want to feel the burn?

You’re not alone.

The burn is acid reflux or heartburn, a bane that effects most folks at one time or another and is a constant companion in about 20 percent of American adults. Most people are able to control its consequences through medication, but for about 30 percent of patients, symptoms persist even when they’re taking the drugs.

Surgery has provided a solution that works in more severe cases, most commonly a laparoscopic procedure in which a portion of the stomach is wrapped around the lower esophagus to strengthen the valve between the two organs.

There’s a device in trials that may offer another option. It’s called the EndoStim system. Think of it as a pacemaker of sorts for your digestive system.

The EndoStim system provides neurostimulation to the lower esophageal sphincter, muscles at the bottom of the esophagus that prevent stomach acid from flowing upward into the esophagus. When it’s not properly closed, you get heartburn or, if it’s occurring chronically, gastroesophageal reflux disease.

× Expand Image by Eric Olson Illustrations and Design, courtesy EndoStim

EndoStim system consists of two electrodes that are placed on the sphincter and the stimulator. It helps by stimulating the sphincter and enabling it to work properly.

× Expand Image courtesy EndoStim

Trials on the device are underway at locations including Virginia Commonwealth University under the lead of Guilherme Campos, chair of the Division of Bariatric and Gastrointestinal Surgery at VCU Health.

VCU’s first trial participant had a device installed in early January. Campos said she could have chosen to undergo standard surgery, but she was afraid of the possible side effects.

The device is implanted under the skin in the abdomen. It’s an outpatient, laparoscopic procedure conducted under general anesthesia. The trial is randomized after implant. Two weeks following installation, the device is either turned on or kept in the off position; neither patients nor doctors will know. After six months, all participants in the study have the device turned on.

Campos noted that the device can be tailored to the individual. Patients usually can’t tell when it’s working or not. It will last a lifetime, but as with a pacemaker, the battery needs to be replaced, about every five years.

Trials are open to patients age 22 to 75 who have well-established GERD, no prior esophageal surgery, and symptoms that persist in spite of medication (proton pump inhibitors such as Prilosec or Prevacid) or they are intolerant to the medications. The trial will involve at least 110 people. It will measure GERD symptoms, acid in the esophagus, whether patients continue to need to use medications, and overall quality of life. You can see if you qualify here, or call 888-578-8390.

EndoStim’s LES Stimulation system is already in use in Europe, Latin America and in Asia, according to the company.

× Expand EndoStim Video

HEALTHY DEVELOPMENTS

A roundup of the week's medicine and health news

The Goochland Free Clinic and Family Services' $7.1 million building fund campaign has received a $400,000 challenge grant from The Mary Morton Parsons Foundation. Under the challenge, donations will be matched dollar for dollar to $400,000. The nonprofit, which served more than 1,700 Goochland County residents in 2016, wants to build a 20,000-square-foot facility at 3001 River Road West. The new facility will house its services in one location. The nonprofit offers a range of services, including medical and dental clinics, a food pantry and clothes closet. Groundbreaking is set for March. 21.

$7.1 million building fund campaign has received a $400,000 challenge grant from The Mary Morton Parsons Foundation. Under the challenge, donations will be matched dollar for dollar to $400,000. The nonprofit, which served more than 1,700 Goochland County residents in 2016, wants to build a 20,000-square-foot facility at 3001 River Road West. The new facility will house its in one location. The nonprofit offers a range of services, including medical and dental clinics, a food pantry and clothes closet. is set for March. 21. A seminar on women's heart disease and a mini health fair will be offered by VCU Health on Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave. Dr. Phoebe Ashley of the VCU Health Pauley Heart Center will lead the discussion. The mini health fair, which will include blood pressure and BMI screenings, will be offered at 4 p.m. Ashley speaks at 5:30 p.m. Registration and check-in begin at 5 p.m., with light refreshments offered. It's free. Call 628-0041.

on women's heart disease and a mini health fair will be offered by VCU Health on Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave. Dr. Phoebe Ashley of the VCU Health Pauley Heart Center will lead the discussion. The mini health fair, which will include blood pressure and BMI screenings, will be offered at 4 p.m. Ashley speaks at 5:30 p.m. Registration and check-in begin at 5 p.m., with light refreshments offered. It's free. Call 628-0041. Chocoholic , the annual fundraiser for Family Lifeline , will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Tickets are $100, which includes entertainment, food and unlimited drinks. It's the 140th anniversary for Family Lifeline, a nonprofit serving children, families and seniors.

, the annual fundraiser for , will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Tickets are $100, which includes entertainment, food and unlimited drinks. It's the 140th anniversary for Family Lifeline, a nonprofit serving children, families and seniors. Influenza cases have spiked across the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Flu activity is considered moderate in Virginia.