A Downward Trend

Has the flu season peaked?

It may be too soon to say, but the number of influenza cases is trending down in the commonwealth, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The number of people with flu-like symptoms began a steep rise in mid-January and peaked in mid-February. Northern and Eastern Virginia were struck more severely than Central Virginia, according to health department data for the week ending March 3.

“We have seen some encouraging signs,” says Andrew Slater, regional healthcare coordinator for the Central Virginia Healthcare Coalition.

The trend seems to be continuing. Scott Hickey, medical director of the emergency department at HCA Virginia’s Chippenham Hospital, said new cases are still coming in, but not at the rate seen earlier.

The number of patients with flu symptoms seeking treatment at Patient First in Midlothian has also declined over the past two weeks, to numbers more typical for this time of year, says staff physician Elizabeth Jenkins.

Type A flu, which has been more severe, was more common earlier in the season, but there have been more cases of less-severe Type B as the season progressed.

Flus generally are more serious in the youngest and oldest and those with compromised immune systems, but the flu this year has sent more children than adults and seniors to emergency rooms for treatment. The health department reported a spike in ER visits for ages 5-18 for the week ending Feb. 9. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report 114 influenza-linked deaths in children this flu season.

Incidents of flu have also declined across the nation, according to the CDC. While cases may be down, flu remains widespread, and health providers in the coalition are remaining vigilant. Slater notes that restrictions on hospital visitation that went into effect in late January continue. The rules ban children from patient rooms and limit the number of visitors to two adults at a time.

The policy applies to participants including Metro Richmond Bon Secours, HCA Virginia, Southside Regional Medical Center and VCU Health System. It was the first time the guidelines had been put in place since 2009, in response to the H1N1 swine flu pandemic.

Jenkins says that this has been one of the more severe flu seasons that she’s seen.

It’s late in the flu season, but it’s never too late to take a flu vaccination, says Hickey. He also recommends the usual commonsense measures of covering your mouth when you cough, washing your hands and contacting your physician if your condition doesn't improve.