Faces in the Crowd

× Expand Seward kids Cancer patients and their siblings holding zebrafish creations from a recent free monthly art session sponsored by Connor's Heroes. The works are on display through Jan. 19 and are available to sell in a fundraiser. (Photo by Kristin Seward Photography)

Kristin Seward wants to give you a fuller picture of what’s going on in metro Richmond regarding families helping their kids tackle cancer.

Through her work, the Richmond photographer shares stories of local children and families who are battling cancer, along with some of the medical professionals who care for them and the local researchers who are seeking a cure. Her images, along with a school of festive zebrafish created by local artists and children, are part of an exhibit, “RVA Cures: Conquering Childhood Cancer,” on display through Jan. 19 at the Wilton Company Galleries at UR Downtown, 626 E. Broad St.

The exhibit is primarily designed to raise awareness that cancer is the leading disease cause of death in children, but only receives 4 percent of federal cancer research money, according to Lisa Goodwin, co-founder and managing director of Connor’s Heroes Foundation. The nonprofit helps raise money for research of pediatric cancers and helps families dealing with cancer.

Seward became a chronicler of kids' cancer in 2015 after hearing that her obstetrics doctor, Katie Tyson, had a son, Callen, who had leukemia. She didn’t know Tyson well at the time, but reached out to the physician to see if Tyson would be willing to share her family’s story in a blog that Seward was writing at the time on people she found inspiring.

Seward spent time with the Tysons, and a friendship developed. They talked about what life is like for families battling cancers in their children, and how most people never saw what was going on beyond the photos of smiling, bald kid patients sometimes seen in fundraisers for various hospitals and nonprofits. They wanted to show “a different, a very real side of it, and do it in a way that preserves their dignity,” says Seward. “People don’t see behind the scenes.”

She started following Callen’s story. He’s now in remission, she says.

Tyson in turn introduced Seward to other families in similar situations. They’re a “tribe of families,” Seward says: “When you’re going through the same thing, you band together.”

Goodwin says Seward has a great eye and a big heart for her subjects. “She has dedicated so much time and energy into creating exquisite photographs to capture the beautiful and sometimes hard moments surrounding childhood cancer. She is a pure volunteer who has made such a tremendous impact."

The exhibit goes beyond the family stories and into the laboratory, as Seward shows clinicians working toward what they hope will lead to cures. The work continued over two years, and she was shooting through July.

It’s all part of a larger story, that while the struggles are difficult, there’s hope.

“We don’t want people to be depressed, so overwhelmed that they don’t want to get involved,” says Seward.

There are about 100 colorful zebrafish lining a hallway leading to the exhibit that were crafted by local artists and children. The zebrafish artwork is for sale, with proceeds benefiting Connor’s Heroes. You can see and purchase them here.

Zebrafish are crucial to some of the research underway in Richmond in the laboratories of Seth Corey, professor and chief, Children’s Hospital Foundation Endowed Chair in Pediatric Cancer Research, Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU. He’s also division head of the Department of Pediatric Division of Hematology/Oncology for the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine.

Corey’s researchers are studying zebrafish to gain an understanding of how genetic mutations may be related to some high-risk forms of leukemia, according to Goodwin.

The namesake for the foundation is Goodwin’s son, who was diagnosed with leukemia when he was 22 months old. He’s doing well, and is now a sophomore at Maggie Walker Governor’s School.

Each month, Connor’s Heroes stages an art session for pediatric cancer patients and children who have previously battled cancer. Those sessions are held at the Visual Arts Center. The nonprofit also holds its annual The Heroes Art Ball, set for April 28, 2018, at the Bon Secours Redskins Training Center.

HEALTHY DEVELOPMENTS

A roundup of the week’s health and medicine news