Doctors Speak Out

The numbers are numbing: 58 dead, 489 wounded Sunday evening in Las Vegas, the worst incident of its kind in recent American history. Through Wednesday, there have been 341 shootings in which at least four Americans have been killed or wounded since the beginning of the year, according to the website massshootingtracker.org; those shootings claimed 472 lives and left 1,761 wounded.

Two occurred in Richmond: a drive-by shooting on July 19, with five wounded, including two teen girls, and one on June 15 that left one dead and three hurt. The worst mass shooting in modern Virginia history was at Virginia Tech in 2007, resulting in 32 deaths.

Such stats don't even take into account shootings involving fewer victims, nor suicides and accidental shootings. In Virginia, firearms-related deaths are second only to drug overdoses in the number of state residents killed in 2016. They are expected to claim 985 lives in the state by year's end (a decline from 1,057 the previous year), according to a report on fatal drug overdoses from the Virginia Medical Examiner's Office.

The opioid epidemic has resulted in a series of initiatives with bipartisan support to get it under control, but there's no such consensus when it comes to guns, a human tragedy that's sparked an unending debate when it comes to crafting a national legislative policy. But gun violence, like opioids, is also a public health issue. What's the proper response?

We consulted some of Richmond's health care providers for their insights. We asked each of them the following questions:

Should gun violence be considered a public health issue? What is the role (if any) of individual healthcare providers in addressing gun violence? What do you see as the role (if any) for state and federal healthcare agencies in addressing gun violence?

We also asked for any additional comments they cared to add. We received responses from three VCU Health professionals (Bon Secours and HCA declined to participate) and the director of the VCU Center on Society and Health. Responses, edited for clarity and brevity, follow.

Bela Sood

Senior professor for child and mental health policy and child and adolescent psychiatrist, Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU

Any event that has an impact upon the physical or mental health of individuals becomes a health-related issue. In addition to the fact that gun-related events lead to significant mortality and morbidity (death and physical damage), [they carry] a high economic burden on health care systems.

Health care systems respond immediately to the crisis at hand by triaging and taking care of injured people in an emergency room. They provide direct care but also have to counsel the families of the injured and assess the needs of the individual and the community in the short and long term, both for long-term physical loss as well as mental health issues such as post-traumatic stress disorders, depression, anxiety and hypervigilance. These elements also have an impact on people's occupation secondary to missed work or absenteeism and loss of productivity.

In addition, the state office of the medical examiner has to handle the deceased victims of the event, which leads to a burden on the system. Debriefing, setting up autopsy arrangements and management of the dissemination of accurate information leads to enormous stresses on a system.

Psychological ramifications of trauma are felt not only by those who have lost an immediate family member but also by the extended family, the community they live in. The need for counseling services as well as the poor response to treatment of many of these conditions causes long-term health consequences and a prolonged health care burden.

In addition, such events cause a contagion of community fear and produce anxiety. Vulnerable individuals with baseline anxiety see an exaggeration of problems.

Gun violence is a preventable public health issue.

Whenever we consider a health care event, such as injuries from motor vehicular accidents or smoking-related lung cancer, the public health field studies the event carefully and determines what the risk factors are for poor health outcomes. That way, we are able to reduce the events by putting laws in place to mandate actions. There was a clear reduction of public hazard by mandating the use of seat belts to reduce deaths in motor vehicle accidents and also through prohibiting the use of tobacco in public places to reduce baseline rates of smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke.

Alas, funding has been missing in the public sector to study risk factors and effective interventions to put a stop to gun-related violence and reduce the incidence of the public hazard caused by unsafe gun practices. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have data on gun-related homicides and suicides but does not have the mandate to study this phenomena. It does so in other arenas with alacrity: [The] Zika virus and its threat, for example, produced a swift study and suggestions for intervention.