Water Works

Older guys up at all hours for bathroom trips because of prostate woes may soon have another option for relief.

There’s a trial underway of a procedure that uses pressurized water to remove prostate tissue that may be blocking urine flow in men with BPH or benign prostatic hyperplasia, according to Eugene Kramolowsky of Virginia Urology, who is participating in the national trial with a team at Retreat Doctors' Hospital.

Using water instead of traditional methods, which rely on burning tissue, may lead to a quicker recovery and fewer side effects.

The prostate usually enlarges in men as they age, and that can lead to BPH, in which the prostate puts pressure on the urethra, leading to urination problems. Traditional surgical options generally involve heat to burn away prostate tissue, either with an electrical wire loop or, more recently, with a laser; but the trials concern a procedure that uses pressurized water to remove tissue, according to Kramolowsky.

He’s testing a procedure called aquablation therapy, which uses room-temperature water to remove tissue and eliminate the blockage. He tells patients it’s sort of like a power wash of the prostate.

The procedure is done while the patient is sedated with spinal anesthesia.

A robotic device controls the water pressure, and ultrasound is used to give the surgeon a real-time view of the area being worked on, the tissue and the device itself. A light pen is used to highlight the tissue to be removed, then the tissue is hit with the pressurized water, which is sucked out through the bladder. Bleeding is controlled through use of a balloon that puts pressure on the prostate.

“It does an amazing job of controlling the bleeding,” says Kramolowsky. He cites other advantages, including faster healing and less damage.

The procedure takes about 10 minutes, and patients afterward stay overnight at the hospital. They’ve done about six at Retreat. The study nationally will enroll 100 overall; about 50 procedures have been done so far.

The study involves men with especially large prostates,, says Kramolowsky. The hospital is working with the California-based robotic company Procept BioRobotics in the trial, and has not made a purchase of the equipment. “This was something that came along that looked like it would benefit the patients,” says Kramolowsky.

