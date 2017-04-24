A Motherly Instinct

SPECIAL HONORS: Front Desk

× Expand Patty Heath (middle), front desk supervisor at Midlothian Family Practice, with Bethany Williamson (left) and Karly Swift (right) (Photo by Jay Paul)

Quality of patient care is measured from the time a patient walks through the door of a doctor’s office to the time he or she leaves.Luckily for Midlothian Family Practice, front desk supervisor Patty Heath is there to welcome guests with a warm smile and a cheerful laugh.

Heath, a 58-year-old Powhatan native, has served in her position for nearly 14 years. Every day is different for Heath as she works to keep the “front” running. Her main responsibility is to ensure each site is sufficiently staffed to handle patient volume. Recently, she oversaw the redesign of daily processes and workflow when the practice adopted a new electronic medical record system. In addition, she is faced with the challenge of handling frequent insurance updates and ensuring that patient records are correct and up-to-date.

“Ours is a very busy family practice, and I rely on Patty every day for something,” says Cathy Brown, Midlothian Family Practice administrator. “No issue is insurmountable. She understands fully that our focus is providing quality patient care, and she is an important part of that process.”

Heath also understands the importance of the word “family” in Midlothian Family Practice. She says many of her coworkers are young nurse practitioners whom she values and cares for as closely as she does her own 34-year-old daughter and 10-year-old grandson.

“It’s very rewarding to watch my coworkers grow and learn, and I enjoy pushing them to their full potential as they move up in their careers,” Heath says. “Our practice truly is one big family, and we all help and support one another.”

Julie Julian, a Midlothian Family Practice nurse practitioner who nominated Heath for the Special Honor, noted Heath’s sincere, motherly nature: “She is a dedicated, hardworking and caring person. She always goes above and beyond in her kindness for her employees and other staff members in addition to patients.”

Heath strengthened her drive and compassion during the 20 years she spent working in her father’s former business, Colonial Security Service, before coming to the medical practice.

“I was raised in a very loving home,” she says. “My father was a retired Baptist minister, and he had a strong work ethic as well as a love of helping people. I grew up watching him assist people in need, so that’s why I try to live my life the same way.”