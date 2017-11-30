A Fighting Chance

× Expand Photo courtesy Rock Steady Boxing

Lindsay Dawson and Leisl Hymes are opening a gymnasium for a particular clientele.

They’re physical therapists with Lawrence Rehabilitation the Gait Center, and they are partners in Rock Steady Boxing Richmond, a program that offers boxing as a form of therapy for people with Parkinson’s disease.

The 1,800-square-foot gym is at 8191 Staples Mill Road and set to open Jan. 2

Boxing is a boon for people with Parkinson’s, a neurodegenerative disorder with symptoms that include difficulties in walking and balance, slow movement, rigidity of limbs, and tremors. There is no cure for the disease, which affects about 4 percent of Americans. Hymes estimates the disease affects about 4,000 to 4,500 people in metro Richmond.

Hymes and Dawson heard about Rock Steady and were interested in the concept. Hymes visited a Rock Steady program first, was impressed. Then Dawson visited. They were both “super enthused” about the program and wanted to bring it to Richmond, says Dawson.

In the Rock Steady regimen, program participants train as boxers but don’t actually fight.

A workout involving developing the skills needed in boxing is great physical therapy for people with Parkinson’s and similar conditions, says Hymes. The training sessions are designed to work on fundamentals including balance, strength, footwork, eye-hand coordination, agility, force of movement and focus, all areas that pose a challenge for people with Parkinson’s.

“Boxing is far and away the most challenging sport,” Hymes says.

Dawson says each class is about 75 minutes long, and includes “lots of stretching,” about 20-25 minutes of boxing, then a cool-down. The noncontact workouts can be adapted to people at various stages of Parkinson’s, so someone whose condition limits them to sitting in a chair can participate as well.

Classes will be offered Monday-Thursday and Saturdays. Rock Steady is a nonprofit program, but its affiliate gyms, including the one in Richmond, are for-profit concerns. Clients pay about $120 a month for the program. Two or three sessions per week are recommended, but the fee covers unlimited classes.

