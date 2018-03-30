Taking a Stand

× Expand Illustration by Shannon Wright

The United States has a storied history of using peaceful protests — including student protests — to effect change. American students have launched protests against the military draft, the Vietnam War, apartheid, the Iraq War, school curricula and more.

Today, we’re seeing a wave of student protests inspired by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. While student protests have historically been concentrated on college campuses, students as young as kindergarteners have participated in this movement by sitting or kneeling during the national anthem and Pledge of Allegiance.

Much like Kaepernick’s original protest, these acts have caused controversy. Some students, particularly student-athletes, have faced disciplinary action for protesting. How should parents respond to children who feel passionately about these issues?

What Are Students’ Legal Rights?

While private schools that do not receive funding from the government have more freedom to select their own rules and policies, for the most part, public school students do have the right to sit or kneel if they are not disrupting the operations of the school.

There are legal precedents for this situation, including a Supreme Court case in 1943 in which justices ruled that a group of students who were Jehovah’s Witnesses could not be forced to stand for the pledge if it conflicted with their religious beliefs.

In 1969, the Supreme Court heard a case stemming from the suspension of students who wore black armbands to school to protest the Vietnam War.The court determined that students “do not shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate.” Unless it disrupted the educational process, schools could not censor student speech.

What Should Parents Do?

Some schools may choose not to take advantage of this teachable moment, but you can certainly have some enlightening conversations at home.

Use these protests to spark conversations with your child about race, racism, and prejudice; policing; the First Amendment; good citizenship; protests and their ability to effect change; and more. If your child has questions, do your best to answer them or to find helpful resources.

You can also educate your child about America’s history: the history of racism and the civil rights movement, athletes as activists, and dissent that has inspired change over the years. Talk to your child about the military, the military history of black veterans, and what our servicemen and women genuinely fight for.

The NFL protests have been portrayed as disrespectful to the flag and military veterans. However, numerous veterans have stated that these protests represent precisely what the military is fighting for: the freedom to voice our opinions and assert our rights as citizens of this nation. It’s possible to show pride in your country and want better for the United States and its people.

Teach your child that all emotions, even anger, frustration and sadness, are acceptable. What matters is how people respond to these feelings. Peaceful protests, therefore, are a positive way to express anger and frustration and potentially make a change.

What if your child feels passionate about these issues and wants to participate in the protests?

Discuss pros and cons with your child. What are the benefits of joining the protest? Why do they feel so strongly about joining? What possible consequences might they face? Viral news stories or social media posts could result: Are they prepared for this? Could the record of this protest affect their future?

For children at a public school, you may choose to let them make the final decision for themselves. Encourage them to think independently, express their beliefs and then have the strength to deal with potential consequences. Teach them that while it’s important to follow school rules, their constitutional rights do supersede school policies in this case.

However, for children attending a private school, you may want to encourage caution. Consider the rules of the school. Could they face suspension or expulsion for protesting? Explain these consequences, and ask if there’s anything else they can do to join the protest symbolically.

Maybe this is a moment of truth for you as a parent. Do you want your child to continue to attend a private school that limits students’ constitutional right to free speech and peaceful protest? It may be time to weigh your options. There are likely public or private educational alternatives that you could explore.

Children need the support and approval of their parents. If your children are independent thinkers with the conviction to voice their opinions, view this as a positive, and don’t be afraid to stand — or sit — behind them.

Matthew Lynch is a Richmond-based educational consultant and the editor of theedadvocate.org and thetechedvocate.org.