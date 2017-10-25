The Sober Life

The following is a letter to the editor received in response to Chef Jason Alley's My Take column in the October issue of Richmond magazine. It has been edited for length and clarity.

Thank you, Jason Alley and Richmond Magazine, for speaking up about a taboo subject in hospitality: sobriety.

I've been nearly two years without alcohol and almost five years without cigarettes, and I have been working in various Richmond restaurants for the last decade of my life — minus a year hiatus to work as a newspaper reporter, a business just as dense with stubborn, drunken, chain-smoking know-it-alls. I read your editorial while on a two-month sabbatical in South America, but before I left I was working in two restaurants: Secco Wine Bar on Robinson Street and Amuse Restaurant in the VMFA. Imagine the restraint needed to work at the perennial Elby favorite for wine in Richmond while missing the opportunity to taste world-class vintages at family meal because of a personal choice ... but my chefs and managers at both of these restaurants not only helped me maintain a life-changing decision to stay alcohol-free after returning to the industry I love, but encouraged it — and I will be forever grateful. You have given me the greatest gift possible, my life.

It's not an exaggeration.

Abstaining from alcohol has changed my life beyond belief. I feel like I finally woke up to what my life can and was meant to be. I often tell people that it's given me a second chance at life, as cliche as that sounds, but it's more than that. I am finally myself and I cannot begin to describe how amazing it feels — but I'll try if it can help somebody else make the decision to try life in the hospitality industry without alcohol.

From day one, dropping booze from my daily routine led to changes in my health that I never thought possible. I've lost about 60 pounds since I made the decision, and I have so much more physical, emotional and spiritual energy that I want to shout to the whole world about the life I had been missing out on.

But it certainly comes at a cost in the restaurant business, and though I still try to go out with coworkers on the nightly bar-crawl after punishing 200-cover nights, I know it will never be the same without joining in on a round of shots or grabbing a glass to share the pitcher of PBR at Joe's. While I sip my tap water, no ice, it takes courage and personal energy — no shortcuts — to have fun and let loose and smile and laugh after muscling through restaurant week or getting the crap kicked out of me for the closing weekend of a busy VMFA exhibition.

The secret is: It's easier.

It's easier to wake up and do it again. It's easier to shake off a nasty night and move on to the next. It's easier to wake up and go for a run or do push-ups and get my adrenaline jacked for another busy service. It's easier to go to bed hungry and wake up to eat the kind of healthful food that will give me energy for a busy day instead of gorging on fast-food garbage at 4 a.m. and waking up with diarrhea.

My life is easier and more satisfying without alcohol.

But when I stopped drinking I never expected it to last more than a week; it was on a whim after a typical New Years binge in RVA. On the morning of January 2, 2016, I told myself I would take a break. This wasn't the first time I'd said something like that, but it's the first time it's stuck for longer than a few months.

In an industry that prides itself on masochism, I know it takes courage and strength to do something healthy for ourselves.

The first time I tried was after drinking and driving home from my first cooking job at Legend Brewing Co. almost every day after shift drinks and darts. But that didn't last more than a few weeks. I quit that job after some disastrous relationship drama (fueled by alcohol) and started to work at another small, short-lived but ambitious restaurant, Sprout. I learned about the importance and responsibility of cooking fresh food from local farms. I learned invaluable lessons about building relationships with farmers and the slow-food chain that has become so integral in our industry. I started to drink again and life was good, but nonetheless a few months later I found myself drunk with my then-girlfriend in the emergency room: She had severe intestinal pain and was diagnosed with acute pancreatitis from our party-first lifestyle and dangerous amounts of liquor. After a week of sitting beside her in a hospital bed terrified about what life had become, I decided to try the sober life as her doctor recommended she did.