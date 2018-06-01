June 2018 Issue

× Expand Outside Brewer’s Cafe in Manchester (Photo by Justin Chesney)

76 / Poco a Poco Martin Gonzalez of La Milpa used ancient art and farming practices to regain control of his life and restaurant. By Eileen Mellon

82 / Faces of the Resistance How a group of Chesterfield County residents fought the “Matoaca mega site” plan and won — at least for now. By Sarah King

86 / That Small-Town Feel Snapshots of life in 10 uncommon communities around the Richmond region, plus a look at what’s hot in the local real estate market. By Sarah Barton, Elizabeth Ferris, Georgia Geen, Lynda Firth Raines and Dina Weinstein

110 / All About Chester Urban amenities, a vineyard and history are part of the good life in Chester. By Jessica Wetzler

116 / Rite of Passage Quinceañeras are an important part of life for some families, and a big business, too. By Dina Weinstein

UPFRONT

20 / From the Editor

THE LOCAL

28 / Q&A Henrico County schools’ new diversity and equity director wants to mobilize the community to give all students a fair shake.

30 / Revitalization Volunteers work to bring life back to the historic Pump House.

32 / Politics Three Republicans and a Libertarian line up to challenge U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.

36 / News Analysis A new exhibition at Thomas Jefferson’s estate offers an intimate look at the life of Sally Hemings.

40 / My Take Where families choose to live can perpetuate inequality or inspire change. By Carrie Coyner

44 / Flashback A fire blast from the past By Harry Kollatz Jr.

160 / Flip to the Back Longtime news anchor Sabrina Squire signs off the air.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

47 / Datebook A tribute to Amy Winehouse, “West Side Story” and the original “Romeo and Juliet,” Ghanian-American comedian Michael Blackson, a Juneteenth freedom celebration, and Natalie Press at the Broadberry

51 / Q&A Classical and jazz harpist Charles Overton returns to Richmond for a benefit concert with his band.

52 / Spotlight If it sounds like art, it might be the work of Dave Watkins and Sound Arts Richmond.

54 / Profile Del McCoury and his band are bluegrass royalty and worth the trip to Galax.

LIVING

57 / Style Intricate patterns and cool textures evoke the moods of Morocco.

60 / Shop Talk Leather goes vegetarian at Ryder Boot Co.

62 / Family Starting a civil conversation about guns and keeping our kids alive By James Warren

66 / Travel Take a tour of Civil War sites and Ike’s Farm in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

70 / Health Daily Planet Health Services gets a new CEO.

74 / Picture This Top Doctors 2018 winners and Health Brigade’s Brigala fundraiser

DINING

145 / Review Tazza Kitchen

148 / Ingredient Sugar toads: a mid-Atlantic treat

150 / Front of House A look into the life of a seasoned server

153 / Beer Sherpa Mobile canning pioneer Mike Horn

154 / 5 Faves Winning bar bites

156 / Views Culinary restoration with Toni Tipton-Martin By Eileen Mellon