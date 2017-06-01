June 2017 Issue

Levar Stoney's new City Hall, local advocates and watchdogs, a centennial for Fort Lee, and the 2017 Real Estate Guide

76 / Keeping Watch City, county and community meetings are serious sport for this band of die-hard, proudly dorky watchdogs, advocates and volunteers-turned-elected officials. By Harry Kollatz Jr. and Kate Andrews

82 / Too Hot to Handle: The 2017 Real Estate Guide Buyers may get a bit scorched in this sizzling sellers’ market. Here’s how to survive the heat and prepare for what’s next on the real-estate horizon. By Kate Andrews and Nicole Cohen

90 / The Hard-Earned Optimism of Levar Stoney Richmond’s new mayor believes a can-do attitude will change the arc of a city government with a can’t-do-anything-right reputation. By Mark Robinson 

27 / Media Radio stations with an independent spirit

30 / Education The up-and-down tenure of Superintendent Dana Bedden

36 / My Take To bridge our divides, we must lay bare Shockoe Bottom’s past. By Lauranett L. Lee

44 / Flashback The downtown Masonic Temple was an enclave for artists – until the city kicked them out. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

160 / Flip to the Back Devonne Harris, aka DJ Harrison, riffs on the music scene.

49 / Datebook Yuk it up at the 2nd Best Comedy Fest, a love story for the ages at the Richmond Shakespeare Festival, SPARC students “dream” big, and where to get your country music fix

53 / Q&A A year after Prince’s death, saxophonist Eric Leeds talks about making music with the Purple One.

54 / Spotlight Elvis Costello pulls from his legendary seventh album, “Imperial Bedroom,” for a show at RIR.

56 / Profile Former Sonic Youth guitarist Lee Ranaldo proves, with his acoustic compositions, it ain’t over till it’s over.  

61 / Style Reptilian-inspired accents for your dragon’s lair

64 / Shop Talk Plants and art are in the mix at Gather Home and Garden in Church Hill.

66 / Blended 7 Travel is a fundamental part of growing up.

70 / Health Using brain waves to control a prosthetic device

74 / Picture This Celebrating Richmond’s Top Docs and raising money for community work with The Links, Inc.

145 / Review Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon

147 / Quick Take Sen Organic Small Plate

148 / Ingredient The delicate appeal of squash blossoms

150 / 5 Faves Perfectly pitched meringues

152 / Profile The Richmond Grange Project launches to fund local farms.

154 / Guide The women of RVA’s craft-beer scene weigh in on the best local IPAs.

156 / Food Stuffs A behind-the-scenes look at the Brenner Pass/Veil Brewing Co. collaboration By Stephanie Breijo

Go South

108 / Army Milestone Fort Lee marks its centennial with a series of events. By Jennie Trejo

118 / Global Influence An expanding international community makes its mark on Chesterfield County’s retail and shopping scene. By Megan Wilson

