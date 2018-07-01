July 2018 Issue

× Expand Brisket from ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque (Photo by Justin Chesney)

58 / Getting Inked Carytown’s tattoo scene leaves an indelible impression. By Megan Wilson

102 / A Guru for RPS? Ram Bhagat is coming out of retirement to steer Richmond Public Schools’ new restorative justice task force, but can this teacher and mender also help heal the trauma brought about by centuries of pain and suffering handed down to a new generation? By Harry Kollatz Jr.

108 / Wishes for Peace Photographer Dean Whitbeck introduces us to Richmond’s refugee community through intimate portraits. By Eileen Mellon

114 / Barbecue Roundup From a baker’s dozen of not-to-miss stops to an interview with the country’s only barbecue editor, our dining team shows that the number of those who love slow-and-low cooking is only growing in the Richmond region. By Sarah Geroux, Todd Kliman, Eileen Mellon and Genvelyn Steele

140 / Coping with Addiction and Pregnancy A new program seeks to help Richmond area moms-to-be who are also dealing with an addiction. By Elizabeth Ferris

144 / Top Dentists 2018 Check out the winners in our annual survey of dentists, plus a look at five innovations in dental technology. By Elizabeth Ferris

UPFRONT

22 / From the Editor

THE LOCAL

32 / Public Amenities A look at efforts to build a linear park over the James River

36 / State Government Notable new laws that take effect July 1

38 / My Take Adjusting to life after prison is like inhabiting a different country. By Tyrone Wyche

42 / Profile As Reynolds Community College president, Gary Rhodes built relationships, expanded the school’s reach and filled its walls with art.

46 / Flashback When Marian Anderson came to the Mosque By Harry Kollatz Jr.

176 / Flip to the Back Radio veteran Jeff McKee is back on the airwaves.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

81 / Datebook Eddie B. jokes about teaching, NFL training returns, the Violent Femmes team with Echo and the Bunnymen, and Lake Street Dive is back.

85 / Q&A James Carson leads Trademark, a premier Richmond cover band that turns 25 this year.

86 / Spotlight The Valentine’s “Pandemic” looks at what our response to mass disease says about us.

88 / Profile Gospel singer Fred Hammond is following his own path, which includes a stop at this year’s JoyFest.

LIVING

92 / Style Accoutre’s Robert Bland shares some favorite home goods that balance form with function.

94 / Shop Talk Leather accessories from Awl Snap have a new home.

96 / Family Ten parenting topics to avoid By Elizabeth Becker

98 / Travel Riding the rails and paying homage to Pearl Buck in West Virginia.

100 / Picture This High notes of the RVA East End Festival and the Survivors of the Colors cancer survivors celebration

DINING

167 / Review Locally owned juice bars

170 / Ingredient Harissa

172 / FOH Beth Dixon of Pasture and Comfort

173 / 5 Faves Out-of-state barbecue sauces

173 / Purveyor AR’s Hot Southern Honey

174 / Insider Longoven’s long-awaited opening By Eileen Mellon