July 2017 Issue

102 / Painting a New Path The founder of Reestablish Richmond fosters self-sufficiency for refugees through work in his company. By Jessica Ronky Haddad

106 / A Revival for Brookland Park A North Side neighborhood plagued for decades by vacant properties is experiencing a burst of activity. Is it enough to bring lasting change? By Tina Eshleman

112 / Best New Restaurants From an organic taste of Vietnam to elegant odes to the South, meet the best and brightest new kids on the block.

122 / From One to Two With the opening of Brenner Pass, Metzger’s Brittanny Anderson tests her restaurateur’s mettle — and her sanity. By Todd Kliman

144 / Top Dentists Winners in our annual dental survey, plus a look at how the face of dentistry is changing as more women enter the profession

UPFRONT

20 / From the Editor

THE LOCAL

30 / State Government Five new laws that caught our attention

34 / Culture What’s next for the Black History Museum?

36 / My Take A reflection on citizenship By Nora Herrera Sánchez

40 / News A program to aid struggling students comes to Highland Springs Elementary School.

44 / Flashback The Municipal Building that might have been By Harry Kollatz Jr.

184 / Flip to the Back Beverly Mazursky’s source of bliss

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

81 / Datebook A new exhibition celebrates Richmond’s Hispanic community, Busta Rhymes storms The National, identical collaboration at Artspace and a sepia-tinted look at Chesterfield’s past

85 / Q&A Rock quartet Palm on their latest EP, “Shadow Expert,” overcoming stage nerves and learning to love lyrics

86 / Spotlight Artist Thornton Dial Sr.’s work crowns Virginia Union University’s Museum Galleries as a cultural hidden gem in the city.

88 / Profile Fine artist S. Ross Browne flips the art history script from his Hull Street studio.

LIVING

91 / Style Pack your bag for a summer road trip with a bit of whimsy and retro style.

94 / Shop Talk Boketto Wellness seeks to promote a healthy lifestyle and create a community place in The Fan.

96 / Blended 7 Road rules for the bicycling family By Jason Tesauro

98 / Excursions Skeeter dogs and a first lady’s birthplace make Wytheville a worthy weekend destination.

100 / Picture This Sampling some of Richmond’s finest food fare at Broad Appétit and the Brewer’s Ball

DINING

169 / Review Laura Lee’s

171 / Quick Take Bocata Latin Grill

172 / Ingredient The seasonal delights of soft-shell crabs

174 / Profile Local companies find a market for seed-based treats.

176 / Guide Feast your way through Virginia’s past.

178 / 5 Faves Perfect picnic provisions

180 / Food Stuffs Farewell to the River City By Stephanie Breijo

GUIDES TO GO

Carytown Guide

58 / Consigned to Thrive A discerning eye for what sells — and a dedicated base of consigners and customers — continues to serve The Hall Tree well after 45 years.

63 / From the FBI to the Kitchen The new owner of Ladles and Linens left her job as a project manager for the bureau to pursue a culinary degree.