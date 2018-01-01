January 2018 Issue

× Expand The Hot & Blue burger at Lucy’s Restaurant (Photo by Justin Chesney)

66 / Guiding Force Alfred Durham has gone above and beyond the role of police chief, playing, at various times, mentor, father figure and community activist to the city’s neediest neighborhoods. By Sarah King

72 / Patty Love We know where the beef is (as well as the lentil and lamb burgers), and you can have it your way, as long as it’s served with frozen fries, without a winter tomato slice — and with Duke’s and fish sauce in the mix, if you are making them at home.

82 / Cultivating Farmers As the farming workforce ages and knowledge is being lost, Tricycle Gardens spearheads the country’s first USDA-recognized urban agricultural fellowship program. By Dina Weinstein

88 / Chefs in Shape In August, a dozen chefs, restaurateurs and servers began reducing themselves through gym visits and cycling. By December, five were still religious regulars at the push-up bar and on the bike path. Who were they and what made them stick to it? By Jason Tesauro

106 / Straddling Two Worlds Complementary medical practitioners offer both non-mainstream and traditional health care. By Elizabeth Ferris

112 / Fish Wish Could little striped fish in Richmond laboratories play key roles in developing a cure for some cancers, or reversing bone density loss? By Emma Sue Sims

UPFRONT

16 / From the Editor

THE LOCAL

24 / General Assembly Barring change from a recount, four new Richmond-area delegates will join the state legislature this session.

26 / Profile Get to know Virginia’s new first dog.

30 / My Take Remembering the warrior queen of Richmond dining By Julia Battaglini

32 / News Richmond Volleyball Club’s Chesterfield County expansion will introduce its blend of competition and street party to more players.

36 / Flashback Tales from the bottom of the sea By Harry Kollatz Jr.

160 / Flip to the Back Courtney Lynch tips the balance on the Henrico County Board of Supervisors.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

39 / Datebook It’s more than a game at the Freedom Classic, Neko Case is full of indie-rock cred, Israeli filmmakers get local premieres, a story of love denied and redeemed based in 10th-century Persia and soulful sounds from the daughter of a legend.

43 / Q&A Singer Michael Cavanaugh and his band join the Richmond Symphony in some Billy Joel songs, because we’re all in the mood for a melody.

44 / Spotlight The Branch Museum highlights the accomplishments of two well-known local architects.

46 / Profile Richmond minister James E. Leary talks about his time in the civil rights movement, including moments with its leader, Martin Luther King Jr.

LIVING

51 / Style Products to help you keep your resolutions

54 / Shop Talk Adding Zest to Carytown and a new owner for an old favorite boutique on Buford Road

56 / Family Don’t run from talking about sex, drugs and trust with teens. By Jason Tesauro

60 / Travel A walk through history in Easton on Maryland’s Eastern Shore

64 / Picture This Innovative and enriching evenings at Embellish and at Craft + Design

DINING

147 / Review Tulsi

149 / Quick Take Little Saint

150 / Ingredient Worth rooting for: Try celeriac in winter dishes.

152 / Profile New training programs promise relief for restaurant staffing challenges.

154 / Profile Why chefs look forward to quail season.

156 / 5 Faves After a season of indulgence, go for these healthy, but wicked-tasting options.

158 / First Person Step into the vast, delectable world built by Argentina Ortega. By Dina Weinstein