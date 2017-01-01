January 2017 Issue

68 / The Battle for Petersburg
While the city fights to regain financial stability, entrepreneurs are providing an infusion of energy. By Leah Small and Jackie Kruszewski
74 / Holding Strong
When a Richmond woman stood her ground in front of Thalhimers in 1960, a moment in civil rights history was captured on film. By Dale M. Brumfield
78 / The Fixers
An even dozen of those who can help you solve some of your leftover problems from 2016. By Joan Tupponce
84 / That’s Amore
From the blistered crunch of Neapolitan-style to Sicilian’s hearty square, Richmond’s got great pizza any way you slice it. Here’s your guide to the city’s best.
THE LOCAL
26 / Politics Will the General Assembly decriminalize pot?
30 / My Take Gains and losses in the presidential election By Sarah E. Cribbs
32 / News Parting words on the administration of Mayor Dwight C. Jones
36 / Flashback An “era of good feelings” marked the start of James Monroe’s term. By Harry Kollatz Jr.
160 / Flip to the Back Ex-councilman Jon Baliles answers pressing questions.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
41 / Datebook Rick Springfield and Richard Marx bring pure pop/rock goodness to the Carpenter Theatre, another walk down “Mercy Street” and more
45 / Q&A Comic book writer Marguerite Bennett dishes on penning openly gay character “Batwoman” for DC Comics.
46 / Spotlight Let the music come to you: how to host concerts in your home.
48 / Profile A former special education student inspires others with graphic novels.
LIVING
54 / Style Making the most of the blues
56 / Shop Talk Art on the skin and on the walls in Brookland Park
58 / Family Teach your children how to be discerning learners in an age of fake news.
62 / Picture This The Fur Ball and the Bizarre Bazaar
DINING
149 / Review Peter Chang Scott’s Addition
151 / Quick Take The Cask Café & Market
152 / Quick Take Society American Grill; Sips & Swigs Quoit Club Punch
156 / Ingredient Brine’s fine with oysters.
158 / Food Stuffs Blanchard’s delivers coffee with a side of humanitarianism. By Stephanie Breijo
GUIDES TO GO
R•Health & Beauty
101 / Health and fitness news
106 / You’re not all human: Here’s why.
112 / Camp Baker provides a respite.
122 / Hospitals and specialty medical centers
126 / How to repair damaged hair
