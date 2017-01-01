January 2017 Issue

68 / The Battle for Petersburg

While the city fights to regain financial stability, entrepreneurs are providing an infusion of energy. By Leah Small and Jackie Kruszewski

74 / Holding Strong

When a Richmond woman stood her ground in front of Thalhimers in 1960, a moment in civil rights history was captured on film. By Dale M. Brumfield

78 / The Fixers

An even dozen of those who can help you solve some of your leftover problems from 2016. By Joan Tupponce

84 / That’s Amore

From the blistered crunch of Neapolitan-style to Sicilian’s hearty square, Richmond’s got great pizza any way you slice it. Here’s your guide to the city’s best.

THE LOCAL

26 / Politics Will the General Assembly decriminalize pot?

30 / My Take Gains and losses in the presidential election By Sarah E. Cribbs

32 / News Parting words on the administration of Mayor Dwight C. Jones

36 / Flashback An “era of good feelings” marked the start of James Monroe’s term. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

160 / Flip to the Back Ex-councilman Jon Baliles answers pressing questions.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

41 / Datebook Rick Springfield and Richard Marx bring pure pop/rock goodness to the Carpenter Theatre, another walk down “Mercy Street” and more

45 / Q&A Comic book writer Marguerite Bennett dishes on penning openly gay character “Batwoman” for DC Comics.

46 / Spotlight Let the music come to you: how to host concerts in your home.

48 / Profile A former special education student inspires others with graphic novels.

LIVING

54 / Style Making the most of the blues

56 / Shop Talk Art on the skin and on the walls in Brookland Park

58 / Family Teach your children how to be discerning learners in an age of fake news.

62 / Picture This The Fur Ball and the Bizarre Bazaar

DINING

149 / Review Peter Chang Scott’s Addition

151 / Quick Take The Cask Café & Market

152 / Quick Take Society American Grill; Sips & Swigs Quoit Club Punch

156 / Ingredient Brine’s fine with oysters.

158 / Food Stuffs Blanchard’s delivers coffee with a side of humanitarianism. By Stephanie Breijo

GUIDES TO GO

R•Health & Beauty

101 / Health and fitness news

106 / You’re not all human: Here’s why.

112 / Camp Baker provides a respite.

122 / Hospitals and specialty medical centers

126 / How to repair damaged hair

This is just a sneak peek of all the content packed into this month's issue; don't miss out, SUBSCRIBE NOW!