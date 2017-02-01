Let Your Love Flow

What do you love about Richmond? Show us on Instagram!

From Feb. 1-28, 2017, tag @richmondmag in your photos and include the hashtag #RichmondmagLOVE to be entered into our contest. The photo that receives the most likes by Feb. 28 wins. The winner will receive a two-night getaway at the Gaylord National Resort worth $800 (prize is valid through April 30, 2017).

By tagging your photo #RichmondmagLOVE and entering the contest, you agree to allow Richmond magazine to reproduce your photo in our e-newsletter and on our website and social media channels. Be sure to check your Instagram account for a message.

Please do not submit watermarked images. You must use the Instagram app for iPhone or Android to participate in the contest.

