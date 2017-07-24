Graceful Décor

× Expand Danielle Fitzgerald, owner of Patina'd Grace (Photo by Ash Daniel)

What started as a hobby has morphed into a business for Erick and Danielle Fitzgerald, owners of furniture and home décor shop Patina’d Grace.

Previously, the pair created and sold original furniture pieces out of their home. But when they stumbled upon the former U-Fab building on South Robinson Street, they knew it would be the perfect place to build their store, which features a workshop in the back and retail space in the front.

The Fitzgeralds’ commitment to supporting local artists is reflected in their eclectic, industrial-style showroom. Almost all of their items, from handmade furniture to vintage artwork to enamel dishware, are locally sourced, and much of it is repurposed from old materials.

“With today’s economy, supporting local businesses is the best thing to do,” Danielle says. “So many people make their living off of creating something. All of our items are sold online as well, and people from a few states over will purchase items just because they want to support ‘local,' too.”

Customers can also purchase custom pieces made by the Fitzgeralds themselves. Erick specializes in wood cabinet making, and Danielle says they create a lot of mudroom lockers, storage units and entertainment centers. In addition to furniture and home décor, the shop features an apparel and jewelry boutique with handmade items from local designers.

Danielle wants to inspire customers through the showroom’s mix of old and new items: “I make it flow together to show people how they can incorporate new and old things into their home,” she says. “Not everyone can design an entire room at one time, and hopefully this will help them visualize how they can make different pieces work over time.”