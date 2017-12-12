Welcome to the Woodlot

Branding and interiors company Campfire & Co. partnered with strategic planning and organizational development firm The Spark Mill to create a new home for their growing businesses in The Fan. Campfire & Co. co-founders Christina Kern and Lauren Stewart transformed the 1,830-square-foot space into a bright and cheery environment, blending cozy vintage pieces with clean, modern lines. Dubbed “The Woodlot,” the co-working space is also home to other small businesses.

× Expand A Firm Foundation: The ambrosia maple and powder-coated steel desks were custom made locally by Iron Oak. “We have a very specific vision of what we wanted the workspace to be, and the tables really completed that for us,” says Campfire & Co.’s Christie Thompson.

“We wanted our space to have a variety of areas that could support several different companies and styles of work.” —Christina Kern, Campfire & Co. co-founder

× Expand Conference Room: Seating up to six people, this conference room is used for small-scale meetings with clients. There’s plenty of space on the walls to pin up papers, and a television displays presentations.

DESIGN TIP: Implementing systems and organizing your office’s physical (and digital) space ensure that your workstation is a well-oiled machine.

× Expand Kitchen: Campfire & Co. designed the kitchen online through IKEA, and local company Swedish Home Dash & Delivery transported and installed the white lacquer cabinetry and butcher-block countertops.

× Expand Front Lounge: The Woodlot’s entry includes a cozy lounge area with an Acapulco chair and leather sofa. An adjacent conference table seats eight. The space includes places to tack up presentations. Contemporary lighting is from Sea Gull.