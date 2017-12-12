Welcome to the Woodlot

Campfire & Co. designs a cozy co-working space for itself and other small businesses | Photos by Mick Anders

Branding and interiors company Campfire & Co. partnered with strategic planning and organizational development firm The Spark Mill to create a new home for their growing businesses in The Fan. Campfire & Co. co-founders Christina Kern and Lauren Stewart transformed the 1,830-square-foot space into a bright and cheery environment, blending cozy vintage pieces with clean, modern lines. Dubbed “The Woodlot,” the co-working space is also home to other small businesses.

“We wanted our space to have a variety of areas that could support several different companies and styles of work.” —Christina Kern, Campfire & Co. co-founder

DESIGN TIP: Implementing systems and organizing your office’s physical (and digital) space ensure that your workstation is a well-oiled machine.

