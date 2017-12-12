Welcome to the Woodlot

Branding and interiors company Campfire & Co. partnered with strategic planning and organizational development firm The Spark Mill to create a new home for their growing businesses in The Fan. Campfire & Co. co-founders Christina Kern and Lauren Stewart transformed the 1,830-square-foot space into a bright and cheery environment, blending cozy vintage pieces with clean, modern lines. Dubbed “The Woodlot,” the co-working space is also home to other small businesses.
A Firm Foundation: The ambrosia maple and powder-coated steel desks were custom made locally by Iron Oak. “We have a very specific vision of what we wanted the workspace to be, and the tables really completed that for us,” says Campfire & Co.’s Christie Thompson.
“We wanted our space to have a variety of areas that could support several different companies and styles of work.” —Christina Kern, Campfire & Co. co-founder
Conference Room: Seating up to six people, this conference room is used for small-scale meetings with clients. There’s plenty of space on the walls to pin up papers, and a television displays presentations.
DESIGN TIP: Implementing systems and organizing your office’s physical (and digital) space ensure that your workstation is a well-oiled machine.
Kitchen: Campfire & Co. designed the kitchen online through IKEA, and local company Swedish Home Dash & Delivery transported and installed the white lacquer cabinetry and butcher-block countertops.
Front Lounge: The Woodlot’s entry includes a cozy lounge area with an Acapulco chair and leather sofa. An adjacent conference table seats eight. The space includes places to tack up presentations. Contemporary lighting is from Sea Gull.
Shared Spaces: The other half of the office houses IKEA desks for companies that sublease space at The Woodlot. A large central table provides space to spread out, while an oversized Oriental rug warms up the all-white space.