A U-Fab-ulous Collaboration

× Expand Chairs slated to be transformed in the "CHAIR-ity Design Challenge" (Photo by Ramon Hardy)

Chairs that have been “previously loved” or otherwise have seen better days will be transformed into works of art by local designers, artists and influencers in a “CHAIR-ity Design Challenge” hosted by U-Fab to benefit CARITAS. U-Fab owner Travis Hamilton says the fabric purveyors are hosting the event to celebrate their 10th anniversary in business and to give back to the community that has supported them.

In “Project Runway”-style fashion, design challenge participants have selected chairs to reimagine in collaboration with U-Fab fabrication staff. The selection was held at a public happy hour Aug. 9 at U-Fab’s West Broad Street location.

After a creative drawing of lots — instead of straws, each designer drew a length of trim — designers chose their chairs from a curated collection of various sizes and shapes, some from the CARITAS Furniture Bank, others from the U-Fab archives.

Interior designer Kelly Brown of Kelly Brown Interiors selected a chair featuring a carved wooden gargoyle head that she later learned was scavenged from the side of the road. “Even better,” she said with a gleam in her eye, revealing her interest in transforming found treasures.

Beth Scherr and Erika Vaden of Amebella Home chose a vintage wooden armchair with faux bamboo detailing and mustard-colored leather upholstery. “This is a fun project because rarely do we as designers get the opportunity to put this much creativity into one object,” said Vaden. “Our creative energy has to be spread out over larger spaces, and the objects in that space have to relate to one another to create an overall feel. This project lets us focus our talents without these parameters.”

There’s also the feel-good aspect of working to support a cause.“We chose to participate because it allows us to use our creative gifts to help the community,” said Scherr.

Twelve chairs — in some cases, a pair or a set — will be auctioned at a gala event on Oct. 19. Attendees will also have the opportunity to vote on their favorite design. All proceeds from the auction will benefit CARITAS, a local nonprofit that works to break the cycle of homelessness.

“The way we envision this is that we want [the chair] to be a piece of art — a standalone piece,” Hamilton told the gathered crowd at the Aug. 9 event. “That’s the way we envision it; we can’t wait to see how you envision it.”