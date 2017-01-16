Tasteful Design

BELLE & JAMES

DESIGNER LINDSAY DORTCH OF APEX STUDIOS

× 1 of 4 Expand A floor-to-ceiling Brigitte Bardot mosaic made of glass tile is the focal point of Belle & James’ dining room. × 2 of 4 Expand A variety of decorative light fixtures are like jewelry for the restaurant. × 3 of 4 Expand A simple place-setting features square plates, a hammered metal tumbler and black cloth napkins. × 4 of 4 Expand The onyx bar is illuminated by black-and-gold pendant lights. Prev Next

Kunal Shah, owner of the downtown restaurant Belle & James, explains, “We wanted to capture the foundation of Richmond by representing the James River and Belle Isle, and we brought that to life by creating a feminine look and masculine look.”

Interior designer Sharon Braithwaite, Shah’s friend in Washington, D.C., and Lindsay Dortch of APEX Studios, a hospitality design group out of Chester, created a luxurious space with a color palette of purple, gold and brown that is accented with glitzy metallic details and luxe fabrics.

“I wanted Belle & James to be 100 percent something Richmond had never seen before and bring different elements down here to make it a cool and classical space,” Braithwaite says.

The dining room, with a giant Brigitte Bardot mural and 125 delicate crystal light fixtures, represents the feminine Belle Isle. The lounge, with a commanding onyx bar and moody lighting, represents the masculine James River.

In another nod to the James, the hostess stand features a large onyx slab shaped like the meandering river running down its middle with two wooden pieces representing Brown’s Island and Belle Isle floating in the center.

Outside, faux boxwood greenery cloisters a small terrace from the noise of downtown, offering diners an oasis to enjoy craft cocktails or continental fare.

“We wanted it to be an experience whether [you’re] dining or having a cocktail,” Shah says. “We wanted to leave people on a good note to remember our restaurant — the food, employees, and the décor.”

Get the Look:

× 1 of 6 Expand LIGHTING: “Cutouts” pendant light by Dainolite Lighting, Walmart, $334 × 2 of 6 Expand SEATING: “Jude” barstool by Belle Meade Signature, Candelabra, $1,263 × 3 of 6 Expand DRINKS: Hammered stainless-steel Moscow Mule mug, Bed Bath & Beyond, $10 × 4 of 6 Expand WALLS: “Fletcher” mosaic by New Ravenna, Renaissance Tile & Bath Alexandria, $480 per 130- square-inch segment × 5 of 6 Expand ART: Audrey Hepburn art print, allposters.com, $32.99 × 6 of 6 Expand ACCENT: Onyx footed tray by Noir, Cabin Creek Interiors, $72 Prev Next

SHAGBARK

DESIGNER HELEN REED

× 1 of 4 Expand Hunt scenes by Guy Crittenden and live-edge tables give Shagbark the feel of a refined hunt club. × 2 of 4 Expand On the tables in the dining room, you’ll find earthy handmade plates by local potters Mike Brown and Alex Johnson of Tree Hill Pottery. × 3 of 4 Expand On the walls hang Susan Cary’s cheery paintings of Virginia farm scenes. × 4 of 4 Expand Wellborn + Wright’s handiwork is seen throughout the restaurant. Prev Next

Much like the Virginia bounty that Walter Bundy incorporates in his dishes, the chef wanted to add local flavor to his new restaurant, Shagbark.

“I want Shagbark to be about Virginia and celebrating Virginia cuisine, but also about celebrating Virginia artisans,” says Bundy, who hired interior designer Helen Reed to bring his vision to life.

The centerpiece of the restaurant (and also its namesake) is a shagbark hickory tree that Wellborn + Wright milled into a 14-seat communal table with a natural edge. Wood from the tree is incorporated throughout the space, from the lounge tables to the partitions, sconces, hostess stand and an oversized barn door at the back of the restaurant.

Above the communal table hangs a light fixture with 50 seeded hand-blown glass orbs that, when illuminated, are reminiscent of fresh dew on a spring morning. The show-stopping piece is a collaboration between Reed, lighting designer Wendy Umanoff, blacksmith Phoenix Handcraft and glass blower Ryan Gothrup. Pendant lights and sconces, another collaboration by the artisans, are found throughout.

Three chandeliers crafted from shed deer antlers, along with wildlife paintings by Virginia artist Guy Crittenden (Bundy’s duck hunting buddy), give the eatery a manly atmosphere. Reed balanced the masculine vibe with soft sky blue, gold hardware and bright artwork.

Throughout the restaurant there are nods to Bundy’s love for the great outdoors — from a mounted rockfish to the metallic wallpaper that was applied to look like glistening fish scales.

Get the Look:

× 1 of 6 Expand LINENS: French striped napkins, Williams-Sonoma, $36 set of four × 2 of 6 Expand LIGHTING: Industrial sconce by Wendy Umanoff for Shades of Light,Shades of Light, $729 × 3 of 6 Expand ACCENT: Gold antler pillar candleholders, Pier 1 Imports, $27 to $30 × 4 of 6 Expand DISHES: Handmade crock,Tree Hill Pottery, $20 × 5 of 6 Expand ART: “Born of Yellow Over Gray” by Greg Osterhaus, Glavé Kocen Gallery, $3,600 × 6 of 6 Expand TABLE: Custom dining table by Wellborn + Wright, price on request Prev Next

LAURA LEE'S

DESIGNER JENNIFER SKJEI OF HELLO INTERIORS

× 1 of 4 Expand A gallery wall of whimsical art does double duty — the images are printed on soundproof material to absorb restaurant noise. × 2 of 4 Expand Wall-mounted plants are an update on 1970s-era hanging ferns. × 3 of 4 Expand To conceal a large metal walk-in cooler, Skjei covered the eyesore with graphic wallpaper of a forest scene. × 4 of 4 Expand Classic bentwood barstools lend Laura Lee’s bar a timeless appeal. Prev Next

Taking inspiration from the fern bars of the 1970s and ’80s (think The Regal Beagle from “Three’s Company”), restaurateur Kendra Feather knew she wanted to incorporate lush plants, brass accents and soft hues of green throughout her new eatery Laura Lee’s, which opened its doors this past September on Semmes Avenue.

Interior designer Jennifer Skjei with Hello Interiors gave the restaurant a homey feel, striking a balance between vintage and contemporary. Semicircular booths and vinyl-upholstered chairs offer a modern interpretation of the fern-bar era.

Skjei added warmth by exposing a brick wall and painting the tin ceiling a sunny yellow. At the front, a glass garage door opens for alfresco dining. And to ground the space, Stephanie Green of S.G. Decorative Designs stenciled the cement floor with a geometric pattern.

Mirrors behind the bar bounce light around, and a contemporary brass West Elm light fixture crowns the space. To conceal a large metal walk-in cooler, Skjei covered the eyesore with a graphic wallpaper of a forest scene, purchased from the website Rebel Walls. “The wallpaper was a big inspiration point,” she says.

And, of course, there are the plants. White molded plastic plant holders by Woolly Pocket hang from the walls and are filled with lush plants chosen by Feather’s sister-in-law, landscape architect Betsy Loeb.

“I love seeing Laura Lee’s when it’s full of people!” Skjei says. “It’s such a warm and inviting space. It feels like it’s kind of always been there. … It’s my happy place.”

Get the Look: