Women’s Work

× Expand Sarah Grinter and Erin Till of S.G. Woodworks

S.G. Woodworks, which restores, modifies and preserves furniture, occupies a 1920s former auto mechanic’s shop in Fulton Hill. When founder Sarah Grinter purchased the shop in 2008, it needed paint and power washing, but the space, complete with two large bay doors, was perfect for multiple projects and large pieces of furniture.

With a BFA in furniture construction and design from Virginia Commonwealth University, Grinter worked in an upholstery shop for four years, then decided to strike out on her own. She opened S.G. Woodworks in 2004 and in early 2016 took on a partner, Erin Till, a former intern who was happy to make the leap. “We complement each other,” Grinter says, noting that their synergy has led to the addition of more commercial jobs while maintaining their established base of residential work.

R•Home: What is your most recent commercial project?

Sarah Grinter: We worked with EAT Restaurant Partners in the past, making cushions for Beijing on Grove, so we were on their radar. For their new restaurant, Red Salt, in the GreenGate shopping center on West Broad Street, we made demilune banquettes — half-moon tables with high channel backs, covered in velvet and vinyl. They had an idea of a feeling they wanted, embracing and comfortable, so we worked with interior designer Patricia Holley of Design Therapy LLC to make each table its own little luxurious space. We made prototypes in the shop to work out the upholstery and make sure they were comfortable. It was a lot of hard work, and a lot of thinking, but we love problem-solving.

R•Home: What qualities are most useful for a person working in this field?

Grinter: Having great interpersonal skills is a necessity in this field of work — either on the phone, in someone’s home, or on-site with an interior designer. It’s so important to be a good listener, too. Most of this furniture comes with a story, a history; I really love that aspect of this job. We strive to produce quality work at a reasonable price and be confident in our rates. We also want to find a balance between work and home … that’s an ongoing challenge. … Finding a way to “clock out” when owning your own business is key to having a productive life inside and outside your workshop.

R•Home: Why have you decided to have an all-woman shop?

Grinter: Historically, the upholstery trade was dominated by men; I learned in an all-male shop. Erin and I want to build a legacy of female craftsmen in Richmond, and we are lucky that talented women keep coming to us; we currently have a part-time [female] employee and an apprentice. We want to be role models and inspire the next generation of female upholsterers, so I’ve done a demonstration at VCU, and we use social media so people can see what’s going on. … We really want to foster a community of women who are pursuing high levels of craftsmanship.

× Expand An example of S.G. Woodworks' repair and restoration work

R•Home: Why do people bring furniture in to be restored?

Grinter: The piece might be something they love, but it needs cleaning or structural work. It might be an eyesore or not functional, but of higher quality than something else purchased new. It could be for sentimental reasons. We’re working on a chair right now that needed some serious TLC. The frame was damaged and the finish was dull. We repaired and restored the wood, so the finish is brighter, and we upholstered the chair in a beautiful gold and teal jacquard fabric. The owners are going to be so excited to see it. You can really make it your own by cleaning the finish and updating the upholstery. An average piece of furniture can be transformed into something really special, something that catches your eye when you walk past it.