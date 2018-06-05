RSOL Designers Announced

× Expand Isaac Harrell photo Isaac Harrell photo

The Richmond Symphony Orchestra League (RSOL) has announced the interior designers it has selected to work on the 2018 RSOL Designer House. The house, known as Holly Lawn, is a 1901 Queen Anne-style home designed by D. Wiley Anderson in the Hermitage Road Historic District. Restored following massive storm damage in 2016, the home will be open for tours Sept. 17 through Oct. 14 as a fundraiser for the symphony. The designers are:

Kathy Corbet, Kathy Corbet Interiors (downstairs foyer, half-bath foyer, downstairs hall, upstairs foyer)

Kathy Corbet Interiors (downstairs foyer, half-bath foyer, downstairs hall, upstairs foyer) Melissa Mathe, Melissa Mathe Interior Design (bedroom)

Melissa Mathe Interior Design (bedroom) Kelly Brown and Amanda Colle, Kelly Brown Interiors (sun porch)

Kelly Brown Interiors (sun porch) Georgia Kukoski, Closet Factory (lady's walk-in closet)

Closet Factory (lady's walk-in closet) Moyanne Harding, Interiors by Moyanne (master bedroom, master sitting room, master bath)

Interiors by Moyanne (master bedroom, master sitting room, master bath) Merry Powell, Merry Powell Interiors (butler's pantry, half-bath)

Merry Powell Interiors (butler's pantry, half-bath) Stephanie Theofanos, Modern Traditions Interior Design (upstairs hall bath)

Modern Traditions Interior Design (upstairs hall bath) Tracy Deshazo, Tracy Deshazo Interiors (living room)

Tracy Deshazo Interiors (living room) Patti Ryan, Patti Ryan Interior Design (living room)

Patti Ryan Interior Design (living room) Sara Hillery, Sara Hillery Interior Design (bedroom)

Sara Hillery Interior Design (bedroom) Jill Erwin, Jill Erwin Interiors (kitchen, back porch)

Jill Erwin Interiors (kitchen, back porch) David Barden, David Barden Interior Design (dining room)

David Barden Interior Design (dining room) Kenneth Byrd, Kenneth Byrd Design (library)

Kenneth Byrd Design (library) Steven O'York, Closets of Virginia (three bedroom closets)

Closets of Virginia (three bedroom closets) Will Chambers, William T. Chambers for U-fab Interiors (bedroom and upstairs hall)

William T. Chambers for U-fab Interiors (bedroom and upstairs hall) Richard Hendrick, Custom Kitchens (master bath)

Custom Kitchens (master bath) Rick Friedrichsen, La DIFF (front porch)

For tickets and more information, see rsol.org.