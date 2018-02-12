Sweet as Pie

PIEtech, a fast-growing Powhatan-based company that creates financial-planning software, tapped SMBW to design its second location in Midlothian. The 17,000-square-foot space aesthetically speaks to PIEtech’s quirky and colorful identity, while also encouraging the company’s day-to-day operations to run as a well-oiled machine. The Midlothian office now houses PIEtech’s marketing, sales and support teams — along with a training room for financial advisors.

× Expand Entry: A vibrant mural painted by Richmond artist Hamilton Glass sets the tone for PIEtech’s whimsical and energetic Midlothian office.

“We worked well together creating a story for the space, so it feels cohesive, fun and irreverent.” —Tamara Van Meter, Principal + Interior Designer, SMBW

× Expand Flexible space: Collaborative workspaces include small think-tank rooms, conference rooms and a large training room with folding glass doors that open up to the cafe area.

× Expand Putting green: PIEtech embraced an open-concept layout with workstations that promote easy communication and fun perks like an office putting green.

DESIGN TIP: Look for multipurpose furniture, like a convertible pingpong conference table to maximize limited space.

× Expand Break time: A cafe with a kitchen, fun seating and game tables creates a sense of community within the office. An adjacent game room includes video and arcade games, and a nearby candy bar keeps employees fueled with tasty sweets.

× Expand Room to roam: Wireless headsets encourage employees to get up and walk around when taking phone calls, freeing them from the confines of their chair. Employees also can unwind and scoot on scooters or jump on pogo sticks.

Designers: Tamara Van Meter, Principal + Interior Designer, and Michelle Mikita, Senior Designer + Project Manager, SMBW