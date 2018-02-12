Sweet as Pie

SMBW brings PIEtech’s Midlothian location to technicolor life | Photos by Ansel Olson

PIEtech, a fast-growing Powhatan-based company that creates financial-planning software, tapped SMBW to design its second location in Midlothian. The 17,000-square-foot space aesthetically speaks to PIEtech’s quirky and colorful identity, while also encouraging the company’s day-to-day operations to run as a well-oiled machine. The Midlothian office now houses PIEtech’s marketing, sales and support teams — along with a training room for financial advisors.

“We worked well together creating a story for the space, so it feels cohesive, fun and irreverent.” —Tamara Van Meter, Principal + Interior Designer, SMBW

DESIGN TIP: Look for multipurpose furniture, like a convertible pingpong conference table to maximize limited space.

Designers: Tamara Van Meter, Principal + Interior Designer, and Michelle Mikita, Senior Designer + Project Manager, SMBW

